David Taylor, Jr. poses with his new state record Channel Catfish at Reddi Bait and Tackle Shop in Bridgewater, Beaver County, on Oct. 4.

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The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) this week announced that it has certified a new state record Channel Catfish.

On the evening of Oct. 3, angler David Taylor, Jr., 44, of Munhall, Allegheny County, departed from the Southside Public Boat Launch in Pittsburgh on his 18-foot fishing boat.

Taylor and his friend, Alex Atkinson, of Rillton (Sewickley Township), Westmoreland County, were fishing in in the Tri-State Hawg Hunters fishing tournament on the Allegheny River and had just set their lines below the Highland Park Lock and Dam near Sixmile Island.

“It was just after 8 p.m., and we had just started fishing that evening when Alex told me it looked like there was something tugging on my line, and I’d better grab it,” said Taylor. “I started reeling and I could tell right away it was a pretty big fish. I was able to keep steady pressure on the line and keep reeling until the fish surfaced.

“My initial thought, based on the color of the fish in the water, was that it looked like a Blue Catfish. I thought that was going to be a pretty special catch since we really haven’t seen those big blues up here in Pennsylvania yet.”

The Channel Catfish tipped the scales at 36 pounds, 2 ounces — officially exceeding the previous state record, which had been caught in the Lehigh Canal, Northampton County, in 1991, by 9 ounces.

While only weight is considered for state record certification in Pennsylvania, Taylor’s fish also measured 42 inches long with a girth of 26 inches.

Taylor’s heavy-duty baitcasting rod had been set up with 40-pound test monofilament line with a Carolina rig and 10.0 circle hook baited with a chunk of cut Mooneye. Upon retrieving the catfish with a landing net and removing the hook, which had been set neatly in the corner of the fish’s mouth, the fish was placed into a large live well on the boat.

“I told Officer Luteri on the phone that the fish seemed to be doing just fine in the livewell, but we had a pretty good drive ahead of us to get to the bait shop, and we were going to keep checking on the fish,” said Taylor. “I told her that my biggest concern was the health of the fish, and if I felt I had to, I would pull over and release the fish, even if it cost me a chance at the state record.

“Fortunately, this was a tough fish, and we made it to the scale without any issues.”

Following the weigh-in and in-person fish inspection by WCO Luteri, Taylor requested that Luteri accompany him to a nearby access point on the Allegheny River, where the large Channel Catfish, still in good health, was successfully released and able to swim away.

DCNR opens nearly 470 miles of state forest roads for hunting season

The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) has opened 468 miles of administrative state forest roads across 18 of Pennsylvania’s 20 state forest districts, expanding public access for hunters and outdoor enthusiasts during fall and winter recreation seasons.

DCNR opened the roads for the statewide archery deer season, which runs from Oct. 3 through Nov. 20. Visitors can find a list of administrative state forest roads open this season on DCNR’s website.

“Opening these roads to hunters, hikers and outdoor recreation users is key in promoting forest regeneration and maintaining a healthy forest ecosystem,” said State Forester Seth Cassell. “Safe, responsible use of these roads is encouraged as we share our forests this fall and winter. Hunters in our state forests will find more than 90% of that land now is within one-half mile of an open road.”

Pennsylvania’s state forests offer year-round opportunities for outdoor recreation, and most state forestlands are open for seasonal hunting, including Sunday hunting. Visitors should check regulations and access information before heading out.

Visit DCNR’s website for more information related to hunting opportunities on public lands.

Hunting contributes more than $1.6 billion annually to Pennsylvania’s economy, supports more than 15,000 jobs, and generates state and local tax revenue. Many areas within Pennsylvania’s 125 state parks are also open to hunting, including on Sundays.

PGC urges drivers to stay alert as deer activity peaks

Deer are becoming increasingly active this time of year, and with daylight-saving time set to end on Nov. 1, the Pennsylvania Game Commission is urging motorists to slow down and remain vigilant on the roads.

Autumn marks a surge in deer activity as the fall breeding season, known as the “rut,” approaches. During this period, many yearling bucks leave their birth areas in search of new territory, sometimes dozens of miles away. At the same time, adult bucks are actively roaming their home ranges in pursuit of doe, often chasing those they encounter.

The end of daylight-saving time means more vehicles will be on the road during dusk and dawn, which are the peak hours for deer movement.

“The rut is an exciting time for hunters but needs to be a time of heightened awareness for drivers,” said Game Commission Executive Director Steve Smith. “Whitetails are ramping up their activity levels and expanding their home ranges, so it’s imperative that motorists exercise increased caution and attentiveness during this time of year.”

Data from around the country has shown that Pennsylvania drivers face some of the highest risks of vehicle collisions with deer or other large animals. However, drivers can reduce their chances of collisions with deer by staying alert, obeying the state’s cell phone laws and understanding deer behavior. Paying close attention while driving on stretches marked with “Deer Crossing” signs can make a difference.

Deer often travel in groups and walk single file. So even if one deer successfully crosses the road in front of a driver, it doesn’t mean the threat is over. Another could be right behind it.

A driver who hits a deer with a vehicle is not required to report the accident to the Game Commission. If the deer dies, only Pennsylvania residents may claim the carcass. To do so, they can call the Game Commission at 1-833-PGC-HUNT or 1-833-PGC-WILD and an agency dispatcher will collect the information needed to provide a free permit number, which the caller should write down.

A resident must call within 24 hours of taking possession of the deer. A passing Pennsylvania motorist also may claim the deer, if the person whose vehicle struck it doesn’t want it.

Those taking possession of road-killed deer are reminded that rules related to Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) are still in effect.

If a deer is struck by a vehicle, but not killed, drivers are urged to maintain their distance because some deer might recover and move on. However, if a deer does not move on or poses a public safety risk, drivers are encouraged to report the incident to the Game Commission or another law-enforcement agency. If the deer must be put down, the Game Commission will direct the proper person to do so.

To report a dead deer for removal from state roads, motorists can call the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation at 1-800-FIX-ROAD.