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Claudia Rehill scored one goal and assisted three others as second-seeded Wyoming Area shut out seventh-seeded Tunkhannock 7-0 Tuesday in a District 2 Class A field hockey quarterfinal game.

Nina Belza and Talia Pizano led the scoring with two goals each. Belza also had an assist. Ella Campenni had a goal and an assist. Maddie Doblovasky also scored.

Wyoming Area will host Lackawanna Trail in the semifinals on Thursday. Trail defeated Holy Redeemer 8-0.

Wyoming Seminary 11, Hanover Area 0

Apollonia Bruno had a hat trick to lead a strong offensive performance from the top-seeded Blue Knights as they defeated Hanover Area in the District 2 Class A quarterfinals.

Erin Cavanaugh and Ella Plummer added two goals each, while Kenley Berryman, Emma Ey, Faylinn Fernandes and Addison Anderson each scored once.

Hannah Siene made 14 saves for Hanover Area.

Wyoming Seminary will host Lake-Lehman in the Class A semifinals on Thursday at 6 p.m.

Abington Heights 13, Berwick 0

Elena Mastroianni scored three goals as Abington Heights shut out Berwick in a D2/4 Class 2A quarterfinal game.

Hayden Manning, Talia Tevald and Rachel Regan added two goals each for the Comets, who will host Dallas in a semifinal game at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Dallas defeated Shikellamy 2-0.

In Tuesday night’s other Class 2A quarterfinal game, Wallenpaupack defeated Pittston Area 4-1.

Wallenpaupack will travel to take on top-seeded Crestwood in the semis on Thursday evening.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Montrose 3, Lake-Lehman 2

The Meteors rallied back from down two sets to one to end Lake-Lehman’s season in the District 2 Class 3A quarterfinals.

Montrose won the first set 25-16, but the Black Knights scored 25-15 and 25-22 wins in the next two sets.

Montrose won the fourth set 25-23 to even the match and the fifth set 15-11 to win it.

In Tuesday night’s other quarterfinal match, Western Wayne defeated Lakeland in four sets to earn the final District 2 Class 3A semifinal spot.

The semis will be held as a doubleheader on Thursday hosted by top seed Holy Redeemer.

Western Wayne will play Mid Valley in the first match, and then the Royals will take on Montrose in the second match.

COLLEGES

FIELD HOCKEY

Wilkes 3, Lycoming 0

Three first-half goals did the trick for Wilkes in a victory over Lycoming College in the regular-season finale for both teams.

Morgan Hermanofski, Sage Morgan and Elizabeth Hodder scored for the Colonels.

Wilkes ends the regular season 11-7 and 7-2 in the Landmark Conference; the 11 wins is most for the Colonels since 2016.

H.S. FIELD HOCKEY

District 2 Class A Quarterfinals

Wyoming Area 7, Tunkhannock 0

Tunkhannock`0`0`0`0 — 0

Wyoming Area`2`3`2`0 — 7

First: 1. WA, Claudia Rehill 11:54; 2. WA, Talia Pizano (Ella Campenni) 0:00; Second: 3. WA, Nina Belza (Rehill) 13:20; 4. WA, Pizano 3:22; 5. WA, Maddie Doblovasky (Rehill) 2:43; Third: 6. WA, Belza (Rehill) 14:28; 7. WA, Campenni (Risley) 0:14.

Shots: TUN 0, WA 17. Saves: TUN 12 (Emma Dickinson), WA 0 (Adriana Fanti). Corners: TUN 2, WA 12.

Wyoming Seminary 11, Hanover Area 0

Hanover Area`0`0`0`0 — 0

Wyoming Sem`3`4`4`0 — 11

First: 1. SEM, Erin Cavanaugh 10:06; 2. SEM, Apollonia Bruno (Ella Plummer) 8:10; 3. SEM, Plummer 6:13. Second: 1. SEM, Emma Ey (Charlotte Fissler) 13:53; 2. SEM, Plummer (Cavanaugh) 12:30; 3. SEM, Faylinn Fernandes 10:40; 4. SEM, Kenley Berryman (Julia Williams) 0:48. Third: 1. SEM, Bruno (Ava Sanders) 9:15; 2. SEM, Bruno (Sanders) 5:45; 3. SEM, Addison Anderson (Berryman) 3:40; 4. SEM, Cavanaugh (Chloe Fiske) 0:35.

Shots: HAN 0, SEM 25. Saves: HAN 14 (Hannah Siene), SEM 0 (Emilee Fiske). Corners: HAN 1, SEM 3.

District 2/4 Class 2A Quarterfinals

Abington Heights 13, Berwick 0

Berwick`0`0`0`0 — 0

Abington Heights`3`3`3`4 — 13

First: 1. AH, Hayden Manning 13:36; 2. AH, Elena Mastroianni (Emma Dougherty) 9:19; 3. AH, Mastroianni (Dougherty) 5:42; Second: 4. AH, Mastroianni (Manning) 5:15; 5. AH, Rachel Regan (Ellie Warner) 2:52; 6. AH, Manning 1:40; Third: 7. AH, Talia Tevald (Dougherty) 13:20; 8. AH, Maddy Mooers 10:11; 9. AH, Shayne Collins (Manning) 7:07; Fourth: 10. AH, Dougherty 13:38; 11. AH, Regan 6:10; 12. AH, Ali Jury 2:18; 13. AH, Tevald 0:05.

Shots: BER 3, AH 34. Saves: BER 34 (Macie Dohl), AH 3 (Addison Waters). Corners: BER 2, AH 8.