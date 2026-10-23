The Wyoming Area Class of 2026 Ring of Pride inductions took place at halftime of the Wyoming Area vs. Nanticoke Area game on Friday. Newly inducted members are (from left): Angelo Falzone, ‘71; Dr. Mark Karcutskie, ‘90; John Hindmarsh, ‘92; Louis Falzone ‘06. Absent: Scott Grebeck, ‘84.

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WEST PITTSTON — The Wyoming Area Warriors can once again call themselves champions.

One year removed from a season that featured a 9-1 overall regular-season record but no titles to show for it, the Warriors have run off six straight wins, including Friday night’s 63-21 romp over Nanticoke to clinch the Wyoming Valley Conference Division 3 title.

“I’m excited for the seniors to secure a division championship,” Warriors coach Randy Spencer said. “We played high-level football last season, but were not able to call ourselves champions. For those guys that were significant players on that team last year, I thought it was very special to them to get that done this week, going into a very special rivalry game next week.”

The Warriors (7-2 overall) will travel to Pittston Area (6-3) for a meeting of WVC divisional champions. The Patriots went 3-0 in Division 1.

Wyoming Area again made winning in the division look easy.

The Warriors outscored their three divisional opponents 167-23 despite having eight minutes removed from the second half at Tunkhannock and four more minutes taking off the second half of the game Friday night. The teams played 10-minute quarters, instead of 12, with running clock rules in the second half Friday night.

Wyoming Area raced to a 21-0 lead in the first 9:24. Nicholas Kondrosky ran six times for 100 yards and three touchdowns in that fast start, but did not carry again. His touchdowns covered 3, 68 and 4 yards.

The lead ballooned to 49-0 at halftime.

Kopetchny, who had a 40-yard touchdown called back on the game’s third play, threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Lucas Viadock after Dominic Bartel opened the third quarter with a 54-yard scoring run.

“We talk about him a lot, but Luke Kopetchny and the job he has done at the quarterback position growing in there and becoming such a playmaker has really put us in a great place,” Spencer said.

Kopetchny also returned his seventh interception of the year 21 yards to the 3 to set up the game’s first touchdown.

Wyoming Area had five touchdowns of at least 42 yards.

Semaj Morris covered 42 on a second-quarter touchdown, then returned a kickoff 91 yards for another touchdown in the third quarter.

The Morris kickoff return for the touchdown came as part of a flurry of activity when the teams combined for five touchdowns in just two offensive plays in the last 2½ minutes of the third quarter.

Jonah Guzman ran 3 yards for Nanticoke to break the shutout.

Morris returned the kickoff to restore the seven-touchdown lead, but Nanticoke answered in one play on a 60-yard touchdown pass from Chet Beggs to Justin Johnson.

Wyoming Area’s Maddox Fink, from 75 yards, and Nanticoke’s Yahir De la Cruz, from 86 yards, then returned consecutive kickoffs for touchdowns.

Nanticoke (1-2 Div. 3, 2-7 overall) will finish the regular season Friday night at rival Hanover Area (1-8) in a non-league game.