Quarterback J.J. McCarthy (18) made his Giants debut on Sunday, taking over for a struggling Jameis Winston and racking up 271 total yards in the fourth quarter, nearly completing an improbable comeback against the Saints.

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EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — J.J. McCarthy took over as the New York Giants’ quarterback after Jameis Winston threw his second interception of the game early in the fourth quarter against New Orleans on Sunday, then led them on three scoring drives to get within seven points in the final minute.

McCarthy threw for 243 yards in just over 11 minutes, including a touchdown pass to Isaiah Likely after getting picked off on his first possession. Coach John Harbaugh said after the Giants’ 34-27 loss to the Saints that it was too early to say whether Winston or McCarthy would start next weekend at Houston.

“I can’t answer that now,” Harbaugh said. “It’s not even up for discussion or conversation right now. We’ve got to go back and go to work. I have no problem with Jameis whatsoever. I love the way he competes, I love the way he fights — all those kind of things. His play was up and down today, for sure, but those things will all be decided not 10 minutes after a game.”

The Giants were down 34-10 when McCarthy went in for Winston, who was 14 of 26 for 152 yards, a touchdown pass to Tracy and the two picks.

“I myself, personally, just left a lot of plays out there that I could have executed better on,” Winston said.

McCarthy’s 271 total yards were second only to Drew Brees’ 294 for New Orleans against Atlanta on Nov. 9, 2008, among QBs in the fourth quarter since at least 1991. His 243 yards passing tied Eli Manning from Sept. 16, 2012, vs. Tampa Bay for the most by a Giants QB over at least the past 35 years.

“Not pleased when you lose,” McCarthy said. “I was just really proud of the guys around me just responding and always keeping that belief that we can go win this thing. That’s going to be huge going down the stretch.”

McCarthy joined New York in a trade from Minnesota on Sept. 28. The 10th pick in the 2024 NFL draft had two carries last week at Washington and one in the second quarter Sunday after the coaching staff identified situational spots for McCarthy to get on the field.

He had not thrown a pass with his new team until taking over for Winston. McCarthy was 11 of 21, including a fourth-and-1 miss on an attempt to Likely in the end zone with 12 seconds left.

“I thought he came in there and did a heck of a job given the circumstances: kind of desperation time,” Harbaugh said. “It’s different than normal football. But he made some plays and gave us a chance at the end to win the game.”

On the side, Tyler Shough and the Saints fell behind by 10 points, went up 24 and still needed to make a stop on fourth down in the end zone to hold on. They’ll take it.

“Wild game,” coach Kellen Moore said.

Shough threw touchdown passes to Bryce Lance, Alvin Kamara and Chris Olave and ran for a score, Isaiah Stalbird forced a fumble on a kick return and Saints scored 34 consecutive points to end their three game-losing streak.

“We will enjoy the win, we earned it, but when we are on a team’s neck, we have to step on it and finish, dominate and be resilient,” said cornerback Martin Emerson, who had two interceptions. “We can learn from this game. We made some big plays, but there are some where we can get coached up.”

The Saints (2-4) trailed 10-0 with 90 seconds left in the first half. After Daniel Carlson got them on the board with a 58-yard field goal, Stalbird’s big hit that dislodged the ball and Oscar Delp’s recovery of Charlie Jones’ fumble on the ensuing kickoff changed the momentum.

“It was big,” Harbaugh said. “The whole sequence there was big. We let them back in the game.”

Lance’s first NFL TD catch six games into his rookie season and Carlson’s extra point tied it with 1 second remaining before halftime. Kamara evading a tackle by Jason Pinnock — who started in place of injured safety Tyler Nubin — and getting into the end zone put New Orleans ahead less than three minutes into the third quarter.

Fans streamed to the exits after Winston threw his second interception of the afternoon early in the fourth, and the stands were half-empty by the time McCarthy fell just short of an improbable comeback.

Shough, who has been playing through broken bones in his left, nonthrowing hand, was 16 of 30 for 144 yards and rushed for 32, just slightly less than the 34 yards New York’s running backs combined for.

“It’s obviously something I have to manage throughout the weeks,” Shough said. “It hasn’t really affected me. It’s getting better every single day. It doesn’t affect my throwing, just on a couple of handoffs.”

With Cam Skattebo apparently benched after losing a fumble in overtime last week at Washington that contributed to the game ending in a tie — he did not get a single carry — the Giants (3-2-1) struggled to get much going offensively until it was too late. Harbaugh said it was not by design that Skattebo would have zero carries.

“I didn’t expect to have zero, but I was expecting to not play as much, just like I did,” said Skattebo, who was on the field for six snaps. “It is what it is. I got punished for what I did, and I understand.”

PATRIOTS 26, JETS 19

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Drake Maye threw three touchdown passes, New England overcame losing three offensive linemen and Charles Woods came up with Geno Smith’s first interception of the season in the fourth quarter to help the Patriots hold on for a win over New York.

Maye completed 18 of 32 passes for 235 yards in his third consecutive game with at least three TD passes.

Romeo Doubs, DeMario Douglas and Hunter Henry had touchdown catches for the Patriots (4-2), who have won three in a row. Douglas had a team-high seven catches for 86 yards.

A.J. Brown had three catches for 27 yards for the Patriots in his return from injured reserve, but his timing was off and had three drops on his 10 total targets.

New England won its fourth straight against the Jets and 19th in its last 21 meetings despite right tackle Morgan Moses (ankle), left guard Alijah Vera-Tucker (hamstring) and right guard Ben Brown (knee) leaving with injuries.

BROWNS 13, RAVENS 10

CLEVELAND — Deshaun Watson connected with Jerry Jeudy for 33 yards to set up Andre Szmyt’s 37-yard field goal on the final snap, and Cleveland rallied past Baltimore.

The Browns (4-2) gave first-year coach Todd Monken — a former Ravens offensive coordinator — an improbable victory over his former employer by relying on their defense and getting just enough playmaking from Watson in the end.

Watson completed 16 of 26 passes for 164 yards. Szmyt’s game-winner atoned for a miss from 48 yards a few minutes earlier.

The Ravens (4-2) blocked Szmyt’s first attempt to win it but were called for offside. Szmyt’s try from 5 yards closer was down the middle to pull the surprising Browns (4-2) into a tie with Baltimore atop the AFC North.

Despite missing quarterback Lamar Jackson — out for a second straight game with an ankle injury — the Ravens appeared in firm control against an inept Browns offense, but Cleveland defensive back Tyson Campbell provided the spark the Browns needed when he pounced on Derrick Henry’s fumble midway through the fourth quarter at the Baltimore 35.

TEXANS 34, JAGUARS 31

LONDON — Ka’imi Fairbairn kicked a 49-yard field goal as time expired, C.J. Stroud threw three touchdown passes and Houston beat Jacksonville on the slick grass of Wembley Stadium.

Cam Little’s 60-yard field goal had tied the game at 31-31 with just under two minutes left after Travis Hunter intercepted Stroud’s pass in the end zone.

Hunter also hauled in a 7-yard touchdown pass at the other end — becoming just the fifth player in the Super Bowl era, including the playoffs, to both score a touchdown and intercept a pass in the same game.

Marvin Harrison Jr. made his debut for the Texans (2-4), making three catches as Houston earned back-to-back wins to gain ground on the AFC South-leading Jaguars (4-2).

Tight end Foster Moreau caught two touchdown passes from Stroud, who also connected with Jaylin Noel for a 13-yard score in the third quarter for a 24-14 lead.

BEARS 31, FALCONS 23

ATLANTA — Caleb Williams completed his first 12 passes in his return from a hamstring injury, D’Andre Swift ran for two touchdowns and Chicago beat Atlanta.

The Bears led 31-7 before holding off Atlanta’s comeback attempt in the final quarter.

Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon, who was activated from the physically unable to perform list before the game in his return from a calf injury, had three sacks and two forced fumbles. Gordon’s big day was capped by a sack of Michael Penix Jr. and forced fumble with 2:54 remaining and the Bears protecting a 31-23 lead. The fumble was recovered by Devin Bush at the Atlanta 28.

The Bears ran out the clock inside the Atlanta 5.

TITANS 26, COLTS 20

INDIANAPOLIS — Tennessee used a 58-yard punt return to set up their first touchdown, returned a blocked punt for another score and got a 49-yard field goal from Joey Slye with 2:03 left to earn its first win of the season over Indianapolis.

Tennessee (1-5) ended a six-game losing streak in the series with a relentless defensive effort and two game-changing special teams plays that helped them overcome a 13-0 halftime deficit.

Cam Ward was 11 of 22 for 102 yards, with one TD and one interception as Tennessee scored its most points all season. Tony Pollard rushed 19 times for 76 yards and rookie Carnell Tate had six catches for 70 yards and his first TD reception. The defense finished with six sacks and three takeaways.

Indy (2-4) dominated the first half with a 232-64 edge in total yards, but only produced three scoring drives, settling twice for field goals. The Colts have lost two in a row.

CARDINALS 18, RAMS 16

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Chad Ryland kicked his sixth field goal, a 43-yarder as time expired, and Arizona rallied for a stunning victory over Los Angeles.

Punter Ethan Evans kicked a go-ahead extra point after Colby Parkinson caught a touchdown pass from Matthew Stafford with 47 seconds to play for the vaunted Rams (2-4), who struggled all day before mounting a desperate final scoring drive.

But the Cardinals immediately moved 36 yards into field goal range on Jalen Brooks’ long reception and an unnecessary roughness penalty on Josh Wallace. Three snaps later, Ryland buried his final kick to seal a shocking upset for Arizona (2-4), a double-digit underdog.

Jacoby Brissett passed for 218 yards to balance a superb defensive game by the Cardinals against the preseason Super Bowl favorites. New Cardinals coach Mike LaFleur won his first meeting with former boss Sean McVay and earned Arizona’s second win this season at SoFi Stadium, where it also beat the Chargers in Week 1.

Matthew Stafford passed for 222 yards and two scores for the Rams (2-4), who are in complete disarray after three losses in their last four games, including this setback at home to a team McVay had beaten 16 times in 19 meetings. Los Angeles still rallied, and Evans even came through with his first career placekick after new Rams kicker Blake Grupe injured his knee making a tackle in the first quarter — but Ryland and the Cardinals cashed in their final chance.

CHIEFS 22, CHARGERS 6

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kenneth Walker ran for 128 yards and two touchdowns, Patrick Mahomes finished with 272 yards passing and Kansas City remained one of the NFL’s final three unbeatens with a victory over injury-plagued Los Angeles.

Xavier Worthy had seven catches for 73 yards and Travis Kelce hauled in five passes for 53, helping the Chiefs (5-0) survive without injured wide receivers Rashee Rice and Tyquan Thornton while keeping the struggling Chargers (0-6) winless.

Kansas City joined San Francisco and Minnesota — both 5-0 and on their bye — as the league’s only unbeaten teams.

The game was hardly pretty on either side: Kansas City had to overcome a slew of short-yardage shortcomings and Harrison Butker missed a PAT and a field-goal try, while Los Angeles turned the ball over twice in another dismal offensive performance.

Justin Herbert finished with 204 yards passing with an interception and the Chargers ended up with 259 yards of total offense.

Walker, who leads the NFL in rushing, showed exactly why as the Chiefs were adding to their early 3-0 lead. He squirted through a hole at the line of scrimmage, ran away from the last defender and scored from 33 yards out to extend Kansas City’s advantage.

Walker added a 2-yard TD plunge later in the half, bouncing away from a defensive tackle and finding a crease into the end zone.

BILLS 33, RAIDERS 30

LAS VEGAS — Josh Allen passed for 255 yards and two touchdowns, using his improvisational brilliance to tie the Bills’ career TD passing record, and held off Las Vegas.

The Raiders (3-3), who have lost three in a row, had rallied to tie it at 23-all. James Cook rushed for a 3-yard touchdown with 4:43 left to put the Bills (5-1) ahead for good. Tyler Bass added a 38-yard field goal with 1:56 remaining for what turned out to be a crucial two-possession lead.

Allen equaled Hall of Famer Jim Kelly’s franchise record of 258 TD passes in the third quarter, escaping almost a sure sack by shot-putting a 12-yard pass to Keon Coleman.

“Just doing what I got to do to help this team win a football game,” Allen said.

But Allen’s five-game streak of games with a rushing touchdown ended, one short of the Super Bowl-era record set four years ago by Chicago’s Justin Fields.

Cook, making extra certain to secure the ball after fumbling twice Monday night against the Los Angeles Rams and losing one in overtime, was mistake-free in rushing for 95 yards. He also caught three passes for 58 yards, including a 26-yarder against a Raiders defense that went the other way to leave him alone to set up his go-ahead score.

The Bills had their first game without a turnover after committing nine over the previous three weeks.

Kirk Cousins threw for 313 yards and two touchdowns to Tre Tucker for the Raiders. The latter was a gorgeous 44-yarder with 1:32 left that brought Las Vegas within three points. Tucker finished with five catches for 97 yards.