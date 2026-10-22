🔊 Listen to this

Aidan Egan scored the go-ahead goal with nine minutes left to play, and Pittston Area picked up a 2-1 win over Wyoming Area in a rivalry matchup in Wyoming Valley Conference boys soccer.

Jameson Dessoye had the assist on the game-winning goal. Jamison Dauchert scored in the first half for Pittston Area.

Jacob Cobb scored the lone goal of the day for Wyoming Area on a penalty kick in the first half.

Lake-Lehman 5, Holy Redeemer 0

Five different players scored as Lake-Lehman wrapped up the regular season with a win over Holy Redeemer.

Kolby Shook, Kason Wojnarski, Lucas Moyer, Landon James and Finn Cronin scored a goal each for Lake-Lehman.

William Conklin made five saves for Holy Redeemer.

Wilkes-Barre Area 9, Berwick 0

From Wednesday, Johnny Mendola and Miguel Galeno scored two goals each as the Wolfpack cruised to a win over Berwick.

Mickelby Cadet, Libenson Charles, Austyn Lenore, Javier Espinoza and Nate Franchella added a goal each.

Clayton Walck made 14 saves for Berwick.

Wyoming Valley West 2, Wallenpaupack 1

From Wednesday, Noah Fetko’s two first-half goals were enough to lift Valley West to a non-conference win.

Jake Jaskulka and Maks Iracki each had an assist for the Spartans.

Colby Bonagura scored for Wallenpaupack.

Abington Heights 7, Crestwood 1

From Wednesday, Lucas Samala and Carter DeSarno each scored twice as Abington Heights overwhelmed Crestwood.

Nate Ciocco had the lone goal for Crestwood, assisted by Gage Kaye. Bryce Wenzel made 11 saves in the loss.

FIELD HOCKEY

Tunkhannock 3, Berwick 0

The Tigers broke a scoreless halftime tie with three goals in the second half to win on senior night.

Hailey Bartron, Kayla Slater and Ava Voorhees each scored for Tunkhannock.

Macie Dohl made 11 saves for Berwick.

Wyoming Area 6, Honesdale 0

Claudia Rehill scored twice and added an assist to lift the Warriors to a decisive win at home. Madison Doblovasky also scored twice for Wyoming Area.

Ella Campenni opened the scoring in the second quarter and Kayla Karcutskie also added a goal.

BOYS SOCCER

Pittston Area 2, Wyoming Area 1

Wyoming Area`1`0 — 1

Pittston Area`1`1 — 2

First Half — 1. WA, Jacob Cobb 37:02; 2. PA, Jamison Dauchert (Caeleb Shea) 10:15. Second — 1. PA, Aidan Egan (Jameson Dessoye) 9:07.

Shots — WA 2, PA 4. Saves — WA 3 (Hunter Hosier), PA 1 (Jackson Duddek). Corners — WA 3, PA 0.

Lake-Lehman 5, Holy Redeemer 0

Holy Redeemer`0`0 — 0

Lake-Lehman`2`3 — 5

First Half — 1. LL, Kolby Shook (Landon James) 18:36; 2. LL, Kason Wojnarski (Bodhi Cronin) 0:33. Second — 1. LL, Lucas Moyer (Finn Cronin) 36:08; 2. LL, Landon James (Ayden Richardson) 8:42; 3. LL, F. Cronin (Kolby Shook) 2:21.

Shots — HR 12, LL 24. Saves — HR 5 (William Conklin), LL 9 (Brady Windsor). Corners — HR 6, LL 5.

Wilkes-Barre Area 9, Berwick 0

Berwick`0`0 — 0

Wilkes-Barre`7`2 — 9

First Half — 1. WBA, Johnny Mendola (Nate Franchella) 17:19; 2. WBA, Mickelby Cadet (Libenson Charles) 20:04; 3. WBA, Mendola (Michael Schneikart) 21:34; 4. WBA, Charles (Franklin Garcia) 24:20; 5. WBA, Galeno 31:26; 6. WBA, Galeno (Ronaldo Mejia) 36:34; 7. WBA, Austyn Lenore (Kleydert Perez) 39:25. Second — 1. WBA, Javier Espinoza 59:21; 2. WBA, Franchella (Hector Gonzalez) 76:19.

Shots — BER 9, WBA 23. Saves — BER 14 (Clayton Walck), WBA 9 (Braedon Hollingshead, Ayman Assefa). Corners — BER 2, WBA 9.

Wyoming Valley West 2, Wallenpaupack 1

Wallenpaupack`1`0 — 1

Wyo. Valley West`2`0 — 2

First Half — 1. WAL, Colby Bonagura 14:31; 2. WVW, Noah Fetko (Jake Jaskulka) 17:10; 3. WVW, Fetko (Maks Iracki) 22:51.

Shots — WAL 9, WVW 12. Saves — WAL 6 (Josh Katz), WVW 6 (Sergio Gonzalez). Corners — WAL 3, WVW 5.

FIELD HOCKEY

Wyoming Area 6, Honesdale 0

Honesdale`0`0`0`0 — 0

Wyoming Area`0`2`2`2 — 6

Second — 1. WA, Ella Campenni, 10:41; 2. WA, Claudia Rehill, 8:39. Third — 3. WA, Rehill (Nina Belza), 11:49; 4. WA, Madison Doblovasky (Rehill), 4:47. Fourth — 5. WA, Kayla Karcutskie (Shannon Kearns), 7:24; 6. WA, Doblovasky, 1:10.

Shots — HON 0; WA 20. Saves — HON 17 (Maddy Freiermuth); WA 0 (Adriana Fanti). Corners — HON 0; WA 10.