Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner blamed New York’s players for the team’s failure to win the World Series and defended manager Aaron Boone and general manager Brian Cashman, who is getting a new contract as he enters his 30th season in charge of baseball operations.
“I thought Boone managed a good season, especially with the pitching staff,” Steinbrenner said Wednesday. “The bottom line is the players didn’t live up to their end of the bargain in the playoffs.”
New York has gone 17 seasons without a World Series title. That matches the Yankees’ longest drought since winning their first championship in 1923, a gap between titles in 1978 and ’96.
“If we don’t win a championship while I’m here, I’m sure that will be a frontline story of it all and how people think of me and how a fanbase reacts,” Boone said. “I understand that.”
Steinbrenner spoke alongside Cashman during a joint Zoom news conference from team’s spring training ballpark in Tampa, Florida, and Boone followed with a video news conference from Yankee Stadium.
New York went 93-68 and finished second in the AL East to Tampa Bay. After sweeping Boston 2-0 in an AL Wild Card Series, the Yankees were swept 3-0 by the Rays in a Division Series.
“In the end, the majority of the responsibility — I’ll say it for the fifth time — in my mind, my opinion, lies with the position players and the inability to score on a consistent basis throughout the course of the entire season for the most part,” Steinbrenner said. “Not on the shoulders of Aaron Boone does the blame lie.”
Captain Aaron Judge was limited to 66 games and hit .241 with 18 homers and 41 RBIs. The three-time AL MVP was sidelined from June 1 through Sept. 7 by a fractured rib, returned for seven games, then had a season-ending calf injury.
Giancarlo Stanton’s regular season ended with a calf injury on April 24.
“Look, losing Stanton and losing Judge for 80-plus percent of the season in the offense’s defense was not part of the plan and it certainly had an effect,” Steinbrenner said. “We just have to figure out how much of it was that.”
He doesn’t feel a need to publicly pressure players in the manner of his father, George Steinbrenner.
“I’m not convinced that with this team, in this day and age, that that’s as big of a motivator as you think it is,” Hal Steinbrenner said. “Twenty, 25 years ago, different generation, just a different scenario.”
Boone finished his ninth season as manager and has one season left on a two-year contract extension agreed to in February 2025. The 53-year-old former third baseman has led New York to a 790-565 regular-season record and three first-place finishes in the AL East but a 27-30 postseason mark.
“At the end of the day, we haven’t won a championship with me at the helm,” he said. “Ultimately that’s what has to happen to satisfy certainly myself — that’s why I’m doing this — but to answer those questions ultimately.”
Steinbrenner and the Yankees front office evaluated Boone after the season-ending loss.
“We had a weeklong conversation about Aaron Boone and was he part of the problem this year, and I don’t believe he was. I think he had a good year managing-wise,” Steinbrenner said. “But, yes, I would consider, of course, moving on from Aaron Boone if I thought he was a huge part of a problem.”
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