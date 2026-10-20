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Consider Wyoming Valley Conference cross country teams and officials collective winners over weather this year.

When WVC teams gather this afternoon at the Wyoming County Fairgrounds in Meshoppen, they will be competing strictly for the Ed Narkiewicz/WVC Coaches Championship Meet.

In each of the previous three seasons, and frequently in years prior to 2022, the meet doubled as a chance to make up all postponed regular-season meets with dual-meet scoring employed along with championship meet scoring in order to complete the standings.

No such steps will be necessary this year.

When the season wrapped up last week, both Crestwood teams finished 16-0 in Division 1 by beating all the opponents they faced in each of their five cluster meets over the previous six weeks.

Hanover Area won both titles in Division 3.

The Lake-Lehman girls had the second-best record overall at 15-1 and won the Division 2 title. Holy Redeemer won the Division 2 boys title.

The Narkiewicz Conference Meet is scheduled to begin Wednesday with the varsity boys race at 2 p.m. Varsity girls are scheduled for 2:45 p.m., followed by junior high boys at 3:30 p.m., junior high girls at 4 p.m. and awards at 4:45 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Lake-Lehman 4, Tunkhannock 1

The Black Knights scored four first-half goals to pull away from Tunkhannock.

Kason Wojnarski and Kolby Shook scored two goals each. Landon James had two assists

Isaac Costello scored to briefly give Tunkhannock the lead early in the first half. Daniel Dillon made eight saves for the Tigers.

FIELD HOCKEY

Nanticoke Area 4, Pittston Area 2

From Monday, two goals in the final six and a half minutes of play helped Nanticoke Area get past Pittston Area.

Molly Novak assisted on the go-ahead goal with 6:31 to play, making it a 3-2 lead for the Trojanettes, and then scored the final goal herself. She had two goals and an assist in total.

Emma Brown had a goal and three assists, and Kendal Burns also scored for Nanticoke Area.

Lola Serino and Milania Widdick had the goals for Pittston Area.

BOYS SOCCER

Lake-Lehman 4, Tunkhannock 1

Lake-Lehman`4`0 — 4

Tunkhannock`1`0 — 1

First Half — 1. TUNK, Isaac Costello (Braden Miller) 34:25; 2. LL, Kolby Shook (Landon James) 21:56; 3. LL, Kason Wojnarski 19:13; 4. LL, Shook (James) 2:54; 5. LL, Wojnarski (Shook) 1:12.

Shots — LL 28, TUN 7. Saves — LL 5 (Brady Windsor), TUN 8 (Daniel Dillon). Corners — LL 7, TUN 1.

FIELD HOCKEY

Nanticoke Area 4, Pittston Area 2

Pittston Area`1`0`0`1 — 2

Nanticoke Area`1`1`0`2 — 4

First Quarter — 1. NAN, Molly Novak (Emma Brown) 8:42; 2. PA, Lola Serino 4:33. Second — 1. NAN, Kendal Burns (Brown) 10:39. Fourth — 1. PA, Milania Widdick 9:57; 2. NAN, Brown (Novak) 6:31; 3. NAN, Novak (Brown) 2:16.

Shots — PA 5, NAN 17. Saves — PA 13 (Emerson Bomber), NAN 3 (Adriana Monska). Corners — PA 8, NAN 7.