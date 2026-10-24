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Jaelin Mims had a day to remember as four of his 11 passes went for touchdowns and the King’s quarterback averaged more than 30 yards per completion in a 49-30 MAC victory at FDU-Florham on Saturday.

The final line for Mims was 10-for-11 for 322 yards and four touchdowns as the Monarchs found the end zone on their first seven full possessions of the game.

Kival Clarke and Devin Duana both topped 100 yards on the day as Clarke caught five passes for 148 yards and two scores while Duana had 129 on three grabs with a touchdown.

Big plays were the name of the game as Joey Hebling opened the scoring with a 31-yard touchdown grab while Clarke snagged scores of 53 and 70 yards and Duana scored from 39 yards out.

Joey Rehberg added two touchdowns on the ground whiel Brandon Auguste scored one.

The Monarchs led 21-17 at halftime before taking firm control with three straight touchdowns in the third quarter.

King’s has won two straight and three of four to improve to 3-3 in MAC play before hosting Delaware Valley next week.

Delaware Valley 48, Misericordia 21

The Cougars’ four-game win streak was snapped on the road as the Aggies broke open a one-score game at halftime with a pair of defensive touchdowns in the third quarter.

Misericordia trailed 21-14 at the break as Angelo Fluri found the end zone on a 1-yard plunge with 31 seconds left in the first half.

Delaware Valley took control with a 20-yard fumble return by Jaseer Slocum and a 60-yard pick-six from Jovan Tyrell just 90 seconds apart.

The Aggies led 42-14 before Jassan Whittaker caught a 17-yard touchdown from Chase McMonagle in the fourth quarter for the Cougars. Misericordia also got a touchdown on defense in the first quarter when Christian Meletta took an interception back 20 yards for a score that made it 7-7.

Whittaker caught six passes for 85 yards and a score while Fluri finished with 93 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Susquehanna 36, Wilkes 15

The Colonels hit a deep pass to take the lead over nationally ranked Susquehanna to open the second quarter, but the River Hawks pulled away in the second half to win.

Trey Dogmanits hit Daniel Pigga for a 51-yard touchdown on the first play of the second to put Wilkes ahead 7-6. No. 21 Susquehanna would answer with 1:05 left before halftime on a 30-yard pass to go up 12-7.

That would be the first of four straight touchdowns for the River Hawks, who also added a field goal to go up 36-7.

Dogmanits tossed his second score of the day with 17 seconds left, connecting with Anthony Theodore from 10 yards out.

Dogmanits finished 18-for-29 for 200 yards, two scores and two interceptions. He also led the team in rushing with 45 yards.

HIGH SCHOOLS

GIRLS SOCCER

Wyoming Valley West 4, Dallas 2

Kyla Evanofski figured in on all four goals for the Spartans, scoring three and setting up another in a victory. Renny Riviello opened the scoring for Valley West while Stella Wojciechowski had two assists and Rosalyn Kase finished with 11 saves.

Lucy Gibson and Elin Puskar scored for the Mountaineers.

GIRLS SOCCER

Wyoming Valley West 4, Dallas 2

Dallas`1`1 — 2

Valley West`2`2 — 4

First half — 1. WVW, Renny Riviello (Kyla Evanofski), 13th minute; 2. DAL, Lucy Gibson, 16th; 3. WVW, Evanofski (Stella Wojciechowski), 37th. Second half — 4. WVW, Evanofski, 47th; 5. WVW, Evanofski (Wojciechowski), 69th; 6. DAL, Elin Puskar, 73rd.

Shots — DAL 16; WVW 15. Saves — DAL 9 (Audrey Banks, Mia Ellis); WVW 11 (Rosalyn Kase). Corners — DAL 3; WVW 2.