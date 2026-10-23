Wyoming Valley West’s Gadgidas Reisinger puts his head down to get into the end zone for a 6-yard TD against Pittston Area.

Pittston Area’s Lucas LoPresto runs through the Wyoming Valley West defense on his way to a 67-yard TD in the first quarter.

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YATESVILLE — Pittston Area’s efficient offense was due to an opportunistic defense Friday night.

The Patriots ran just 16 plays in the first half and scored on five of them. Plus, the defense added a touchdown as they routed Wyoming Valley West 42-12 to clinch their second consecutive Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 title.

“I know it’s not what it was a year ago,” Pittston Area coach Paul Russick said, “but it hasn’t been back-to-back since 1973. It’s important for our community and our kids, but obviously we want to chase a district championship.”

Pittston Area (3-0 Div. 1, 6-3 overall) had a two-play scoring drive after a fumble recovery by freshman Pat Roman and a three-play scoring drive after a 92-yard interception return by Lucas LoPresto.

LoPresto made the interception at the goal line and looked destined for the end zone, only to stumble as he angled across the field. He made it to the end zone on Valley West’s third play after the kickoff, racing down the left sideline for a touchdown on a 33-yard interception return.

The Patriots’ final scoring drive was just two plays after a short Valley West punt. LoPresto made an overhead grab of a pass from Santino Salvo for a 26-yard gain, and Deondre Miller then scored on a 22-yard run.

Pittston Area produced 216 offensive yards on those 16 first-half plays for a 42-6 lead at the break.

“Not a lot of drives, just some explosive plays,” Russick said.

The Patriots struck first and needed just two plays to score. On a second-and-5, quarterback Santino Capitano shuffled a pass to LoPresto, who darted up the middle untouched for a 67-yard score.

Valley West (0-3 Div. 4-5) answered back with a nine-play, 63-yard drive. Gadgidas Reisinger, who rushed for all of his 101 yards in the first half, scored on a 1-yard run at 3:53 of the first quarter. Pittston Area’s JJ Grochal blocked the extra point and Pittston Area maintained the lead, 7-6, and just kept scoring.

After the Valley West touchdown, Pittston Area went on its longest scoring drive of the game. It lasted six plays, with Bailey running in from 11 yards out.

After giving up 155 points in its first four games, Pittston Area has surrendered 85 during its five-game winning streak.

“I think I said in the beginning of the season, you have to put guys in the right spots and you have to do it quickly,” Russick said. “It took us a little while to figure out who belonged where and where they need to be. It took some guys getting healthy, it took some different things.”

Pittston Area 42, Wyo. Valley West 12

Wyo. Valley West`6`0`0`6 — 12

Pittston Area`14`28`0`0 — 42

First quarter

PA — Lucas LoPresto 67 pass from Santino Capitano (Sam Augustine kick), 8:43

WVW — Gadgidas Reisinger 6 run (kick blocked), 3:53

PA — Kayden Bailey 11 run (Augustine kick), 0:05

Second quarter

PA — Bailey 19 run (Augustine kick), 10:58

PA — Bailey 7 run (pass failed), 5:03

PA — LoPresto 33 interception return (Chance Radzewicz run), 4:02

PA — Deondre Miller 22 run (Augustine kick), 2:22

Fourth quarter

WVW — Elijah Holliday 7 run (no attempt), 0:33

Team statistics`WVW`PA

First downs`12`7

Rushes-yards`44-234`16-112

Passing yards`23`122

Total yards`257`234

Passing`3-7-2`6-7-0

Sacked-yards lost`0-0`1-6

Punts-avg.`2-24`2-25

Fumbles-lost`1-1`0-0

Penalties-yards`7-41`5-35

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — Valley West, Malique Campbell 8-11, Damien Eastman 3-22, Noah Council 1-(minus-2), Tanner Ragukas 3-13, Reisinger 11-101, Colton Kocher 9-52, Quinten McClellan 4-12, Holliday 4-24, Zayd Muhamid 1-0. Pittston Area, Capitano 2-38, LoPresto 1-3, Bailey 5-47, Radzewicz 1-(minus-3), Miller 1-22, Santino Salvo 1-(minus-6), Luke Vanderlick 1-10.

PASSING — Valley West, Eastman 3-7-2-23. Pittston Area, Salvo 5-6-0-55, Capitano 1-1-0-67.

RECEIVING — Valley West, Jaheir Cooper-Mickens 1-13, Ragukas 1-12, Council 1-(minus-2). Pittston Area, LoPresto 3-97, John Jadus 2-21, Evan Mancini 1-4.

INTERCEPTIONS — LoPresto 2-125.

MISSED FGs — none