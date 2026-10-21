Lake-Lehman’s Bodhi Cronin, right, beats Berwick’s Myles DiPippa to the finish line in the Wyoming Valley Conference Coaches cross country meet at the Wyoming County Fairgrounds on Wednesday.

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MESHOPPEN – Lake-Lehman’s Bodhi Cronin held off Berwick’s Myles DiPippa by 1.1 seconds for the individual title.

Rowan Dietrich followed them to the finish line and led Crestwood to a much more comfortable victory for the team championship in the varsity boys race Wednesday at the Ed Narkiewicz Wyoming Valley Conference Coaches Meet.

Cronin took his time making a move into the lead late in the second mile of the 3.1-mile race.

“Recently, I’ve been kind of focusing on leading more and I’ve been tiring myself out,” Cronin said. “Today, I was more thinking to just kind of sit. Luckily (Dietrich) took the lead for much of the race. Since my watch wasn’t working, I was just kind of based my thinking on placement rather of time, so just kind of sat behind him.

“I was a little easier on myself because I didn’t push as hard.”

After seeing the opportunity to move into the lead, Cronin wound up having to fight off a surge from DiPippa, a sophomore who won the junior high race here two years ago.

“I was a little gassed coming up the last hill and when I looked over my shoulder I saw the Berwick kid was coming up on me, so I had to push it because I had been unaware of that,” said Cronin, who finished in 16:49.

Dietrich wound up less than seven seconds off the lead while pacing Crestwood’s 67-102 victory over second-place Wilkes-Barre Area.

“My aspirations for this race were just to get top five and see what I can do,” said Dietrich, who credited the proper delicate balance between hard workouts and recovery time for helping the entire team. “I wanted to lead the race and I did meet my goals so it did work out for me.”

It also worked out for the Comets, who had Jonah Partington, Johnny Klimek, Bradley Myers and Ethan Dievert join Dietrich in earning medals by finishing in the top 25.

Crestwood followed up its perfect regular season in the WVC with the team title.

Once the overall team champion was decided, awards were also given to the top teams from each division. Wilkes-Barre Area, Lake-Lehman and Hanover Area were the divisional boys winners.

Lake-Lehman was the junior high boys team champion with Crestwood, Berwick and Wyoming Seminary claiming division honors.

Wyoming Seminary’s Ben Hufford finished first.

ED NARKIEWICZ WYOMING VALLEY CONFERENCE COACHES MEET

(at Wyoming County Fairgrounds)

(3.1 miles varsity, 2.0 miles junior high)

Boys Team Scoring

1, Crestwood (Cr) 67; 2, Wilkes-Barre Area (WBA) 102; 3, Hazleton Area (Haz) 106; 4, Lake-Lehman (LL) 108; 5, Hanover Area (Han) 149; 6, Pittston Area (PA) 153; 7, Holy Redeemer (HR) 161; 8, Dallas (Dal) 230; 9, Tunkhannock (T) 237; 10, Wyoming Seminary 243; Wyoming Valley West (WVW) 247; Northwest 317; 13, Wyoming Area 348; 14, Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech (382).

Incomplete teams: Berwick (B), MMI Prep, Nanticoke (Nan).

Top Boys Finishers

1, Bodhi Cronin (LL) 16:49.00; 2, Myles DiPippa (B) 16:50.10; 3, Rowan Dietrich (Cr) 16:55.64; 4, Caden Moreck (HR) 17:05.26; 5, Chase Comiskey (Dal) 17:09.28; 6, Frank Pacelli (HR) 17:14.62; 7, Joseph Bly (Han) 17:14.86; 8, Daniel Houssock (Nan) 17:15.00; 9, Finn Cronin (LL) 17:29.26; 10, Gavin Adams (Haz) 17:49.92; 11, Damian Vargus (Haz) 17:56.69; 12, Ben Delgado Campbel (WBA) 17:57.76; 13, Jonah Partington (Cr) 18:06:43; 14, Tommy Elick (HR) 18:07.29; 15, Johnny Klimek (Cr) 18:09.73; 16, Chase Erbacher (WBA) 18:24.21; 17, Sam Augustine (PA) 18:28.69; 18, Hudson Bottley (Haz) 18:29.50; 19, Brennan Spaide (B) 18:29.63; 20, Liam Shovlin (LL) 18:32.71; 21, Ben Hodne (Dal) 18:39.54; 22, Damien Bain (Han) 18:41.43; 23, Bradley Myers (Cr) 18:41.61; 24, Ethan Deivert (Cr) 18:42.19; 25, Caleb Pickett (WBA) 18:56.23.

Junior High Boys Top Finishers

1, Ben Hufford (Sem) 11:28.62; 2, Evan Kukla (WA) 11:34.98; 3, Zane Scott (LL) 11:35.09; 4, Emrys Deemer (HR) 11:49.69; 5, Grady Darrell (Sem) 12:01.86.