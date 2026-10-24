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The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins toppled the Hartford Wolf Pack, 3-2, at the end of an exciting bout on Saturday night at Mohegan Arena.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (4-3-1-0) saved all of its offense for the third period to secure its first home win of the season. Finn Harding factored in on all three of the Penguins’ third-period goals (1G-2A), but fellow defenseman Owen Pickering donned the cape as hero with his game-winning goal with only 80 seconds left in regulation.

Hartford broke a long-standing deadlock five minutes into the second period when Glenn Gawdin took a centering feed and slammed it through Taylor Gauthier’s five-hole.

The Wolf Pack’s 1-0 lead carried into the third period, and they almost made it a two-goal advantage during their first power play of the night. Marc Del Gaizo’s slapshot inched across the goal line, but the Penguins challenged the play as offside. After video review, the goal call was overturned, and it remained a one-goal game.

Harding evened the scales, 1-1, midway through the final frame. After Daniel Russell drove a shoulder into a Wolf Pack puck-carrier to force a neutral-zone turnover and start a counterattack, Hugh McGing tapped the puck to Harding’s wheelhouse for a one-timer that tied the game.

Tristan Broz redirected a point shot from Harding four minutes later, putting Wilkes-Barre/Scranton ahead, 2-1. The goal established a five-game point streak for Broz, the longest of his AHL career.

Hartford called its timeout after Wilkes-Barre/Scranton was sent to the penalty kill with 2:48 remaining. The Wolf Pack pulled their goalie for a six-on-four man advantage, which led to them tying things up. Justin Dowling set up Juuso Pärssinen on the back post for a tap-in with 2:08 left to play.

Undeterred, the Penguins quickly put the pressure back on the Wolf Pack. McGing set up Pickering for a wicked slap shot that scorched past Hartford goalie Callum Tung to reestablish Wilkes-Barre/Scranton’s lead for good.

Gauthier took home the win with 25 saves, while Tung steered aside 27 shots in defeat.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton’s next game is on the road against Utica on Friday, Oct. 30. Game time between the Penguins and Comets is set for 7 p.m. at Adirondack Bank Center.

The Penguins’ next home game is also against the Comets on Nov. 10, and it is the Penguins’ first Winning Weekday of the season. If the Penguins secure a win, fans who are in attendance will receive a free ticket to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton’s next mid-week home game. Puck drop is slated for 6:35 p.m. at Mohegan Arena.