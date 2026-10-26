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Four different players scored as Hazleton Area secured its spot in the District 2 Class 3A field hockey championship game with a 4-1 win over Delaware Valley on Monday evening.

Bella Boyle, Meadow Pavlick, Addison Bobrowski and Alanna Filler scored a goal each for the Cougars. Boyle, Pavlick and Bobrowski also each tallied an assist.

Hazleton Area will be back in action on Monday, Nov. 2, in the district championship game. The Cougars will await the winner of the other Class 3A semifinal scheduled to be played on Wednesday.

Top-seeded Wyoming Valley West will play either Honesdale or Wilkes-Barre Area, who played each other on Monday in the lone quarterfinal game in the Class 3A bracket.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Hazleton Area, Wilkes-Barre Area advance in Class 6A quarters

The semifinal pairings for the District 2 Class 6A tournament are set after Monday night’s quarterfinals.

On the top half of the bracket, Wilkes-Barre Area will be traveling to top-seeded Delaware Valley on Thursday. On the bottom, Hazleton Area will travel to Williamsport.

The Wolfpack swept Pittston Area in the quarterfinal round on Monday, while Hazleton Area recorded a straight-sets victory over West Scranton.

Delaware Valley defeated Scranton and Williamsport swept Wyoming Valley West in the other two quarterfinal matches.

Field Hockey

District 2 Class 3A Semifinal

Hazleton Area 4, Delaware Valley 1

Hazleton Area`2`1`0`1 — 4

Delaware Valley`0`1`0`0 — 1

First Quarter — 1. HAZ, Bella Boyle (Addison Bobrowski) 11:52; 2. HAZ, Meadow Pavlick (Boyle) 4:02. Second — 1. DV, Cece Hazard 8:19; 2. HAZ, Alanna Filler (Pavlick) 0:50. Fourth — 1. HAZ, Bobrowski 13:07.

Shots — HAZ 17, DV 5. Saves — HAZ 4 (Jas Pena), DV 12 (Caitlin Luciano). Corners — HAZ 17, DV 2.