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The last medals of this year’s PIAA golf postseason were handed out on Wednesday as the PIAA Team Golf championships wrapped up the week’s competition at Penn State.

Scranton Prep, last year’s Class 2A Boys champion, finished as the state runner-up this year and was the lone District 2 school to win a medal across the four classifications of the team tournament.

Brendan Bell was the low scorer for the Cavaliers with a 70, two strokes under par for his round. Cole Powell, who on Tuesday won his second straight individual state title, was one shot under par with a 71.

The Cavaliers finished 15 shots behind Devon Prep, who won the 2A Boys state title at eight shots under par.

Both the Tunkhannock and Abington Heights girls’ teams finished in third place in the Class 2A and Class 3A Girls championships, respectively.

It was the third straight trip to states as a team for Tunkhannock, the only Wyoming Valley Conference team to earn a spot in the state golf championships.

Madison Walker led the Tigers with a solid round, shooting a four-over 76. Paige Spudis shot an 87 and Madelyn Bevan finished with a 92. The Tigers shot a 255 overall as a team.

Liz George, who represented Abington Heights in the individual state championships earlier in the week, led the Comets with a 75.

The Abington Heights boys’ team finished seventh in the Class 3A Boys competition. Ryan Boyd carded a 74 and Sebastian Meyer shot a 76.

Oakland Catholic won the Class 2A Girls team title with a team score of 240. Peters Township won the Class 3A Girls title, and La Salle College won the Class 3A Boys state title in a playoff over State College.

FIELD HOCKEY

Abington Heights 2, Hanover Area 1

Emma Dougherty scored two goals in the second quarter to lift Abington Heights to a win over Hanover Area.

Ruby Matthews had the lone goal for Hanover Area, assisted by Natalie Weidner. Hannah Siene made 12 saves for the Hawkeyes.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Tunkhannock 3, Western Wayne 1

Taryn Newswanger had 30 assists and 14 service points (including four aces) as Tunkhannock wrapped up the regular season with a win.

The Tigers won the first two sets 25-16 and 25-18. Western Wayne won the third 26-24, and Tunkhannock ended the match with a 25-22 win in the fourth.

Elizabeth Moore added nine kills and two blocks for Tunkhannock.

GIRLS SOCCER

Wyoming Valley West 4, Berwick 2

From Tuesday, Kyla Evanofski scored all four goals as Valley West held off Berwick.

Stella Wojciechowski had two assists and Meghan Singer had one assist for the Spartans.

Lily Nespoli and Madilyn Kukorlo had the goals for Berwick, who wrapped up their regular season with Tuesday’s game.

Field Hockey

Abington Heights 2, Hanover Area 1

Abington Heights`0`2`0`0 — 2

Hanover Area`0`0`1`0 — 1

Second Quarter — 1. AH, Emma Dougherty 9:46; 2. AH, Dougherty 6:07. Third — 1. HAN, Ruby Matthews (Natalie Weidner) 5:04.

Shots — AH 14, HAN 4. Saves — AH 3 (Addison Waters), HAN 12 (Hannah Siene). Corners — AH 4, HAN 5.

Girls Soccer

Wyoming Valley West 4, Berwick 2

Berwick`0`2 — 2

WVW`2`2 — 4

First Half — 1. WVW, Kyla Evanofski (Meghan Singer) 23:26; 2. WVW, Evanofski (Stella Wojciechowski) 8:28. Second — 1. BER, Lily Nespoli 26:31; 2. WVW, Evanofski (Wojciechowski) 20:13; 3. BER, Madilyn Kukorlo (Nespoli) 17:25; 4. WVW, Evanofski 9:21.

Shots — BER 8, WVW 18. Saves — BER 8 (Savannah Stanley), WVW 5 (Rosalyn Kase). Corners — BER 2, WVW 4.