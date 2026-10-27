Addison Corchado from Wilkes-Barre Area and Kinley Purdy from Lake-Lehman were awarded All-State designations as the Wyoming Valley Conference girls soccer coaches released their Division 1 and Division 2 All-Star teams on Monday.
In Division 1, Wilkes-Barre Area led the way with four first-team selections: Corchado as a forward, Alaina Reese as a midfielder and the defensive duo of Leah Pryor and Lily Sopkie.
Lake-Lehman tied with Wyoming Area with five first-team players in the Division 2 selections.
Division 1
After the Wolfpack, it was Crestwood, Hazleton Area and Wyoming Valley West tied with three first-team selections each.
Leah Brady made the first team as a midfielder for Crestwood. Sarah Kondraski and Katherine Brozowski were first-team forwards for the Comets, who went undefeated to win the WVC Division 1 title and will be the top seed in the District 2 Class 3A playoffs.
Hazleton Area’s Emme Zanolini was the only goalie to earn first-team honors. Althea Ulanoski (midfield) and Isabella Ciavarella (forward) joined Zanolini on the first team from the Cougars.
Meghan Singer (defense), Stella Wojciechowski (midfield) and Kyla Evanofski (forward) were the three first-teamers for Valley West.
Dallas defenders Rylie Samanas and Ava Puskar both earned first-team honors.
Pittston Area midfielder Isabella Dessoye and Berwick midfielder Lily Nespoli rounded out the Division 1 first team selections.
Division 2
The race for the division title was a Lake-Lehman and Wyoming Area race down the stretch, with the Warriors winning the title in a special playoff game on Monday night.
Both schools had five players named to the Division 2 first team, with Holy Redeemer right behind at four selections.
Along with Purdy from Lake-Lehman were Ava Blazes, Betsy DiGiovanni, Grace Martin and Lexi Peiffer.
Ava Musinski, Bella Costa, Teagan Meier, Jailynn Park and Jules Potter were the Wyoming Area honorees on the first team.
Holy Redeemer, who will look to extend their streak of five consecutive District 2 Class A championships starting this week, had four first-teamers: Elyse Kunec, Lia Limongelli, Edie Perzia and Emily Werner.
Nanticoke Area’s Karlie Atkins, Gia Miller and Matilda Serrano all made the first team, and Wyoming Seminary’s Ellie Kersey rounded out the first-team selections from Division 2.
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