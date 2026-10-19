Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) passes the ball during an NFL football game against Jacksonville Jaguars in London, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026.

🔊 Listen to this

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is expected to miss the rest of the season because of blood clots in his lungs, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Monday.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the health matter.

Hurts was placed on injured reserve Saturday, two days after the Eagles revealed he has a blood clot in his calf. He missed the first of at least four games in Philadelphia’s loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

The Eagles and Hurts’ agent, Nicole Lynn, released more information on his condition Monday. They said Hurts has deep vein thrombosis and a bilateral pulmonary emboli, meaning a blood clot has traveled from the legs to the lungs.

His treatment involves blood thinners, and he won’t be allowed to participate in any football activities until he is off them.

The Eagles and Lynn said Hurts was expected to make a full recovery. “He is clinically stable and has no significant functional limitations,” their statement said.

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni was the only member of the organization made available to the media on Monday — not general manager Howie Roseman or any member of the team’s medical staff — and largely deflected questions about Hurts’ health or how the team handled the situation.

“I’m not a medical expert,” Sirianni said. “I lean on our guys in all those situations. I’m a football coach. I lean on our medical experts in every situation. I have full trust and full faith in them. It’s not just me that has major care for our players. It’s them, as well.”

The Eagles previously said Hurts was injured when he took a cleat to his calf area on Oct. 4 in a game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Hurts informed the medical staff of the injury after practice on Oct. 8. The Super Bowl 59 MVP was back at practice the next day before the team left for London to play Jacksonville. Hurts was initially diagnosed by specialists in London with a left calf superficial vein thrombosis.

Sirianni declined to say Monday why the Eagles allowed Hurts to fly home with a blood clot. He referred to statements the Eagles and Hurts’ agent released over the last week that addressed the timeline of his injury and treatment.

He had no answers on specific questions about Hurts and his blood clots.

“I understand you want this information on this,” Sirianni said. “I fully trust the people that are involved in helping us all make these decisions. We have great people here.”

Hurts hadn’t missed more than two games in a season since becoming the full-time starter in 2021. He has led the Eagles to five straight playoff appearances, three NFC East titles and two Super Bowl appearances, beating the Chiefs 40-22 two years ago.

Tanner McKee started Sunday in place of Hurts against the Panthers. McKee finished 26 of 45 for 215 yards and a touchdown in the 25-14 loss. The Eagles (2-4) have lost four consecutive games for the first time since 2020.

Sirianni said Monday that beleaguered offensive coordinator Sean Mannion was still the play-caller.

Hurts has eight touchdown passes and three interceptions with 933 yards passing this season. He is in the middle of a five-year, $255 million extension, including $179.3 million guaranteed, that takes him through the 2028 season.

The Eagles stunned fans when they drafted Hurts out of Oklahoma in the second round in 2020. They seemingly had Carson Wentz entrenched at QB and had more pressing needs. But Hurts supplanted Wentz and became one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL.

“I haven’t been without Jalen for an extended period of time,” Sirianni said. “I have the utmost confidence in Tanner. But I miss him. I know that will be the case. Jalen and I have been together, head coach and quarterback, for six years.”