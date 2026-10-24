Indiana quarterback Josh Hoover entered Saturday at less than 100% and threw just two passes after halftime — an interception and a completion in overtime that set up his game-winning touchdown run at Michigan.

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ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Josh Hoover is banged up and was almost benched because of his injuries.

Curt Cignetti, though, chose to stick with Hoover instead of turning to his seventh-year backup, and the fifth-year quarterback delivered.

Hoover had a 4-yard touchdown run in overtime and No. 6 Indiana kept Michigan out of the end zone in a 13-6 win on Saturday.

“There were a lot of discussions about Grant Wilson and Josh Hoover in the second half because Grant had a good week of practice and is really capable,” Cignetti said. “At the end of the day, it’s been Josh’s season and even though he’s not 100%, we’ve got to finish it out with him and he responded.”

Hoover helped the Hoosiers (7-1, 4-1 Big Ten) win at the Big House for the first time since 1967.

“It’s cool to be a part of,” Hoover said.

The Wolverines (4-3, 1-3) started quarterback Tommy Carr and sat Bryce Underwood, but the freshman didn’t fare as well as he did last week coming off the bench in a win over Penn State.

Carr lost a fumble on an ill-advised pitch in the first quarter and was picked off in the second half on a deflected pass that was thrown into traffic.

“Both turnovers, completely on me,” he said.

Carr took sacks in the second and third quarters that led to missed field goals, including a 32-yard kick after advancing to the Indiana 1.

The Wolverines reached the Hoosiers 3 in the final minute of regulation — with a chance to potentially win the game — when Carr was sacked for a fourth time and they had to settle for a 26-yard field goal as time expired.

Hoover struggled, too, until making a 21-yard pass to Brock Schott on the first snap of overtime that set up his touchdown run.

With a chance to send the game to a second overtime, Michigan advanced to the Indiana 13 and Carr threw an incomplete pass that hit the turf in front of Salesi Moa just outside of the end zone.

“If that’s the No. 6 team in the country, then we’re pretty good,” coach Kyle Whittingham said.

Carr was 20 of 32 for 167 yards with an interception and a fumble. He is the grandson of College Football Hall of Famers Lloyd Carr and Tom Curtis and the brother of Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr, who attended the game while his team had the weekend off.

“It would be absurd to judge him off this one performance,” Whittingham said.

Hoover was 8 of 18 for 81 yards and threw an interception in the third quarter, setting up Michigan for a field goal, and isn’t completely healthy.

“I had to battle through some things this week to get out here,” Hoover said. “I knew I was going to find a way to get out here and find a way to win this game for this team regardless of how I felt. There’s guys on this team that are banged up every week. It’s no different for me.”

The Wolverines have only had one game this year that wasn’t decided in the final minutes.

“It comes down to the last play, the last possession in every game except UTEP,” Whittingham said. “We’re the only team in the country that has done that.”

No. 9 UCLA 28, MICHIGAN STATE 10

PASADENA, Calif. — Ty Dieffenbach threw a 63-yard touchdown pass and handed off for three others as UCLA beat Michigan State for the Bruins’ first 7-0 start since 2005.

UCLA (5-0 Big Ten) briefly trailed early for the first time since a 17-15 win at then-No. 13 Oregon two weeks ago. The Bruins outgained the Spartans 443-156.

The undermanned and underdog Spartans (2-6, 0-5) led 7-0 after Devin Vaught recovered Jalen Woods’ fumble and ran 56 yards to the UCLA 15-yard line. That helped set up third-string quarterback Kayd Coffman’s 14-yard TD pass to Keshawn Williams in the first quarter.

Making his first career start, Coffman completed 4 of 10 passes for 42 yards, one TD and one interception. Leo Hannan took over in the fourth and was 9 of 15 for 67 yards. He got picked off by UCLA’s Malik Hartford late in the game.

After a sluggish start that included their first two fumbles at home, the Bruins pulled away.

Jaivian Thomas’ 7-yard TD run tied it 7-all and Wayne Knight scored on a 1-yard plunge for his 12th TD on the ground — and 13th overall — that put UCLA ahead 14-7 in the second quarter.

Dieffenbach, in his second start since Nico Iamaleava went down with a season-ending knee injury, hit Brian Rowe Jr. for a 63-yard TD to cap a four-play, 75-yard drive early in the third. Jalen Woods added a 4-yard TD run on the Bruins’ second possession of the quarter.

Knight finished with 15 carries for 56 yards before leaving. Woods led the way with 12 carries for 87 yards.

MINNESOTA 13, No. 15 IOWA 10

MINNEAPOLIS — Luke Drzewiecki kicked a 46-yard field goal as time expired, and Minnesota beat Iowa to claim the Floyd of Rosedale trophy for the first time since 2023 and second time in 12 years.

Drake Lindsey and Jalen Smith connected on a 39-yard pass play on third down from the Minnesota 33 with 39 seconds left to set the Gophers up for the winning points.

Held to a season-low 209 yards of offense, Minnesota (5-2, 2-2 Big Ten) also got a third-quarter rushing touchdown from Darius Taylor after an offsides penalty on Iowa negated a fourth-down stop one play earlier.

Coming in midway through the second quarter, Iowa’s Hank Brown threw for 136 yards, including a 37-yard strike to Reece Vander Zee with 3:46 to play to tie the game.

Iowa (5-2, 2-2) was held to 163 yards through three quarters against a Minnesota defense that allowed 464 yards in a 41-13 loss to Purdue in its last game two weeks ago. The Hawkeyes finished with 288 yards of offense,

No. 24 NORTHWESTERN 42, RUTGERS 14

EVANSTON, Ill. — Aidan Chiles threw for three touchdowns for the third time this season and rushed for two others to lead Northwestern past Rutgers for a fourth straight victory.

Caleb Komolafe rushed for 150 yards and a TD, including a 56-yard dash. Griffin Wilde, who finished with 133 receiving yards, Alex Honig and Drew Wagner caught passes for scores as Northwestern (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten) raced to a 28-3 lead late in the first half.

Rutgers starting quarterback Dylan Lonergan left after sustaining a blow to the head 6 minutes, 25 seconds into the first quarter and didn’t return. He was initially replaced by AJ Surace, then by third-string QB Sean Ashenfelder late in the third quarter.

Antwan Raymond rushed for 150 yards on 18 carries and the lone Rutgers (2-5, 1-3 Big Ten) touchdown, a 46-yard run late in the third. The score was set up by the first interception thrown this season by Chiles, who finished with 219 passing yards and 83 rushing.

Rutgers’ Dane Pizzaro kicked a pair of field goals.

Lonergan was replaced by Surace, who tossed for 64 yards but was sacked three times by Northwestern’s hard-nosed defense. The first sack led to a costly fumble that resulted in a pivotal Wildcats touchdown late in the first quarter that made it 21-3.

ILLINOIS 21, OREGON 10

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Aidan Laughery ran for 123 yards and a touchdown and Collin Dixon made a diving catch for a 23-yard score late in the fourth quarter as Illinois defeated Oregon.

It was the Ducks’ first road loss in Big Ten play since they joined the conference in 2024. They had won 10 straight.

Michael Clayton II was 11-of-18 passing for 84 yards and two TDs for Illinois (4-3, 2-2), including the throw to Dixon in the corner of the end zone. Dixon had six catches for 65 yards.

Dylan Raiola was 27-of-41 for 246 yards for Oregon (4-3, 2-2). Dakorien Moore caught nine passes for 70 yards. Jordon Davison had 14 carries for 92 yards and a TD and Dierre Hill Jr. had 83 yards rushing on 13 carries.

Illinois went in front for good at 14-10 early in the third quarter on a 9-yard play-action TD pass from Clayton to Christian Abney.

Laughery ran untouched 75 yards for a TD that trimmed the deficit to 10-7 with 2:15 to go in the half. Illinois had gained just 43 yards before Laughery’s score.