Notre Dame running back Nolan James Jr. is tackled into the end zone by BYU safety Raider Damuni during the first half.

🔊 Listen to this

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Nolan James Jr. has found his niche in Notre Dame’s ground game.

Whether he’s taking a handoff from quarterback CJ Carr or catching a pass, the second-year running back accelerates through contact and gains more yardage. And as November beckons and the weather turns colder, he’s exactly the kind of player the fifth-ranked Fighting Irish need.

For James, it’s more science than happenstance.

“I think (contact balance) has always been something that’s been a strong suit in my game,” he said. “I think part of it is natural, but this is something I work on — strength from every aspect, traditional balance, strengthening fibers and ligaments, little things that I incorporate in my holistic training. I try to get it to that point.”

Notre Dame (6-1) certainly appreciates having his skill set.

A year ago, the New Jersey prep star was buried behind two future first-round draft picks — Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price — on the depth chart and logged just 14 carries and 37 yards rushing in four games. He began this season as Notre Dame’s second option, behind Aneyas Williams.

But he bullied his way into the end zone twice against Rice and when Williams was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct for an end-zone celebration against Michigan State, James finally got the chance to carry a heavier workload. He opened eyes with a 26-carry, 121-yard game that included a touchdown.

Now, James leads the Irish with 81 carries, 94 total touches and nine TDs — six rushing and three receiving — while ranking second with 412 yards rushing. He also is Notre Dame’s fourth-leading receiver with 13 catches and fifth with 105 yards.

And they’ll need him to play a big role again Saturday when the Irish renew their rivalry with Navy at Foxborough, Massachusetts, after rushing for 77 yards and a score in the loss to then-No. 8 BYU two weeks ago.

“His lower half is low to the ground,” coach Marcus Freeman said after the Michigan State game. “He has a low center of gravity, big legs. He’s got great balance. He’s explosive. In his own way, he’s explosive once he sees it. But he’s physical and tough to bring down. He’s strong in his lower half, but he’s explosive, quick and he has good vision, too.”

James said playing varsity football for four years at Don Bosco High School, starting out as a slot receiver, helped him refine his receiving skills.

But he thinks his wrestling background helped develop those tackle-breaking skills.

“I’m sure it plays a part,” said James, whose brother, Jayden, a Penn State wrestler, earned a silver medal for the U.S. at the under-23 world championships last week. “A lot of those movements are like seriously contorting your body in weird ways, and I grew up doing that.”

The goal now is to get Notre Dame’s offense back in sync before the biggest game of the season, a Nov. 7 rematch with No. 1 Miami. The Irish lost to the Hurricanes in last season’s opener on the road, and those first two losses wound up keeping Notre Dame out of the College Football Playoff.

The Irish don’t want a repeat of what happened in Miami — or two weeks ago at BYU.

“We’ve got to play better as an offense,” James said. “(BYU has) great guys, great players. They schemed us up well, but I think that it’s just about what we’ve got to do better. I think that’s been the focus as a team, as a room, and personally. It’s small things we’ve got to improve on.”