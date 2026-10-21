Crestwood’s Adrienne Shebelock won the Wyoming Valley Conference Coaches cross country meet at the Wyoming County Fairgrounds on Wednesday.

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MESHOPPEN – Adrienne Shebelock and her Crestwood girls cross country teammates showed they were ready for the next step following an unbeaten regular season in the Wyoming Valley Conference.

“We’ve done a lot of tough workouts,” Shebelock said after winning the individual title and leading the Comets to the team championship Wednesday in the varsity girls race at the Ed Narkiewicz/WVC Coaches Championship Meet. “Collectively, as a team, we’re very prepared for the championship season.”

Shebelock finished strong to complete the 3.1-mile course at the Wyoming County Fairgrounds in 19:35.06 and beat Lake-Lehman’s Ava Jones by 10 seconds.

Crestwood’s top team competition also came from Lake-Lehman. The team scores were even through the top three runners, but the Comets were a bit more balanced to finish with a 49-60 advantage over the Black Knights.

“It’s super exciting,” Shebelock said. “I’m really proud of the team.

“It’s not easy.”

Finishing first out of 102 was also not easy.

Shebelock overtook Jones about a mile before the finish line.

“I was really digging deep,” said Shebelock, who was the third runner in a 1-2-3 finish by Crestwood in last year’s race. “I was trying to get a lead because I really wanted this. I was trying to keep composed the best I could. Coming downhill toward the finish, I was giving it all I could.”

The top 25 runners in each race received medals. Crestwood had six medalists and Lake-Lehman had five in the race.

Riley Ruch (seventh), Ashlyn Deivert (ninth), Cora Goguen (15th), Alyssa Leicht (22nd) and Lily Dorshefski (23rd) were the medalists from Crestwood’s championship team.

Once the team title was determined, the top remaining finisher in each of the WVC’s divisions was also honored.

Hazleton Area, Lake-Lehman and Wyoming Seminary were the three divisional champions.

Crestwood also won the junior high girls title with Hazleton Area, Holy Redeemer and Wyoming Seminary taking the divisional awrds.

Lia Pacelli from Holy Redeemer was the individual winner.

ED NARKIEWICZ

WYOMING VALLEY CONFERENCE

COACHES MEET

(at Wyoming County Fairgrounds)

(3.1 miles varsity, 2.0 miles junior high)

Girls Team Scoring

1, Crestwood (Cr) 49; 2, Lake-Lehman (LL) 60; 3, Holy Redeemer (HR) 105; 4, Hazleton Area (Haz) 108; 5, Wyoming Seminary (Sem) 161; 6, Hanover Area (Han) 172; 7, Wilkes-Barre Area (WBA) 186; 8, Dallas (Dal) 186; 9, Pittston Area (PA) 188; 10, Tunkhannock (T) 208. Incomplete teams: Berwick (B), Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech, MMI Prep (MMI), Northwest, Nanticoke (N), Wyoming Area, Wyoming Valley West.

Top Girls Finishers

1, Adrienne Shebelock (Cr) 19:35.06; 2, Ava Jones (LL) 19:45.21; 3, Gianna Altavilla (HR) 20:19.18; 4, Betsy Digiovanni (LL) 20:33.83; 5, Celia Ludka (Sem) 20:39.21; 6, Alexa Prushinski (WBA) 20:42.23; 7, Riley Ruch (Cr) 20:44.81; 8, Quinnie Jones (PA) 20:55.10; 9, Ashlyn Deivert (Cr) 21:04.40; 10, Leah Smith (HR) 21:07.69; 11, Meghan Griffith (LL) 21:13.43; 12, Neveah Jeschke (Dal) 21:24.68; 13, Anna Zaroda (MMI) 21:30.56; 14, Matilda Serrano (N) 21:34.94; 15, Cora Goguen (Cr) 21:36.74; 16, Ainslie Leib (Haz) 21:40.72; 17, Adele Deemer (HR), 21:42.11; 18, Madelyn Graves (T) 21:49.63; 19, Ava Hinkle (Haz) 21:54.67; 20, Amelka Walton (Dal) 22:05.38; 21, Carly Ashenfelder (B) 22:08.27; 22, Alyssa Leicht (Cr) 222:10.11; 23, Lily Dorshefski (Cr) 22:10.48; 24, Lexi Peiffer (LL) 22:14.66; 25, Ella Paull (LL) 22:16.85.

Top Junior High Girls Finishers

1, Lia Pacelli (HR) 11:56.02; 2, Loren Deivert (Cr) 12:19.94; 3, Olivia Pambianco (HR) 12:28.81; 4, Kayla Smith (HR) 12:45.73; 5, Lila Bell (WBA) 12:50.64.