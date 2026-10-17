Auburn kicker Alex McPherson (38) kicks the game-winning field goal as time expired to beat top-ranked Georgia on Saturday in Athens.

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ATHENS, Ga. — Alex McPherson kicked a game-winning 34-yard field goal as time expired and Auburn, led by quarterback Byrum Brown’s dominant running game, upset No. 1 Georgia 27-24 on Saturday.

It’s the second straight week the top team in the AP Top 25 lost to an unranked foe after then-No. 1 Texas fell to Oklahoma last Saturday. Auburn’s win meant the team ranked No. 1 in the AP Top 25 lost in consecutive weeks for the first time since October 1990, according to Sportradar.

Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton led a long game-tying touchdown drive in the fourth quarter but lost a fumble with 58 seconds remaining and the Bulldogs driving for a potential go-ahead field goal.

Stockton, who also threw two interceptions, fumbled on a run from the Auburn 46. Safety Sylvester Smith-Reed recovered for the Tigers at the Auburn 44. A roughing-the-passer penalty on Georgia’s Gabe Harris Jr. helped set up McPherson’s game-winning kick. Auburn players swarmed the field.

“It’s pretty neat,” said Auburn first-year coach Alex Golesh. “I’m really proud of our guys. Really proud of them.

“We’re going to build Auburn back to where everybody wants it, one game at a time. Just hang with us.”

Brown ran for 115 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries and added a scoring pass.

Georgia (6-1, 4-1 SEC) saw its streaks of nine straight wins over Auburn and 53 consecutive wins over unranked teams come to an end in a loss that also will end the Bulldogs’ short one-week stay atop the AP Top 25.

Auburn (4-2, 2-2) beat the Bulldogs on the ground, outrushing Georgia 192-113. Tailback Nate Frazier returned from a rib injury to start for Georgia but was ineffective, gaining only 19 yards on nine carries.

Georgia trailed 24-14 before rallying with a 42-yard field goal by Peyton Woodring. Stockton led a tying touchdown drive that began at the Georgia 6 and covered 94 yards in 13 plays, capped by his 4-yard pass to London Humphreys.

Stockton’s two interceptions doubled his previous season total through six games. The Bulldogs also were hurt by mistakes, including three personal foul penalties.

“We helped them,” said Georgia coach Kirby Smart. “We had three turnovers and critical penalties. … We had some really, really untimely, uncharacteristic and undisciplined penalties.”

No. 14 TENNESSEE 26, No. 6 ALABAMA 10

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — DeSean Bishop rushed for 159 yards and two touchdowns, lifting Tennessee over Alabama.

The Crimson Tide (5-2, 3-2 SEC) have lost consecutive regular-season games for the first time since 2007 after also losing to No. 1 Georgia last week.

The Volunteers (6-1, 3-1) relied on a stout defense and the steady play of quarterback George MacIntyre (197 passing yards) to win their third straight game. Alabama had just 201 yards of total offense, including 54 rushing, and turned the ball over four times.

Tennessee has won three of its last five games against Alabama following a run of 15 consecutive defeats. All three of those wins came at home.

Crimson Tide quarterback Keelon Russell threw for 147 yards and scored the only touchdown on a 19-yard run. Alabama lost two fumbles, and Russell threw two interceptions.

FLORIDA 27, No. 7 TEXAS 24

AUSTIN, Texas — Florida quarterback Tramell Jones Jr. threw two touchdowns to Lacota Dippre in his first career start, Jadan Baugh scored a fourth-quarter touchdown and the Gators rallied to hand the Longhorns their second consecutive loss.

Florida had risen as high as No. 8 after a 4-0 start under first-year coach Jon Sumrall before consecutive blowout losses, but delivered what could be a season-saving victory.

The Gators defense, ranked last the Southeastern Conference, shut down Texas quarterback Arch Manning and the Longhorns offense, holding Texas under 300 yards of total offense.

Jones started in place of injured Aaron Philo and after a slow start led a methodical Gators offense that rallied from a 17-3 deficit in the second quarter.

His first touchdown pass cut the Texas lead to 17-10 with 18 seconds left in second quarter. The second capped a 15-play drive that chewed up eight minutes of the third.

A 28-yard field goal by Patrick Durkin gave Florida its first lead before Baugh broke outside for an 11-yard touchdown. Texas quickly answered on Manning’s 9-yard touchdown pass to Cam Coleman.

No. 9 MISSISSIPPI 31, No. 13 MISSOURI 3

OXFORD, Miss. — Trinidad Chambliss threw for three touchdowns and ran for another Saturday as Mississippi beat Missouri.

Ole Miss (5-1, 3-1 SEC) was never seriously threatened after trailing 3-0 in the opening 10 minutes. Chambliss had a five-yard touchdown run and finished 20-of-36 passing for 241 yards, including touchdown passes of 10, 21 and 17 yards to Caleb Odom, Horatio Fields and Caleb Cunningham.

Missouri (5-2, 2-2) trailed 21-3 at halftime and did not reach the red zone in the second half until the final two minutes. Jamal Roberts, after consecutive 200-plus yards rushing performances, rushed for 39 yards on 20 carries.

Kewan Lacy finished with 122 yards on 16 carries, primarily in the second half as the Rebels pulled away. Makhi Frazier added 101 yards on 15 rushes as Ole Miss finished with 498 yards of total offense, 257 on the ground.

No. 10 TEXAS TECH 53, ARIZONA STATE 25

LUBBOCK, Texas — J’Koby Williams ran for a career-high 165 yards with two long touchdowns after an early fumble, Ben Roberts returned an interception for a touchdown and Texas Tech overwhelmed Arizona State in a matchup of the past two Big 12 champions.

The reigning champion Red Raiders (6-0, 3-0 Big 12) broke a school record with their eighth consecutive regular-season conference victory, since a 26-22 loss last year at Arizona State. Their 12th home win in a row is one short of the longest streak in school history set in 1942.

No. 22 LSU 31, No. 16 MISSISSIPPI ST. 0

BATON ROUGE, La. — Sam Leavitt threw for 289 yards and four touchdowns without an interception, and LSU raced to a three-touchdown, first-half lead on its way to a victory over an injury-depleted Mississippi State.

Jackson Harris had six catches for 85 yards and two touchdowns for LSU (5-2, 2-2 SEC) before leaving the game with an apparent lower left leg injury in the third quarter.

Playing without dynamic starting quarterback Kamario Taylor and top running back Fluff Bothwell, the Bulldogs (4-2, 2-2 SEC) lost their second straight — each by more than 30 points.

No. 24 SMU 23, VIRGINIA 13

DALLAS — Kevin Jennings threw two touchdown passes, former SMU soccer player Brendan Baird boosted the struggling special teams with three field goals and the Mustangs beat Virginia.

Kendrick Raphael ran for 124 yards as SMU (5-1, 3-1 ACC) improved to 10-0 at home in ACC games since rejoining a power conference league in 2024. The Mustangs are 17-3 overall in the ACC.

The Cavaliers (4-3, 2-2) were held to fewer than 300 total yards for a third consecutive game by an SMU defense that led a win over Boston College two weeks ago despite Jennings’ offense gaining just 218 yards. Virginia finished with 258 yards.