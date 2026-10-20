It took two more holes than planned, but Scranton Prep’s Cole Powell managed to successfully defend his state golf title on Tuesday.

Powell beat out Annville-Cleona sophomore Ben Allwein on the second hole of a playoff to win his second straight PIAA Class 2A individual golf championship at Penn State’s Blue Course.

The two golfers began Tuesday’s final round tied for the lead, and walked off the 18th green in regulation still tied. Both athletes finished the round at four-under par, each shooting a one-under 71 in their final round.

One playoff hole didn’t do the trick, so Powell and Allwein went to a second playoff hole, the 14th hole on the Blue Course, and Powell was able to outduel Allwein to win his second straight gold medal.

Powell’s Scranton Prep teammate Bobby Stott finished the 2A championships at seven over par to finish in a tie for seventh place to earn a second medal for the Cavaliers.

Sebastian Meyer from Abington Heights finished in a tie for eighth place in the Class 3A boys championships to round out the medalists from District 2. Medals are awarded to the top 10 finishers (including ties) in each classification.

In the Class 2A boys tournament, Scranton Prep’s Brendan Bell and Lake-Lehman’s Jack Oliver both finished in a tie for 11th place.

Oliver, a sophomore competing in his first individual state tournament, had one of the best rounds on the course Tuesday.

He shot a one-under 71 to hold steady on the leaderboard, finishing as one of just six Class 2A golfers to shoot his final round under par.

Scranton Prep’s Jack Pavuk finished in a tie for 33rd and Lakeland’s Mikey Pisarcik finished in a tie for 45th.

Dallas’ tandem of Ryan Roman and Landon Moser finished in ties for 44th and 61st, respectively, in the Class 3A championships.

Honesdale’s Trevan Dahlgren finished in a tie for 34th and Cole Severs from Abington Heights finished alongside Moser in a tie for 61st.

West Allegheny’s Nico Ward shot a 63 for his final round to rocket up the leaderboard to the Class 3A boys state title, finishing his tournament 14-under par.

Wyoming Seminary’s Michelle Wu was the top Wyoming Valley Conference and District 2 girls’ performer, finishing in a tie for 18th place in the Class 2A girls tournament.

Tunkhannock’s Madison Walker was tied for 27th and Montrose’s Victoria Kivar finished 31st.

In the Class 3A girls tournament, Abington Heights senior Liz George finished in a tie for 21st to lead District 2.

Wyoming Valley West’s Meghan Singer was 33rd and North Pocono’s Julia Biko finished in a tie for 35th.

Dallastown freshman Bryn Krosse won the Class 3A girls state title, finishing a shot under par for the tournament. Shady Side Academy’s Alyssa Zhang won the Class 2A girls title by 10 strokes.

The PIAA Team Golf championships will be held Wednesday at Penn State. Scranton Prep will represent District 2 as the defending Class 2A boys’ champs, Abington Heights is in the Class 3A boys’ and girls’ tournaments and Tunkhannock will represent the district in the Class 2A girls championship.