Wilkes-Barre Area running back Aiden Gilmore runs into Wyoming Valley West defensive back Lucas Flores during a matchup Week 7. The two teams are battling for berths in the District 2/4 Class 6A playoffs.

🔊 Listen to this

The District 2 Class 6A playoff picture used to be easy to figure out for the most part. Four teams, four spots. The regular season was for seeding and not survival.

Since the PIAA expanded to six classifications in 2016, there were only three times where teams had a chance to be packing up the equipment after Week 10.

Two of those occasions were in 2022 and 2023 when District 2 was lumped into a subregional with District 11 and District 4 Williamsport. The other was 2019 when the three Wilkes-Barre city school combined to form a new Class 6A team, Wilkes-Barre Area, and increased the number of teams from four to five.

The 2020 bracket was supposed to contain all four teams, but COVID-19 reduced it to a championship game only.

This season, though, West Scranton and Wyoming Valley West were bumped up from Class 5A to 6A, creating a six-team field for four playoff berths.

Williamsport has held the top position since after Week 1. Scranton has been at the bottom throughout. It’s the four teams in between which haven’t been able to establish a pecking order.

Wyoming Valley West lost its first two, won four in a row and has lost its last two. Defending champion Wilkes-Barre Area graduated plenty of talent and was hit with the injury bug. Injuries also played a part for Hazleton Area.

West Scranton started off with two wins and then lost four consecutive games. The young Invaders bounced back last Friday with a win over Scranton.

The reason for the tight four-team pack is because when they play each other it’s been a game of rock, scissors and paper. One defeats the other, then loses to another, then wins or loses the next time.

There is a key game Friday night that could sort things out a bit when Wilkes-Barre Area plays at Hazleton. However, chances are the field won’t been determined until Week 10 is completed.

Here’s some points to ponder about the field.

1. It’s safe to put District 4 Williamsport (6-2) in one spot, perhaps even the top seed.

The Millionaires have a tough game at District 6 Class 5A power Hollidaysburg (5-2) on Friday and finish up with a home game with Wilkes-Barre Area. Even if they lose both, it’s doubtful Wyoming Valley West can overtake them for the top seed.

2. It’s safe to eliminate Scranton (0-8), although the Knights are still mathematically alive.

Scranton is the lowest-scoring team in District 2 with just 41 points and they’ve surrendered the most with 320. Plus, the Knights have Abington Heights (4-4) and Scranton Prep (7-1) remaining on their schedule.

3. Wilkes-Barre Area (2-6) is the only Wyoming Valley Conference team which hasn’t played an opponent currently with a losing record. That will change when the Wolfpack play at Hazleton Area on Friday night.

The eight previous opponents have a combined winning percentage of .688 (44-20).

4. Hazleton Area (2-6) has had a recent uptick in offensive production. The boost could be traced to the returns of running back Xavier Heck and quarterback JJ Lantigua from injuries.

Heck aggravated an injury on his only carry in a Week 4 game against Crestwood and missed the next two contests. Lantigua missed the Week 6 game against Dallas.

The duo combined for 228 yards and three TDs rushing in a 21-7 victory over Wyoming Valley West last Friday.

5. The best player among the six teams returned to the field last Friday. Williamsport quarterback Tevin Williams missed four games with a medical issue, but played vs. Berwick and had 86 yards and a touchdown rushing along with 171 yards and two touchdowns passing.

Williams was a one-man wrecking crew in the Millionaires’ 41-21 win over Wyoming Valley West to start the season. He rushed for 213 yards and three touchdowns and passed for 197 yards and a score. He also returned a kickoff for a TD.

6. Wilkes-Barre Area can’t seem to get a break. Besides having the WVC’s toughest schedule so far, the Wolfpack now have to play Hazleton Area with Heck and Lantigua back and Williamsport with Williams back.

7. Wyoming Valley West (4-4) has won more games this season than in the last four combined. The Spartans were 2-40 during that span.

A problem, though, has been penalties. They have been penalized 67 times for 559 yards over the last five games.

8. Whichever team emerges as the D2/4-6A subregional champion is all but certain to get District 6 power State College (8-0) in the state playoffs.

State College will be in a subregional with two teams from District 10 and one from District 8. Only one of those teams — Erie McDowell (5-3) — has a winning record.

State College has five shutouts and is averaging 40.8 points. The Little Lions defeated Wilkes-Barre Area 52-0 last year and Williamsport 75-14 in 2024.

WEEK 9 AT A GLANCE

Berwick (4-4) at Crestwood (1-7)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Berwick’s CJ Curry (19-12), 3rd year; Crestwood’s Ryan Arcangeli (47-41), 8th year

Last Meeting: Crestwood 33-27 in 2023

First Meeting: Berwick 43-7 in 1989

All-Time Series: Berwick 15-7

Scouting Berwick: The Dawgs were shut out last week in a 28-0 loss to Williamsport. The offense finished with a season-worst 158 yards. Fortunately for Berwick, the two teams they are chasing for that final D2-4A quarterfinal home game also lost. Still, a win here is imperative with unbeaten Dallas paying a visit in Week 10.

Scouting Crestwood: The task last Friday was tough enough playing unbeaten Dallas. The Comets compounded things with a bundle of mistakes in a 42-7 loss. Standout WR Jack Rodgers caught a pass for their only TD but was later on crutches. Despite all the hard luck this season, Crestwood is still clinging to the eighth and final District 2 playoff spot in Class 4A.

Bottom Line: Neither team can afford to let this one slip away. More so Crestwood.

Dallas (8-0) at Hanover Area (1-7)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Dallas’ Rich Mannello (99-42), 12th year; Hanover Area’s Eric Richardson (7-12), 2nd year

Last Meeting: Dallas 15-9 in 2009

First Meeting: Hanover Area 27-13 in 1967

All-Time Series: Dallas 26-11-2

Scouting Dallas: The Mountaineers made quick work of Crestwood in a 42-7 victory where all the points were scored in the first half. WR Tyce Mason had a TD reception for the fifth consecutive game. RBs Hunter Pitcavage and Marc Saracinaj (the J is silent, if you’re wondering) had a light workload but combined for three rushing touchdowns. Need to keep winning to get the D2-4A top seed.

Scouting Hanover Area: Hanover Area was routed 65-14 by Shamokin, but so were many opponents of the District 4 Class 4A power. The Hawkeyes battled but were in a 26-0 hole in the first quarter as Shamokin scored on offense, defense and special teams. The 14 points, though, tied the most Shamokin has surrendered in a game this season. Angel Tejada had a kickoff return touchdown.

Bottom Line: Can’t think of a tougher two-game stretch that Hanover Area has ever encountered.

Holy Redeemer (4-4) at Montrose (4-4)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Redeemer’s Vito Quaglia (7-32), 2nd year at Holy Redeemer; 4th overall; Montrose’s Brett Stage (4-4), 1st year

Last Meeting: Montrose 30-25 in 2025

First Meeting: Redeemer 31-0 in 2021

All-Time Series: Montrose 3-2

Scouting Redeemer: The Royals defeated Tunkhannock 21-0 for their first shutout in their last 43 games. They forced five turnovers, which is a good way to keep an opponent out of the end zone. RB Jerry Fino rushed for 82 yards and a TD in one of the team’s better rushing performances in several years. The fourth victory puts Redeemer one win from the most in a season. The 2022 squad, which was the last to pitch a shutout, finished 4-7.

Scouting Montrose: The Meteors started the season 4-1 against a rather soft schedule, but since then there has been a close loss to Tunkhannock, a fourth-quarter collapse against Old Forge and a 35-0 loss to Carbondale Area. Montrose is a run-heavy offense, but found no room for yardage against the Chargers last Friday. D2-4A playoff hopes ride on winning out and getting plenty of help elsewhere.

Bottom Line: Redeemer’s 4-4 record looks better than Montrose’s 4-4 record.

Lake-Lehman (3-5) at Northwest (4-4)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Lehman’s Mike Mully (3-5), 1st year; Northwest’s Greg Mullins (4-4), 1st year

Last Meeting: Lehman 59-0 in 2025

First Meeting: Lehman 33-13 in 1959

All-Time Series: Lehman 29-6-1

Scouting Lehman: The Black Knights enter off a 49-8 loss to Wyoming Area where a late touchdown prevented them from being shut out for a second time this season. The setback dropped them from third to fifth in the D2-3A standings. If Lehman wins its next two games, that should be good enough to sneak in because the two teams ahead of them play tough opponents Friday and then each other in Week 10.

Scouting Northwest: The Rangers were 4-0 at one point, stacking wins against opponents a combined 5-28 (Holy Redeemer has four of those wins). The schedule became tougher, and now they’re trying to squeeze into the D4-A playoffs. Northwest is coming off a 20-19 loss to Nanticoke Area where they failed to take the lead on a two-point try midway through the fourth quarter. RB Noah Arnett had 107 yards, with 75 coming on a TD run.

Bottom Line: The winner should be decided quickly as both teams have run-heavy attacks.

Nanticoke Area (2-6) at Wyoming Area (6-2)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Nanticoke Area’s Joe Shimko (2-6), 1st year; Wyoming Area’s Randy Spencer (130-68) 18th year

Last Meeting: Wyoming Area 60-7 in 2025

First Meeting: Wyoming Area 21-20 in 1970

All-Time Series: Wyoming Area 40-7

Scouting Nanticoke Area: The Trojans kept their D2-4A playoff hopes alive with a 20-19 victory over Northwest. They rallied from a 13-7 deficit midway through the third quarter. RB Jeremy Smith ran for a career-high 168 yards and a touchdown. The offense has put up its highest yardage totals in the past two games, although turnovers have been problematic. Justin Johnson and Cory Alvarez had interceptions, the first two picks by the Trojans this season.

Scouting Wyoming Area: The Warriors piled up a season-high 504 yards in a 49-8 victory over Lake-Lehman. The win moved them very close to a D2-3A home playoff game. The offense had four touchdowns of 54 yards or more, including two 54-yard scoring strikes by QB Luke Kopetchny, and a 99-yard scoring drive. The defense bent slightly a few times, but overall performed very well.

Bottom Line: A Wyoming Area win here and the second seed in D2-3A is all but assured.

Susquehanna (0-8) at Tunkhannock (1-7)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Susquehanna’s Kyle Cook (43-78), 12th year; Tunkhannock’s RJ Haas (1-7), 1st year

Last Meeting: never played

First Meeting: never played

All-Time Series: never played

Scouting Susquehanna: The Sabers scored a season-high 22 points in a 42-22 loss to Old Forge that all but ended any hopes of making the D2-2A playoffs. Even if they win out, they are probably going to be on the outside looking in. All 22 points came in the fourth quarter with Susquehanna trailing 28-0. QB Gaby Maby leads the team in rushing.

Scouting Tunkhannock: The Tigers were shut out for a second time this season in a 21-0 loss to Holy Redeemer. They had five turnovers, which is a sure-fire way to bog down an offense. They also finished with a season-low 132 yards. Tunkhannock had a very slim chance to make the D2-3A playoffs entering the Redeemer game, but that chance ended.

Bottom Line: The Tigers should be able to pick up a win, but they’ve got to hold onto the ball.

Wilkes-Barre Area (2-6) at Hazleton Area (2-6)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: WBA’s Ciro Cinti (113-115), 8th year at WBA, 21st overall; Hazleton Area’s Scott Sacco (3-16), 2nd year

Last Meeting: WBA 46-20 in 2025

First Meeting: WBA 34-20 in 2019

All-Time Series: WBA 5-4

Scouting WBA: The Wolfpack led Pittston Area 10-7 at halftime and lost 27-10. The offense finished with under 100 yards rushing for the fourth time this season. The passing game had a season-low 21 yards. Both teams ran the same number of plays, but Pittston Area had nearly 200 more yards. A win here, though, probably locks up a D2/4-6A playoff spot.

Scouting Hazleton Area: The Cougars snapped a three-game losing streak with a 21-7 win over Wyoming Valley West. The difference was getting RB Xavier Heck and QB JJ Lantigua back from injuries. The duo combined for over 200 yards rushing and all three touchdowns. Aside from a 91-yard touchdown run, the defense shut down Valley West’s offense.

Bottom Line: Both teams have been inconsistent all season. Consistency could be the difference.

Wyoming Valley West (4-4) at Pittston Area (5-3)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Valley West’s Brydon Rukstalis (4-4), 1st year; Pittston Area’s Paul Russick (33-36), 2nd year at Pittston Area, 7th overall

Last Meeting: Pittston Area 64-20 in 2025

First Meeting: Valley West 40-6 in 1970

All-Time Series: Valley West 32-16

Scouting Valley West: The Spartans’ offense perked up during a four-game winning streak, but has struggled in its last two games. They’ve managed just two touchdowns, one on a short field in a 16-7 loss to Wilkes-Barre Area and another on a 91-yard run in a 21-7 loss to Hazleton Area. A solid passing attack finished with a season-low 57 yards against Hazleton Area. Penalties continue to be a sore spot.

Scouting Pittston Area: The Patriots trailed Wilkes-Barre Area 10-7 at halftime, but won 27-10. The defense has struggled at times this season, but pitching a second-half shutout was a good sign things are starting to improve. They had a similar performance a week prior against Crestwood. The defense hasn’t been tested much through the air. That should change vs. Valley West.

Bottom Line: Has the makings of a high-scoring game if Valley West can regain its offensive mojo.