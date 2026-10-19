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Berwick capped off a second straight undefeated season in the Wyoming Valley Conference with a straight-sets victory over MMI Prep on Monday to claim the WVC girls volleyball regular season championship.

Set scores were 25-7, 25-6 and 25-13 for Berwick. It’s the third conference title in a row for the Bulldogs, who will now move on to the District 2 Class 5A playoffs starting next week.

Grace Robbins had 15 kills and Julia Rauch had 24 service points for the Bulldogs. Emmy Superko added nine digs and Lea Adamo notched 12 service points.

GIRLS SOCCER

Wyoming Area 6, Hanover Area 0

Ava Musinski’s third goal of the contest was the 100th of her career as the Warriors rolled past Hanover Area.

All three of Musinski’s goals came in the first half as Wyoming Area took a 5-0 lead into halftime. Jules Potter added two goals and Alexis Skilonger scored once.

Brynlee Prednis made six saves for Hanover Area.

BOYS SOCCER

Dallas 2, Hazleton Area 0

Chase Harris and Nate Bilwin each scored as the Mountaineers put the finishing touches on an undefeated Division 1 season with a win over Hazleton Area.

Dallas finished the season as division champs with an 11-0-1 record, zero losses and one tie with Wyoming Valley West. David Da Silva added an assist for the Mountaineers.

Anthony Romero made 18 saves for Hazleton Area.

Wilkes-Barre Area 4, Crestwood 0

Johnny Mendola scored two goals and added an assist as the Wolfpack defeated Crestwood in a shutout.

Ronaldo Mejia and Miguel Galeno added a goal each for Wilkes-Barre Area.

Bryce Wenzel made 14 saves for Crestwood in the loss.

FIELD HOCKEY

Crestwood 11, Wallenpaupack 0

Crestwood officially locked up the Division 1 championship in emphatic fashion, scoring a season-high 11 goals in a season finale victory.

Kasey Obes led the powerful Comets offense with a hat trick. Gabby Carlin, Ella Sorber and Piper Kleban-Harden had two goals each, and Addison Korpusik and Emily King each scored once.

The Comets will be the top seed in the District 2 Class 2A playoffs when they begin next week.

Girls Soccer

Wyoming Area 6, Hanover Area 0

Hanover Area`0`0 — 0

Wyoming Area`5`1 — 6

First Half — 1. WA, Jules Potter 32:48; 2. WA, Ava Musinski (Franki Pizano) 32:13; 3. WA, Potter (Kinley Park) 27:00; 4. WA, Musinski (Pizano) 13:14; 5. WA, Musinski 0:33. Second Half — 1. WA, Alexis Skilonger 19:00.

Shots — HAN 1, WA 14. Saves — HAN 6 (Brynlee Prednis), WA 1 (Bella Costa). Corners — HAN 3, WA 10.

Boys Soccer

Dallas 2, Hazleton Area 0

Goals — 1. DAL, Chase Harris (David Da Silva); 2. DAL, Nate Bilwin.

Shots — HAZ 0, DAL 20. Saves — HAZ 18 (Anthony Romero), DAL 0. Corners — HAZ 1, DAL 5.

Wilkes-Barre Area 4, Crestwood 0

Crestwood`0`0 — 0

Wilkes-Barre`2`2 — 4

First Half — 1. WBA, Ronaldo Mejia (Johnny Mendola) 2:58; 2. WBA, Mendola (Mickelby Cadet) 16:36. Second — 1. WBA, Miguel Galeno 59:43; 2. WBA, Mendola 75:26.

Shots — CRE 1, WBA 19. Saves — CRE 15 (Bryce Wenzel), WBA 1 (Braedon Hollingshead). Corners — CRE 1, WBA 8.

Field Hockey

Crestwood 11, Wallenpaupack 0

Wallenpaupack`0`0`0`0 — 0

Crestwood`2`3`4`2 — 11

First Quarter — 1. CRE, Gabby Carlin (Addison Korpusik) 14:09; 2. CRE, Korpusik (Kasey Obes) 0:00. Second — 1. CRE, Carlin (Piper Kleban-Harden) 12:48; 2. CRE, Obes (Allie Myers) 10:26; 3. CRE, Obes 8:31. Third — 1. CRE, Emily King (Kleban-Harden) 10:26; 2. CRE, Kleban-Harden (King) 7:27; 3. CRE, Kleban-Harden 5:00; 4. CRE, Obes (Emma Myers) 1:09. Fourth — 1. CRE, Ella Sorber 4:19; 2. CRE, Sorber 0:48.

Shots — WAL 1, CRE 39. Saves — WAL 27 (Carly Wolff), CRE 1 (Isla Centak). Corners — WAL 1, CRE 12.