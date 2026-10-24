Saints quarterback Tyler Shough throws during a practice session in Versailles near Paris this week ahead of the first NFL game in the country on Sunday against the Steelers.

🔊 Listen to this

PARIS — Alvin Kamara wants the New Orleans Saints to become “a part of history” Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“It’s the first NFL game being played in France. It’s an opportunity for all of us,” the running back said. “I want to win so we’ll always have that to brag about.”

New Orleans has a lot riding on its showdown with Pittsburgh at Stade de France. The Saints are the “home” team, have been here all week and have tried to enlist fans ahead of the historic game.

Plus, they need a win.

The Saints (2-4) responded to criticism from team owner Gayle Benson by beating the New York Giants 34-27 to halt a three-game skid, even though they nearly blew a late lead. They’d love to go into their bye week on back-to-back victories.

“We built a lot of momentum, a lot of confidence in what we’re able to do,” safety Justin Reid said of last week’s victory.

“The biggest thing for us is just making sure we can sustain that and make sure we can do it for four quarters,” he added. “When we start doing that, we’re going to be a tough team for anyone in the league to have to deal with.”

They’ll try to make it tough for Aaron Rodgers and a Steelers team looking for their third straight win. Pittsburgh, Cleveland and Baltimore were all at 4-2 in the AFC North entering Week 7.

The 42-year-old Rodgers, a four-time NFL MVP, was sacked five times but led a fourth-quarter comeback in Pittsburgh’s 26-19 overtime win over Tampa Bay last week.

“Even at his age now, he still moves around the pocket well, throws a beautiful ball,” Reid said. “I feel like a lot of times it’s a chess match between the safety and the quarterback to try and disguise looks so he isn’t able to just undress a defense and pick you apart.”

Saints coach Kellen Moore served as Mike McCarthy’s offensive coordinator with the Dallas Cowboys from 2020-22.

The Steelers coach was asked about how that familiarity might factor into plans for Sunday.

“That’s all part of the game,” McCarthy said. “Frankly, I think it’s the fun part of the game. It’s part of the competition. … They’re young in their program. They’re off to a good start. Some of the players, in my opinion, I think they fit the way he wants to play on offense. So, it’ll definitely be part of the challenge.”

The Steelers were scheduled to arrive Friday in the French capital, which has been hit by recent street protests that turned violent.

NEED TO KNOW

• Steelers (4-2) vs. Saints (2-4) at Stade de France.

• When/where to watch: 9:30 a.m. EDT, NFL Network.

• Latest odds: Steelers by 3 1/2.

• Against the spread: Steelers 4-2; Saints 3-3.

• Last week: Steelers beat Tampa Bay 26-19; Saints beat Giants 34-27.

• Last meeting: Steelers won 20-10 on Nov. 11, 2022, in Pittsburgh.

• Series record: Saints lead 9-8

MATCHUP TO WATCH

The Saints rush defense faces a tough challenge in slowing Steelers running back Jaylen Warren. New Orleans is allowing 138 rushing yards per game — 30th in the NFL. The 5-foot-8 Warren has rushed for 460 yards, which is seventh most in the league. He’s also an effective option for Rodgers out of the backfield, having caught 21 passes for 258 yards through six games.

STATS AND STUFF

• Saints are 0-3 at home this season; 2-1 away from New Orleans.

• The Steelers are 1-1 in regular-season international games. They beat the Minnesota Vikings last year in Dublin. The Saints are 2-1 abroad. They lost to the Vikings in London in 2022.

• Saints WR Chris Olave is second in the NFL with 580 receiving yards entering Week 7.

• Aaron Rodgers and Tyler Shough have both thrown 12 touchdown passes this season — tied for fourth in the NFL entering Week 7.

• Rodgers is up to 255 career games with a touchdown pass, including the playoffs. With two TD passes last week, he moved ahead of Peyton Manning (254). The Steelers QB is fourth on the list: Tom Brady (333 games), Brett Favre (271 games), Drew Brees (268 games).

• Pittsburgh’s victory over Tampa Bay last week marked the 18th time since the 2020 season that the Steelers won after trailing entering the fourth quarter, tops in the NFL.

• The Steelers lead the NFL in yards after catch with 866, part of head coach Mike McCarthy’s “throw short/run long” West Coast offense approach. Pittsburgh has had at least 120 yards after catch in each of its six games.

• Rodgers will make his 264th regular-season start, one away from tying Hall of Famer Peyton Manning for fourth most in NFL history.

• Steelers S Jalen Ramsey in last week’s win over the Buccaneers became the first defensive back since 2000 to have at least 10 tackles, four tackles for loss and two sacks in a game.

• Saints RB Alvin Kamara last week became the sixth player to reach at least 5,000 rushing yards and 5,000 receiving yards in his career. The others are Marcus Allen, Marshall Faulk, Lenny Moore, Tiki Barber and Christian McCaffrey.