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A slow start and sluggish finish cost the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in a 7-3 loss to the Belleville Senators on Friday night at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (3-3-1-0) clawed back into the game with a strong second-period performance, but saw the game slip away quickly in the final frame. Meanwhile, former Penguin Phil Tomasino delivered a four-point (1G-3A) outing for the visitors.

Belleville blitzed Wilkes-Barre/Scranton with a barrage of shots early, and eventually broke through with their eighth shot of the game at 3:19. After Oskar Pettersson hit the post, Shane Bowers swooped behind Joel Blomqvist and buried the rebound. Less than a minute later, Samuel Blais finished a two-on-one rush to put the Senators up by a pair.

Tyler Boucher cleaned up another rebound goal at 13:11 of the first period, making it 3-0.

The Penguins found a spark when Tristan Broz knifed a loose puck across the goal line at 6:15 of the middle frame. Shortly thereafter, Daniel Russel rifled in his first AHL goal and pulled Wilkes-Barre/Scranton within one.

Belleville regained a multi-goal lead when Xavier Bourgault converted on a breakaway at 12:21 of the second, but the Penguins came right back again. Jake Livanavage rocketed a slap shot to back of the net nine seconds into the Penguins’ first and only power-play opportunity of the night, making it 4-3.

Tomasino lit the lamp for Belleville 30 seconds into the third. Boucher then tallied his second goal of the night on the man advantage three minutes later, extending the Senators’ lead back to three

An early empty net for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton led to Belleville’s Djibril Touré completing the night’s offense with more than six minutes remaining in regulation.

Blomqvist finished with 21 saves on 27 shots faced, while Senators netminder Jackson Parsons picked up his first win of the season with 32 saves.