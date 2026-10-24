BYU cornerback Therrian Alexander reacts after UCF converted a two-point conversion in the second overtime.

UCF long snapper Rocklyn Kelley, left, celebrates with fans on the field after a double-overtime win over No. 2 BYU on Saturday in Orlando.

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ORLANDO, Fla. — Keyone Jenkins threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to tight end Grayson Brousseau in the second overtime, and UCF survived a wild finish in regulation to knock off No. 2 BYU 39-31 on Saturday.

Needing a touchdown and a 2-point conversion to force a third OT, the Cougars (6-1, 3-1 Big 12) drove to the UCF 4-yard line, but Bear Bachmeier’s fourth-down pass to Walker Lyons fell incomplete, giving the Knights (4-3, 2-2) their first win over a top-5 team in school history.

A week after knocking off then-No. 2 Notre Dame and moving into its highest spot in the AP Top 25 since its national title season of 1984, BYU became the latest unbeaten team to fall in a wild stretch of the college football season.

UCF was driving toward a potential game-winning field goal in regulation when Jenkins lost the ball on a play that was ruled a sack on the field. But after a replay review, the call was overturned to an incomplete pass, and BYU was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct, moving the Knights into kicker Will Stone’s range.

But BYU blocked Stone’s 47-yard attempt to force OT.

Jenkins finished 25 of 41 for 293 yards and three touchdowns and ran for a score in his fifth start since replacing Alonza Barnett III, who is sidelined with a hamstring injury.

“There’s a lot of teams in football with their quarterbacks hurt and their backups aren’t doing great,” UCF coach Scott Frost said. “Our backup is not a backup. He had an unbelievable game tonight.”

Tyren Hornes had six catches for 137 yards for the Knights, and Duke Watson ran for 94 yards on 15 carries.

Bachmeier threw for 257 yards and two touchdowns with one interception. Kyler Kasper had six catches for 129 yards.

The Knights drove to the BYU 1-yard line with less than two minutes left in regulation, but Jenkins was stopped on a quarterback sneak on fourth-and-goal.

“That’s the weirdest end of a game I have ever seen,” Frost said. “I thought it would take 31 to win it. It should have if we would have got a sneak in.”

UCF forced a three-and-out and got the ball back with 42 seconds left but couldn’t convert the game-winning kick.

In the first overtime, Bachmeier gave BYU the lead when he connected with Legend Glasker for a 28-yard touchdown, and UCF tied it on a single play when Jenkins hit Josh Derry for a 25-yard TD.

There were five lead changes in regulation. Jenkins’ 1-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter put UCF ahead 24-21, and BYU’s Matthias Dunn connected on a 47-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter to tie it at 24-all.

CINCINNATI 34, No. 8 TEXAS TECH 24

CINCINNATI — Cole Tabb had a career-high 173 rushing yards and a touchdown and JC French IV threw for a career-high four TD passes as Cincinnati stunned Texas Tech.

It was the Bearcats’ first win over a top-10 team at home since Nov. 18, 2006, when they defeated No. 7 Rutgers 30-11. Cincinnati won at ninth-ranked Notre Dame in 2021.

The Red Raiders (6-1, 3-1 Big 12) failed go 7-0 for the first time since 2013 and were plagued by mistakes all afternoon.

Red Raiders QB Will Hammond lost a fumble and had an intentional grounding penalty forcing them to settle for field goals and take a 6-3 lead.

Hammond passed for 227 yards with an interception, and J’Koby Williams rushed for 81 yards on 11 carries for the Red Raiders.

The Bearcats (5-2, 2-2) scored 21 points in the second quarter.

Tabb’s four-yard TD catch put the Bearcats ahead 10-6. They extended the lead to 17-6 on a five-yard TD catch by Malachi Henry with 1:37 remaining in the half.

Following an interception by MJ Cannon, the Bearcats drove 75 yards in 27 seconds. Tabb’s 51-yard run set up a two-yard TD catch by tight end Lyviel Waters, making the score 24-6 at halftime.

Tabb’s 58-yard touchdown run with six minutes left sealed the victory for the Bearcats.

SOUTH CAROLINA 27, No. 11 TENNESSEE 24

COLUMBIA, S.C. — LaNorris Sellers accounted for three touchdowns and Malik Orsan nailed a 48-yard field goal as time expired to lift South Carolina past Tennessee.

Sellers rallied the Gamecocks (4-3, 2-3 SEC) in the final minutes and the defense got a strip sack and fumble of Tennessee quarterback George MacIntyre with 33 seconds to play to set up the winning kick.

Sellers threw for a touchdown and ran for two others, including the tying scored with 1:17 left. Moments later, MacIntyre fumbled after a sack by Dylan Stewart and defensive tackle Tomiwa Durojaiye recovered at the Tennessee 34.

South Carolina ran the clock down to 3 seconds and Orsan easily put the kick through the uprights for the walk-off win.

Fans rushed the field to celebrate the second straight ranked victory for South Carolina, which defeated then-No. 16 Florida two weeks ago at The Swamp.

The game appeared over a few minutes earlier when the Vols, up 24-17, went for a fourth-and-1 with 3:35 left on South Carolina’s 39 and MacIntyre was stuffed.

Sellers took full advantage and on third-and-goal he was hit by two defenders and fought through to get the pilon for a touchdown that was upheld on review.

No. 1 MIAMI 52, PITT 23

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Malachi Toney had a school-record 16 catches, Dariah Mensah threw for 387 yards and four touchdowns and Miami rolled past Pitt in the Hurricanes’ first game as the nation’s top-ranked team in nearly 24 years.

Toney finished with 194 receiving yards and three touchdown catches, while Javian Mallory rushed for two scores and Mark Fletcher Jr. moved into the No. 2 spot on Miami’s all-time list with the 33rd rushing TD of his career.

The win should keep Miami (7-0, 5-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) atop the poll when the AP Top 25 is updated Sunday — ending what has been a three-week run of the No. 1 team dropping in the poll after a loss. Texas was No. 1 before losing to Oklahoma, then Georgia was No. 1 before falling to Auburn.

Miami native Blue Hicks had five catches for 149 yards and a touchdown for Pitt (5-3, 2-3), which dropped its third straight game. Holden Geriner got the start at quarterback and completed 18 of 32 passes for 268 yards and a touchdown.

No. 13 ALABAMA 31, TEXAS A&M 20

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Keelon Russell threw for 311 yards and three touchdowns, including a pair of fourth-quarter scores that helped Alabama pull away, and the Crimson Tide beat Texas A&M to end a two-game skid.

The Tide (6-2, 4-2 SEC) entered the teams’ first meeting since 2023 coming off losses to Georgia and Tennessee. Alabama trailed 20-17 in the second half before taking control with a fourth-down stop and two scoring drives.

Russell completed 19 of 30 passes with an interception, and he found Daniel Hill, Marshall Pritchett and Kalen Edwards for TDs. His No. 1 target was Rico Scott, who finished with six receptions for 156 yards as Alabama played a second consecutive game without Ryan Coleman-Williams (knee).

Alabama’s defense came through, with no play bigger than Dijon Lee Jr.’s 39-yard interception return for a touchdown in the first quarter. The Tide allowed 278 total yards.

Marcel Reed threw picks on Texas A&M’s first two possessions and later lost a fumble, continuing a trend of committing too many turnovers in league games. He finished with 163 yards passing and a touchdown. He also ran for a score.

No. 18 LSU 38, AUBURN 17

AUBURN, Ala. — Sam Leavitt accounted for four touchdowns, including two throws to speedster Jackson Harris, and LSU handled Auburn to end an eight-game, road-losing streak in SEC play.

Leavitt completed 32 of 45 passes for a career-high 387 yards, ran for 54 more and played turnover-free football for the second consecutive week. He was equally sharp in a 31-0 victory against Mississippi State last Saturday, throwing for 289 yards and four scores.

LSU (6-2, 4-2 SEC) scored on five of six possessions in the first half to take a commanding 31-10 lead into the locker room. It was the kind of performance fans expected when coach Lane Kiffin took over the Tigers and signed one of the most coveted quarterbacks in the transfer portal.

Harris caught nine passes for 178 yards, scoring on a 10-yard strike and turning a 12-yard crossing route into a 70-yard sprint.

Tight end Trey’Dez Green returned after missing the previous four games with a sprained knee and added five receptions for 50 yards, including a 15-yard touchdown that capped a 95-yard drive in the second quarter.

Leavitt ended LSU’s most impressive half of the season with a 4-yard scoring run with 17 seconds to go before the break.

NO. 23 SMU 59, CAL 20

DALLAS — Kevin Jennings threw three touchdowns to break SMU’s career record, Kendrick Raphael ran for 104 yards while accounting for three scores, two on fourth-down plays, and the Mustangs beat California.

The Mustangs (6-1, 4-1 ACC) trailed at halftime before scoring touchdowns on their first six drives after the break. The second of those scores was Jennings’ record-breaking 73rd career TD pass, a 21-yarder to Derek McFall, and the third-year starting quarterback added to that with a 17-yarder to Jalen Hale with 6:29 left.

Jennings, already SMU’s career leader for passing yards (9,766) and completions (781), surpassed the 72 TD passes by Tanner Mordecai from 2021-22. Jennings had tied that mark with his 22-yard fourth-down pass to Raphael in the first quarter and finished 16 of 23 passing for 223 yards.

Freshman running back Christian Rhodes had TD runs of 5 and 3 yards in SMU’s scoring surge in the second half, which Cal (3-5, 2-3) opened with three consecutive three-and-outs.

SMU had 306 of its 492 total yards after halftime.