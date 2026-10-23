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Brady McDermott accounted for four touchdowns while the defense and special teams produced three scores Friday night as Holy Redeemer won its fourth consecutive game for the first time in school history with a 42-9 non-league victory at Montrose.

The Royals jumped in front 14-0 in the first 1:25.

McDermott threw the first of three touchdown passes, a 24-yarder to Ryan Zelinka, then Holy Redeemer recovered a fumble in the end zone for its first defensive score.

A 1-yard run by McDermott with 56 seconds left pushed the lead to 21-0 after one quarter.

Montrose scored less than a minute into the second quarter on a 25-yard pass from Evan Strohl to Weston Nabywaniec.

Holy Redeemer added a safety on a snap out of the end zone with 9:52 left in the half for a 23-7 lead.

McDermott found Michael Zbierski for a 17-yard touchdown 15 seconds before halftime to make it 30-7 at the break.

Montrose got a safety of its own when Timmy David made a tackle in the end zone to pull the Meteors within 30-9 and give them the ball in the third quarter.

The chance got away when Holy Redeemer scored on a fumble return touchdown for a 36-9 advantage going into the fourth.

Josh Grochowski scored on a 5-yard pass from McDermott with 8:31 remaining to close the scoring.

LAKE-LEHMAN 14, NORTHWEST 6

Lake-Lehman broke a second-half tie by scoring in the last four minutes and the Black Knights boosted their postseason hopes with a win on the road at Northwest on Friday.

Lehman led 6-0 through three quarters, but Northwest tied the game early in the fourth.

The Black Knights improved to 4-5 as they hunt for a spot in the District 2 Class 3A playoffs. They will host Tunkhannock next Friday night to close out the regular season.

The Rangers (4-5), meanwhile, came close to snapping a four-game losing skid after opening the season 4-0. The former Wyoming Valley Conference school now plays in District 4.

TUNKHANNOCK 26, SUSQUEHANNA 0

Lucas Ciprich ran for a pair of first-half touchdowns to send host Tunkhannock on its way to its second victory of the season with the shutout of winless Susquehanna.

The Tigers forced a punt to begin the game and Ciprich went untouched off left tackle for a 56-yard touchdown on the first play.

Ciprich went up the middle and broke four tackles on the way to a 22-yard touchdown 13 seconds before halftime.

Cason Petrak went up the middle to score from the 2 with 9:50 left in the third.

Ty Cokely rolled right and hit Jayden Newell with a 10-yard touchdown pass with 2:57 left in the third. Jacob Sult ran for the two-pointer.

The Tigers (0-2 in the division, 2-7 overall) are at Lake-Lehman (1-1, 4-5) in a WVC Division 2 game to finish the season Friday.