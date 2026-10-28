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Six different players scored for Wyoming Valley West as the Spartans earned a spot in the District 2 Class 3A field hockey finals with a commanding 7-0 win over Honesdale in the district semifinals on Wednesday night.

The Spartans are trying for their fourth district title in a row and will face Hazleton Area for the championship on 6:30 p.m. Monday at Wilkes-Barre Area High School.

Ava Mullery had two goals to lead the way for Valley West. Paige Yurko, Charlotte Yelen, Savannah Rafuse Franco, Avery Brennan and Lily Watchilla added a goal each.

Watchilla also had a team-high two assists, and goalie Kaylah Sewell made five saves while posting a shutout.

Maddy Freiermuth made 10 saves for Honesdale.

BOYS SOCCER

Wilkes-Barre Area 2, Hazleton Area 1

Johnny Mendola’s second goal of the night was an overtime game-winner to send Wilkes-Barre Area through to the District 2/4 Class 4A semifinals.

Zach Miller added an assist for the Wolfpack, who will host Williamsport on Monday in the semifinal round.

Williamsport defeated West Scranton 4-0 and Scranton slipped past Delaware Valley 4-3 in the other Class 4A quarterfinal games on Wednesday.

Delaware Valley will travel to top-seeded Wyoming Valley West at 6 p.m. Monday. The Spartans had a bye to the semifinal round.

Abington Heights 11, Hanover Area 0

The Comets soared to a win over Hanover Area in the District 2 Class 3A quarterfinal round.

Abington Heights will play the winner of Thursday’s quarterfinal contest between North Pocono and Honesdale in the District 2 Class 3A semis on Tuesday.

GIRLS SOCCER

Holy Redeemer 8, Mountain View 0

Nina Lombardi and Emily Werner scored two goals each as the defending District 2 Class A champs rolled past Mountain View in the district quarterfinals.

Lia Limongelli, Megan Ohrin, Elyse Kunec and Edie Perzia added a goal each for Redeemer. Kunec also had an assist, and Sadie Werner made six saves while recording a shutout.

Holy Redeemer will play Lakeland at 11 a.m. Saturday in the District 2 Class A semifinals. Lakeland defeated Dunmore 2-1 in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.

In the other two Class A quarterfinal games from Wednesday, Blue Ridge defeated Forest City 3-0 and Holy Cross beat Elk Lake 2-1.

Blue Ridge and Holy Cross will play at 11 a.m. Saturday in the semis.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Delaware Valley 3, Wilkes-Barre Area 0

The top-seeded Warriors punched their ticket to the District 2 Class 6A championship match with a sweep of Wilkes-Barre Area.

Set scores were 25-17, 25-19 and 25-16. The Warriors will play second seed Williamsport in the district championship match on Wednesday at a time and place yet to be determined.

Williamsport 3, Hazleton Area 1

In Wednesday night’s other District 2 Class 6A semi, Hazleton Area was downed in four sets by the Millionaires.

Williamsport won the first two sets 25-20 and 25-18, but Hazleton Area managed to extend the match with a 27-25 win in the third.

The Millionaires won the fourth set 25-17 to clinch the match and earn a trip to the finals to face Delaware Valley.

District title match set in Class 2A

The top two seeds held up their ends to advance to the District 2 Class 2A championship match, but one had a much tougher time making it happen.

Second-seeded Dunmore went right to the wire with Elk Lake before picking up the win in five sets.

The two teams traded set wins back and forth before the Bucks were able to win the fifth and final set 15-13.

Blue Ridge, the top seed in the field, had a much more comfortable time with a straight-sets win over Mountain View in the other semifinal.

Dunmore and Blue Ridge will meet for the district title on Wednesday at a time and place yet to be determined.

Field Hockey

District 2 Class 3A Semifinals

Wyoming Valley West 7, Honesdale 0

Honesdale`0`0`0`0 — 0

Valley West`1`3`3`0 — 7

First Quarter — 1. WVW, Ava Mullery (Lily Watchilla) 5:26. Second — 1. WVW, Paige Yurko (Charlotte Yelen) 13:56; 2. WVW, Yelen 10:45; 3. WVW, Mullery 0:00. Third — 1. WVW, Savannah Rafuse Franco (Watchilla) 10:54; 2. WVW, Avery Brennan (Chelsea Hummel) 10:09; 3. WVW, Watchilla 4:19.

Shots — HON 5, WVW 20. Saves — HON 11 (Maddy Freiermuth), WVW 5 (Kaylah Sewell). Corners — HON 3, WVW 10.

Girls Soccer

District 2 Class A Quarterfinals

Holy Redeemer 8, Mountain View 0

Mountain View`0`0 — 0

Holy Redeemer`1`7 — 8

First Half — 1. HR, Nina Lombardi 8:39. Second — 1. HR, Emily Werner 34:31; 2. HR, Lia Limongelli 28:41; 3. HR, Megan Ohrin 19:20; 4. HR, Lombardi 14:59; 5. HR, Elyse Kunec 12:49; 6. HR, E. Werner (Kunec) 7:50; 7. HR, Edie Perzia 1:43.

Shots — MV 6, HR 16. Saves — MV 5 ( ), HR 6 (Sadie Werner). Corners — MV 4, HR 4.