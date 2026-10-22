The District 2 Class 6A playoff picture used to be easy to figure out for the most part. Four teams, four spots. The regular season was for seeding and not survival.
Since the PIAA expanded to six classifications in 2016, there were only three times where teams had a chance to be packing up the equipment after Week 10.
Two of those occasions were in 2022 and 2023 when District 2 was lumped into a subregional with District 11 and District 4 Williamsport. The other was 2019 when the three Wilkes-Barre city school combined to form a new Class 6A team, Wilkes-Barre Area, and increased the number of teams from four to five.
The 2020 bracket was supposed to contain all four teams, but COVID-19 reduced it to a championship game only.
This season, though, West Scranton and Wyoming Valley West were bumped up from Class 5A to 6A, creating a six-team field for four playoff berths.
Williamsport has held the top position since after Week 1. Scranton has been at the bottom throughout. It’s the four teams in between which haven’t been able to establish a pecking order.
Wyoming Valley West lost its first two, won four in a row and has lost its last two. Defending champion Wilkes-Barre Area graduated plenty of talent and was hit with the injury bug. Injuries also played a part for Hazleton Area.
West Scranton started off with two wins and then lost four consecutive games. The young Invaders bounced back last Friday with a win over Scranton.
The reason for the tight four-team pack is because when they play each other it’s been a game of rock, scissors and paper. One defeats the other, then loses to another, then wins or loses the next time.
There is a key game Friday night that could sort things out a bit when Wilkes-Barre Area plays at Hazleton. However, chances are the field won’t been determined until Week 10 is completed.
Here’s some points to ponder about the field.
1. It’s safe to put District 4 Williamsport (6-2) in one spot, perhaps even the top seed.
The Millionaires have a tough game at District 6 Class 5A power Hollidaysburg (5-2) on Friday and finish up with a home game with Wilkes-Barre Area. Even if they lose both, it’s doubtful Wyoming Valley West can overtake them for the top seed.
2. It’s safe to eliminate Scranton (0-8), although the Knights are still mathematically alive.
Scranton is the lowest-scoring team in District 2 with just 41 points and they’ve surrendered the most with 320. Plus, the Knights have Abington Heights (4-4) and Scranton Prep (7-1) remaining on their schedule.
3. Wilkes-Barre Area (2-6) is the only Wyoming Valley Conference team which hasn’t played an opponent currently with a losing record. That will change when the Wolfpack play at Hazleton Area on Friday night.
The eight previous opponents have a combined winning percentage of .688 (44-20).
4. Hazleton Area (2-6) has had a recent uptick in offensive production. The boost could be traced to the returns of running back Xavier Heck and quarterback JJ Lantigua from injuries.
Heck aggravated an injury on his only carry in a Week 4 game against Crestwood and missed the next two contests. Lantigua missed the Week 6 game against Dallas.
The duo combined for 228 yards and three TDs rushing in a 21-7 victory over Wyoming Valley West last Friday.
5. The best player among the six teams returned to the field last Friday. Williamsport quarterback Tevin Williams missed four games with a medical issue, but played vs. Berwick and had 86 yards and a touchdown rushing along with 171 yards and two touchdowns passing.
Williams was a one-man wrecking crew in the Millionaires’ 41-21 win over Wyoming Valley West to start the season. He rushed for 213 yards and three touchdowns and passed for 197 yards and a score. He also returned a kickoff for a TD.
6. Wilkes-Barre Area can’t seem to get a break. Besides having the WVC’s toughest schedule so far, the Wolfpack now have to play Hazleton Area with Heck and Lantigua back and Williamsport with Williams back.
7. Wyoming Valley West (4-4) has won more games this season than in the last four combined. The Spartans were 2-40 during that span.
A problem, though, has been penalties. They have been penalized 67 times for 559 yards over the last five games.
8. Whichever team emerges as the D2/4-6A subregional champion is all but certain to get District 6 power State College (8-0) in the state playoffs.
State College will be in a subregional with two teams from District 10 and one from District 8. Only one of those teams — Erie McDowell (5-3) — has a winning record.
State College has five shutouts and is averaging 40.8 points. The Little Lions defeated Wilkes-Barre Area 52-0 last year and Williamsport 75-14 in 2024.
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