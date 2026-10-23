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HANOVER TWP. — On a chilly October Friday night, the visiting Dallas Mountaineers high school football team won in dominant fashion 42-13 over the Hanover Area Hawkeyes to remain perfect at 9-0 with just one game left in the regular season.

Long-time Dallas coach Rich Mannello saw some positives and lots to work on as well after completing their ninth straight victory.

“You saw the kick cover unit and you know we pride ourselves on special teams and that’s not getting it done,” Mannello said. “Kicking game will be graded tonight and then big day Saturday for the staff tomorrow, grade the rest of the film. The kids are off tomorrow, we got guys banged up like everybody else does, and come back and power clean Sunday. Go through the film and get ready for the next one, that’s all we are talking about.”

Dallas kicked off the scoring about four minutes into the contest, as their special teams had their first of two crucial punt blocks on the night to set their offense up in prime position to score. From there, sophomore tailback Marc Saracinaj would scamper into the end zone from 16 yards out to give his team the early 7-0 advantage.

The Mountaineers’ second tally of the first quarter came with 50 seconds remaining in the period, as standout senior running back Hunter Pitcavage scored the first of his three rushing touchdowns of the night, his second straight week with a hat trick of touchdowns, this one barreling in from 6 yards out to enhance his squad’s lead to 14-0.

In the second quarter, the Mounts continued displaying their scoring prowess when Pitcavage bashed in from 2 yards out to increase Dallas’ lead to 21-0 with 516 remaining in the first half.

For the Mounts’ fourth touchdown, junior quarterback Talan Geskey ran it in from 9 yards out on a keeper to give his team a 28-0 advantage with 2:20 left in the second stanza.

The Hawkeyes got on the board before halftime as backup signal caller Gregory McCoy connected with fellow sophomore Angel Tejada on a 52-yard scoring strike down the right sideline to cut the deficit to 28-7.

In the third quarter, Dallas outscored Hanover Area by a 14-0 clip to put the game away for good.

The Mounts’ first tally came on their stalwart junior receiver Tyce Mason’s 32-yard touchdown run to bring the score up to 35-7. For Dallas’ sixth and final score, Pitcavage tallied his third rushing touchdown of the evening, this one pummeling in from the 4-yard line to up his team’s lead to 42-7.

Hanover Area closed out the scoring as the Hawkeyes’ third quarterback of the night, Brody Richardson, hooked up with Conor Richardson on a 6-yard scoring strike to make it 42-13 with 1:25 left.

“We came out after halftime and we regrouped in there and came out and played well in the second half,” Mannello said. “It was good to see them fight back. We needed some adversity, and we certainly got it tonight from a tough bunch of Hanover kids.

“They punched us good in the beginning so we had to regroup, which we did at halftime, and I was happy the way they came out in the second half. Though five procedure penalties in the first half of football is inexcusable and that’s on me. So obviously I’ve got to get that fixed.”

Now Dallas will look to complete the perfect 10-0 regular season heading into the district playoffs the following week when they go on the road next Friday to face off against Berwick at Crispin Field.

Meanwhile, coach Eric Richardson and his 1-8 Hawkeyes will look to bounce right back when they host archrival Nanticoke Area in their regular season finale next Friday.

Dallas 42, Hanover Area 13

Dallas`14`14`14`0 — 42

Hanover Area`0`7`0`6 — 13

First Quarter

DAL — Marc Saracinaj 16 run (David Worth kick), 8:01.

DAL — Hunter Pitcavage 6 run (Worth kick), 0:50.

Second Quarter

DAL — Pitcavage 2 run (Worth kick), 5:16.

DAL — Talan Geskey 9 run (Worth kick), 2:20.

HAN — Angel Tejada 52 pass from Gregory McCoy (Aiden Hollock kick), 1:18.

Third Quarter

DAL — Tyce Mason 32 run (Worth kick), 8:39.

DAL — Pitcavage 4 run (Worth kick), 3:20.

Fourth Quarter

HAN — Conor Richardson 6 pass from Brody Richardson (kick failed), 1:25.

Team statistics`Dallas`Hanover

First downs`16`7

Rushes-yards`30-202`18-32

Passing yards`71`168

Total yards`273`200

Passing`9-13-1`15-24-0

Sacked-yards lost`0-0`4-33

Punts-avg.`1-50`2-27

Fumbles-lost`0-0`3-1

Penalties-yards`9-75`5-45

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — DAL, Hunter Pitcavage 11-86, Tyce Mason 1-32, Talan Geskey 4-23, Marc Saracinaj 9-53, Trevor Slavinski 1-0, Blake Nilsson 4-8. HAN, Brody Richardson 16-25, Gregory McCoy 2-7.

PASSING — DAL, Talan Geskey 9-13-1-71. HAN, Logan Richardson 2-4-0-12, Gregory McCoy 7-11-0-68, Brody Richardson 6-9-0-88.

RECEIVING — DAL, Tyce Mason 3-12, Brady McCann 1-9, Jim Youngblood 2-19, Marc Saracinaj 1-2, Mike Viglone 2-29. HAN, Conor Richardson 10-103, Brody Richardson 1-0, Angel Tejada 3-65, Tymofi Fanha 1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS — HAN, Conor Richardson 1-0.

MISSED FGS — None.