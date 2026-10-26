Wyoming Area’s Julianne Potter (8) squeezes between two Lake-Lehman defenders to score her team’s second goal for a 2-0 lead.

Lake-Lehman’s Betsy DiGiovanni (7) watches her shot sail into the corner of the net out of the reach of Wyoming Area goalkeeper Bella Costa.

Lake-Lehman junior Kinley Purdy (8) scores early in the second half to tie the score 2-2.

Wyoming Area teammates swarm Ava Musinski (10) at the conclusion of the Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 championship game at Wilkes-Barre Area High School.

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PLAINS TWP. — One shot silenced an offensive barrage Monday night. Wyoming Area’s Ava Musinski took it.

Musinski scored with 1:42 remaining as the Warriors overcame a relentless Lake-Lehman attack for a 5-4 victory in the Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 girls soccer championship game.

“It was a good battle, it was a great game,” Wyoming Area coach Chad Kranson said. “They have some offensive players just like us. At the end of the day, you look for your playmakers to step up. And I think that’s what you saw tonight.”

Both teams finished 8-1-1 in the division, forcing them to play a decisive game for a second consecutive year to determine the champion. Wyoming Area won both times.

The eventual game-winning goal came after Lehman scored twice in a two-minute span late in the game to tie the score 4-4. Musinski scored from a tough angle from the left side from about 20 yards out, tucking the ball into the right side of the goal.

Musinski had a similar goal — this one from 10 yards away on the left from an even more difficult angle — to give Wyoming Area a 3-2 lead midway through the second half.

“When you’re at that angle, you just have to take the shot,” Musinski said. “Especially when you know there’s kind of a wide-open net on that side, you just got to take a shot.”

Musinski scored again with just under 15 minutes left, giving Wyoming Area a 4-2 lead. But just like earlier when Lehman used goals from Betsy DiGiovanni and Kinley Purdy to erase a two-goal deficit, the Black Knights stormed back.

After three consecutive corner kicks yielded no production inside, Lehman fired from long range.

Lexi Peiffer connected on a 25-yarder with 5:22 left in the second half and Purdy nailed a 40-yard direct kick with 3:43 remaining with both shots just out of reach of Wyoming Area keeper Bella Costa.

“When we have control of the ball we control the game,” Lehman coach Kelly Adamshick said. “It was more of us relaxing with the ball, creating opportunities. We’re not a kick-ball team, so it’s hard for us to play that style. If we keep control of the ball, good things happen.”

The 4-4 tie, though, lasted just two minutes as Musinski scored her fourth goal of the game.

Had the game ended tied after regulation, the teams would have decided a winner via penalty kicks. The PIAA eliminated overtime for regular-season games, resulting in an avalanche of ties.

Wyoming Area opened a 2-0 lead on an early goal by Musinki and another by Julianne Potter midway through the first half.

The teams could meet again in the District 2 Class 2A semifinals. Third-seeded Lehman (11-5-2) hosts sixth-seeded Honesdale at 11 a.m. Saturday in the quarterfinals. Second-seeded Wyoming Area (12-3-3) hosts seventh-seeded Montrose also at 11 a.m. Saturday.

WVC Division 2 Championship

Wyoming Area 5, Lake-Lehman 4

Lake-Lehman`1`3 — 4

Wyoming Area`2`3 — 5

First half: 1. WA, Ava Musinski, 5:18; 2. WA, Julianne Potter, 18:55; 3. LL, Betsy DiGiovanni (Kinley Purdy), 38:08; Second half: 4. LL, Purdy, 45:39; 5. WA, Musinski, 48:32; 6. WA, Musinski, 54:31; 7. LL, Lexi Peiffer, 64:38; 8. LL, Purdy, 76:17; 9. WA, Musinski, 78:18.

Shots: LL 24, WA 16. Saves: LL 3 (Keira Middleton), WA 13 (Bella Costa). Corners: LL 13, WA 5.