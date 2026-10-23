Berwick’s Gavin Galutia drives into the Crestwood defense in the first quarter.

Crestwood wide receiver Braylon Murray looks to turn the corner after making a catch in the second quarter as Berwick defensive back Brady McCabe closes in.

Berwick tight end Gabe Decker runs down the sideline with Crestwood’s Jake Jeckell in pursuit in the first quarter on Friday night.

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WRIGHT TWP. — The Berwick defense bailed out its coach in a game-defining goal line stand.

Coach CJ Curry committed a sideline violation that was one of three Bulldog penalties called in less than a half minute. Collectively, they advanced the ball 27 yards to the 2-yard line in a matter of seconds.

The Bulldogs defensive line wouldn’t let those mistakes dominate the conversation in the halftime locker room.

Berwick kept its Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 hopes alive in a 24-8 victory over Crestwood on Friday. The Bulldogs kept the Comets scoreless until the final minutes of the game.

The Bulldogs will travel to Dallas next week for a shot at back-to-back division titles.

“For all of the adversity that we’ve gone through, everything is right in front of us,” Curry said. “It’s a big deal to win your conference. We were tested a lot this year, maybe that’s something we didn’t have to do last year.”

Holding onto a 14-point lead, Berwick was plagued by penalties that moved the ball from outside the red zone to just short of the goal line with 2.3 seconds remaining in the first half. Crestwood’s attempt to rush up the middle was met by Bryce Cleaver. The Berwick strong safety stopped the run at the line before stripping the ball just after the official’s whistle was blown.

“It was a massive play, for sure,” Curry said. “I lost my cool a little bit. I always tell my teams you have to play with emotion but you can’t be emotional. It cost us, but our defense had my back.”

On the offensive side, Berwick’s Gavin Galutia scored three unanswered rushing touchdowns. Galiutia ran 17 times for 95 yards.

Galutia put the Bulldogs ahead 7-0 with a 6-yard rushing touchdown with 3:32 left in the first quarter. The three-play touchdown drive was highlighted by a 37-yard Gabe Decker run on a misdirection.

“Gavin is such a workhorse,” Curry said. “He’s tough as nails, one of the toughest kids I’ve met in my life. We have all the trust in the world in him.”

Another Berwick defensive stand allowed the Bulldogs to double their lead less than three minutes later. The Bulldogs stopped a fourth-and-2 at the Crestwood 38 on the next Comets drive. Galutia ran 12 yards for a touchdown to give Berwick a 14-0 lead with 51.5 seconds left in the opening quarter.

Berwick’s Shiloh Escobar kept the shutout alive with a second quarter interception in the end zone.

The Bulldogs benefited from seniors Michael Perry and Nicholas Lonczynski returning to the offensive line. Behind them, Berwick gained 195 yards on 30 carries.

“It’s the first time our offensive line has been healthy since Week 3 against Wyoming Area,” Curry said. “Obviously, it made a difference tonight. They put on a pretty complete football game.”

Crestwood scored a late touchdown on its longest play from scrimmage. Braylon Murray fielded a 26-yard pass from Teddy Taylor in the corner of the end zone with 3:39 remaining in the game.