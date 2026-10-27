Lake-Lehman junior Kinley Purdy (8) is shown scoring a 2nd period goal to knot the match at 2-2 with 34:21 to play against Wyoming Area.

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Addison Corchado from Wilkes-Barre Area and Kinley Purdy from Lake-Lehman were awarded All-State designations as the Wyoming Valley Conference girls soccer coaches released their Division 1 and Division 2 All-Star teams on Monday.

In Division 1, Wilkes-Barre Area led the way with four first-team selections: Corchado as a forward, Alaina Reese as a midfielder and the defensive duo of Leah Pryor and Lily Sopkie.

Lake-Lehman tied with Wyoming Area with five first-team players in the Division 2 selections.

Division 1

After the Wolfpack, it was Crestwood, Hazleton Area and Wyoming Valley West tied with three first-team selections each.

Leah Brady made the first team as a midfielder for Crestwood. Sarah Kondraski and Katherine Brozowski were first-team forwards for the Comets, who went undefeated to win the WVC Division 1 title and will be the top seed in the District 2 Class 3A playoffs.

Hazleton Area’s Emme Zanolini was the only goalie to earn first-team honors. Althea Ulanoski (midfield) and Isabella Ciavarella (forward) joined Zanolini on the first team from the Cougars.

Meghan Singer (defense), Stella Wojciechowski (midfield) and Kyla Evanofski (forward) were the three first-teamers for Valley West.

Dallas defenders Rylie Samanas and Ava Puskar both earned first-team honors.

Pittston Area midfielder Isabella Dessoye and Berwick midfielder Lily Nespoli rounded out the Division 1 first team selections.

Division 2

The race for the division title was a Lake-Lehman and Wyoming Area race down the stretch, with the Warriors winning the title in a special playoff game on Monday night.

Both schools had five players named to the Division 2 first team, with Holy Redeemer right behind at four selections.

Along with Purdy from Lake-Lehman were Ava Blazes, Betsy DiGiovanni, Grace Martin and Lexi Peiffer.

Ava Musinski, Bella Costa, Teagan Meier, Jailynn Park and Jules Potter were the Wyoming Area honorees on the first team.

Holy Redeemer, who will look to extend their streak of five consecutive District 2 Class A championships starting this week, had four first-teamers: Elyse Kunec, Lia Limongelli, Edie Perzia and Emily Werner.

Nanticoke Area’s Karlie Atkins, Gia Miller and Matilda Serrano all made the first team, and Wyoming Seminary’s Ellie Kersey rounded out the first-team selections from Division 2.

Here are the Division 1 and Division 2 All-Stars in full:

Division 1

First Team

Goalie: Emme Zanolini (Haz. Area)

Defense: Rylie Samanas (Dallas), Ava Puskar (Dallas), Leah Pryor (WBA), Lily Sopkie (WBA), Meghan Singer (WVW)

Midfield: Leah Brady (Crestwood), Isabella Dessoye (Pitt. Area), Lily Nespoli (Berwick), Alaina Reese (WBA), Althea Ulanoski (Haz. Area), Stella Wojciechowski (WVW)

Forward: Sarah Kondraski (Crestwood), Addi Corchado (WBA), Isabella Ciavarella (Haz. Area), Kyla Evanofski (WVW), Katherine Brozowski (Crestwood)

Second Team

Goalie: Victoria Luna (WBA)

Defense: Elizabeth Rose (Berwick), Brynlee Tabor (Dallas), Anna Shafer (Haz. Area), Anna Cielski (WBA), Alexa Prushinski (WBA)

Midfield: Sophia Kwarcinski (Crestwood), Gia Caporuscio (Crestwood), Aly Aguilar (Dallas), Jordan Prushinski (WBA), Reese Hallinan (WBA), Peyton Serbel (WVW)

Forward: Madilyn Kukorlo (Berwick), Mia Slusser (Pitt. Area), Lucy Gibson (Dallas), Emily Kukorlo (Berwick), Ella Mahmoud (WBA)

Honorable Mentions

Berwick: Giana Traugh, Madelyn Chapin, Ashley Knorr, Marissa Yost, Ava Covino

Crestwood: Tristyn Divers, Bryn Grobelny, Mia Manoski, Lily Mead, Gabby Pellegrini, Addy Coulter

Dallas: Macie Stauffer, Alex Bruno, Olivia Dunbar

Haz. Area: Chloe Ziller, Peyton Albertson, Ellie Merritt, Cameron Higgins

Pitt. Area: Kelcey Podwika, Madeline Lis, Margaret Gruber, Isabella Pisano, Lydia Luvender

WBA: Hailey Tapia, Jackelynn Rico, Kathryn Buczynski

WVW: Renny Riviello, Sophia Vassello, Rosalyn Kase, Genevieve Zavada

Division 2

First Team

Holy Redeemer — Elyse Kunec, Lia Limongelli, Edie Perzia, Emily Werner

Lake Lehman — Ava Blazes, Betsy DiGiovanni, Grace Martin, Lexi Peiffer, Kinley Purdy

Nanticoke Area — Karlie Atkins, Gia Miller, Matilda Serrano

Wyoming Area — Bella Costa, Teagan Meier, Ava Musinski, Jailynn Park, Jules Potter

Wyoming Seminary – Ellie Kersey

Second Team

Hanover Area — Ailyn Malloy, Anna Malloy

Holy Redeemer — Caity Carter, Hayleigh Dunsmuir, Khloe Evans, Nina Lombardi

Lake Lehman — Bella Blazes, Meghan Griffith, Ava Jones, Ella Pall, Carly Rittenhouse

Nanticoke Area — Sophia Cromer, Emily Duda, Elizabeth Larson, Penelope Serrano

Wyoming Area — Mia Ciampi, Kinley Park, Francesca Pizano, Alexis Skilonger, Ellia Yankovich

Wyoming Seminary — Gemma Ciravolo, Maddie Marinello

Honorable Mentions

Hanover Area — Chloe Griffith, Aibreann Mullin, Brynnlee Prednis, Sydney Sapulak, Kali Wilde

Holy Redeemer — Sophia Miller, Megan Ohrin, Sadie Werner

Lake Lehman — Courtney Brittain, Elliana Kontra, Keira Middleton, Macie Sell

Nanticoke Area — Ella Alles, Lucy McGovern, Claire Wisnosky

Wyoming Area — Sara Golden, Josie Kivak, Kaelyn Romanoski

Wyoming Seminary — Kaitlyn Brogan, Kae Dougherty