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NANTICOKE — The chances were there for Lake-Lehman, and they kept piling up as Tuesday night’s quarterfinal game wore on.

It took a big effort to find the cracks in a very strong Nanticoke Area defense, but the Black Knights were able to get their district title defense rolling in the right direction.

Lucia DeCesaris converted on a penalty corner to break open a scoreless tie in the third quarter, and a Sara Womach insurance goal in the game’s final minute helped lock up a 2-0 win for Lake-Lehman over Nanticoke Area in the District 2 Class A quarterfinals.

The Black Knights enjoyed a 14-2 edge in penalty corners, but for-two-and-a-half quarters, Nanticoke Area’s defense turned away chance after chance and kept things even.

Lake-Lehman’s relentless pressure and ability to keep earning those corners eventually won out, however.

On the eighth Lake-Lehman corner of the night with just under seven minutes left in the third quarter, the Black Knights broke through.

Julianna Hillard took the corner and fed the ball to DeCesaris, who had been the centerpiece in many of Lake-Lehman’s corner setups to this point.

DeCesaris made one defender miss, then the sophomore fired a rocket that found its way through the scrum of blue Trojanette jerseys into the back of the cage.

“I noticed how fast (the defender) was coming out, and pulling around that, that definitely helped,” DeCesaris said.

The Black Knights kept up their aggression on offense to prevent Nanticoke Area from trying to square the game up again.

The Trojanettes had a few nice runs from end to end but couldn’t generate the types of scoring chances that had allowed Lake-Lehman to get on the board.

When the Black Knights scored one final goal in the closing seconds of the game, it was off of another penalty corner: DeCesaris took a shot that was saved by Nanticoke Area goalie Adriana Monska, only for Womach to collect the rebound and send it back in for the score.

Monska ended her night with 10 saves, doing everything in her power to help Nanticoke Area hang in against a Lake-Lehman team that was much tougher than its seed and record might indicate.

The Black Knights entered the District 2 playoffs as the fifth seed and had to travel for Tuesday night’s quarterfinals, but a nasty schedule both at home and out of area made sure that Lake-Lehman was battle-tested and ready to take on what promises to be an exceptionally tough Class A field.

“We’ve had a rocky year, we played a lot of really, really huge teams,” Lake-Lehman coach Jean Lipski said. “In my mind, it’s what we have to do … I think it’s very important to get those games in.”

“I think we had to prove something tonight, because we know that our record doesn’t define us,” DeCesaris added.

Next up for Lake-Lehman will be the District 2 Class A semifinals on Thursday, where the Black Knights will travel to face top-seeded Wyoming Seminary after the Blue Knights defeated Hanover Area in Tuesday’s quarterfinal round.

The two teams met on Oct. 12 in the regular season, where Sem scored a 1-0 win over Lake-Lehman.

District 2 Class A Quarterfinal

Lake-Lehman 2, Nanticoke Area 0

Lake-Lehman`0`0`1`1 — 2

Nanticoke Area`0`0`0`0 — 0

Third Quarter — 1. LL, Lucia DeCesaris (Julianna Hillard) 6:48. Fourth — 1. LL, Sara Womach (DeCesaris) 0:46.

Shots — LL 14, NAN 2. Saves — LL 0 (Gigi Kirkutis), NAN 10 (Adriana Monska). Corners — LL 14, NAN 2.