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WYOMING — A very tight race to the finish line in Division 2 girls soccer just got even tighter, as the division’s top two teams squared off on Thursday and couldn’t decide a winner after 90 minutes of action.

Lake-Lehman took a late lead in the second half, only for Wyoming Area to convert on a penalty kick for the equalizer in a 1-1 draw.

Bella Blazes scored the first goal for Lake-Lehman with just under 13 minutes to play. Kinley Park tied things up at 1-1 a few minutes later with the penalty kick score for the Warriors.

Wyoming Area, who had a chance to win the division outright with a victory over the Black Knights, is done for the regular season with an 8-1-1 record.

Lake-Lehman now sits at 7-1-1 with one more league game set for Friday against third-place Holy Redeemer, with a win for the Black Knights forcing a tie at the top of the division.

“Tomorrow will be a big game for us,” Lake-Lehman coach Kelly Adamshick said. “We’ve just got to keep the momentum going.”

The showdown lived up to the billing, as the two opposing defenses controlled much of the story trying to contain each opposing team’s dynamic offenses.

Each team had minimal scoring chances as the game went on, with the best chance before the goal-scoring began coming off a strike from Wyoming Area’s Ava Musinski that looked to hit the inside of the far post but bounced out and was cleared away.

It was Lake-Lehman — looking for a measure of revenge after losing the first matchup with Wyoming Area earlier in the season — that broke through first.

Though she didn’t score the goal, Kinley Purdy was a catalyst for it, as she has been all year for the Black Knights.

After a pass into the box from Ava Jones, Purdy ripped a shot that was saved, but not controlled, by Wyoming Area goalie Bella Costa.

The loose ball found its way to Blazes, and the freshman cleaned it up to give the Black Knights a 1-0 lead with 12:49 to play.

With the way the game had played out to that point, it looked like that goal might hold up as the winner for Lake-Lehman.

But the Warriors had other plans. Almost immediately, the action shifted down to the other end of the field and stayed there as Wyoming Area began to find some room to maneuver.

A foul just inside the box put Park in a high-pressure spot, needing to convert from the penalty spot to keep her team in the game.

The sophomore stepped up and delivered. Her kick was deflected by Lake-Lehman goalie Keira Middleton but had enough power to get through the keeper’s hands and into the back of the net.

“I just focused on my breathing and placing the ball, not just trying to kill it,” Park said. “I knew that I had to put power behind the ball, and I had to take my time so it wouldn’t go over.”

Park’s equalizer came with 5:17 left to play, making it a 1-1 game, and that’s where the score would stay when the clock hit zeroes a few minutes later.

There’s a chance that the story between these two teams isn’t over yet this year. Both Wyoming Area and Lake-Lehman will be in the District 2 Class 2A playoff field, and they could potentially be on a collision course to meet in the semifinals if both take care of business.

“Lehman’s a very good team, it’s a battle every time,” Wyoming Area coach Chad Kranson said. “We’re looking at it as, we’re trying to be competitive each and every game, there’s no letdown.”

WVC Division 2 Girls Soccer

Wyoming Area 1, Lake-Lehman 1

Lake-Lehman`0`1 — 1

Wyoming Area`0`1 — 1

Second Half — 1. LL, Bella Blazes 12:49; 2. WA, Kinley Park 5:17.

Shots — LL 7, WA 7. Saves — LL 6 (Keira Middleton), WA 5 (Bella Costa). Corners — LL 2, WA 6.