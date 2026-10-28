MESHOPPEN – The Crestwood girls spent the past two seasons chasing Lackawanna League power Abington Heights, which has nine straight unbeaten regular seasons.

When the PIAA’s latest two-year enrollment cycle slid the Comets back down to Class 2A, they immediately set their sites on a district team title.

With Adrienne Shebelock and Riley Ruch leading the way, Crestwood made the most of the enrollment change with the WVC’s only team title Wednesday in the District 2 Cross Country Championships at the Wyoming County Fairgrounds.

Shebelock and Ruch, two Class 3A individual medalists last year, placed fourth and 11th out of 87 runners. Ashlyn Deivert joined them in claiming one of the medals that went to the top 15 finishers in each race.

“It was great to kind of reclaim the title,” said Shebelock, the WVC Championship Meet winner on the same course a week ago. “ … I don’t know how to describe it. I was just in awe of the whole thing to get to this goal that we’ve had in the back of our heads the whole season.

“We really wanted to win districts and get back to states.”

Crestwood has won titles the last three years it has been a Class 2A team. It has four district championships in six seasons, including beating Abington Heights in Class 3A in 2021.

“I know the people I should be around during the races and I just tried to stick with them, then really push it at the end,” Ruch said.

Crestwood had five of the top 19 runners, with Cora Goguen and Lily Dorshefski completing the team score.

“We try to work really hard together as a team,” Ruch said. “We go out with the mentality of we work together. Do it for your teammates. We couldn’t do it without each other.”

Of the 10 available state team berths Wednesday, eight went to Lackawanna League schools.

Holy Redeemer used the 1-2 finish of Gianna Altavilla and Leah Smith to take the second spot in Class A girls.

Old Forge edged the Royals 65-69 to win its first title and earn its first state berth.

Hazleton Area finished second in Class 3A boys, but only the first-place teams advanced in Class 3A where Abington Heights took both titles.

The Wilkes-Barre Area and Crestwood boys and the girls from Hazleton Area and Lake-Lehman all finished third.

DISTRICT 2 CROSS COUNTRY

CHAMPIONSHIPS

(at Wyoming County Fairgrounds, 3.1 miles)

CLASS 2A BOYS

Team scoring: 1, Mid Valley (MV) 56; 2, Wallenpaupack (Wall) 90; 3, Crestwood (Cr) 125; 4, Lake-Lehman (LL) 150; 5, North Pocono (NP) 157; 6, Valley View (167); 7, Montrose (Mon) 177; 8, Scranton Prep 201; 9, Lakeland (Lake) 203; 10, Hanover Area (Han) 222; 11, Tunkhannock 281; 12, Dallas (Dal) 286; 13, Honesdale (Hon) 323; 14, Wyoming Area (WA) 389.

Incomplete teams: Nanticoke (N), Berwick (B), Western Wayne.

Medalists: 1, Jacob Borrelli (MV) 15:57.4; 2, Bodhi Cronin (LL) 16:44.2; 3, Chase Comiskey (Dal) 16:45.1; 4, Henry Decker (Lake) 16:49.1; 5, Daniel Houssock (N) 16:52.1; 6, Rowan Dietrich (Cr) 16:55.4; 7, Myles DiPippa (B) 17:01.5; 8, Kyle Lorenzetti (Lake) 17:03.3; 9, Jamison Myers (Mon) 17:03.8; 10, Chris Von Ahnen (MV) 17:04.3; 11, Reeve Owen (MV) 17:08.6; 12, Chase Predmore (Wall) 17:13.8; 13, Finn Cronin (LL) 17:14.1; 14, Malachi Baier (Mon) 17:16.3; 15, Joseph Bly (Han) 17:17.1.

State qualifiers: Mid Valley team, Wallenpaupack team, BCronin, Comiskey, Decker, Houssock, Dietrich, Dipippa, Lorenzetti, Myers, FCronin, Baier.

Other top WVC finishers: Johnny Klimek (Cr, 25th, 17:58.2); Liam Shovlin (LL, 31st, 18:24.9; Jonah Partington (Cr, 32nd, 18:26.4).

Total finishers: 99.

CLASS 2A GIRLS

Team scoring: 1, Crestwood (Cr) 60, 2, Scranton Prep (SP) 76, 3, Lake-Lehman (LL) 87; 4, Wallenpaupack (Wall) 93; 5, Valley View 171; 6, Honesdale (Hon) 171; 7, Lakeland (Lake) 186; 8, Hanover Area (Han) 207; 9, Dallas (Dal) 211; 10, Nanticoke (N) 240; 11, Tunkhannock (T) 246.

Incomplete teams: Western Wayne (WW), Wyoming Area (WA), Berwick (B), Montrose, Mid Valley.

Medalists: 1, Vella Byrne (SP) 19:06.7; 2, June Brown (Wall) 19:26.1; 3, Aileana Connor (SP) 19:26.9; 4, Adrienne Shebelock (Cr) 19:32.5; 5, Ava Jones (LL) 19:37.3; 6, Abby Kilker (Hon) 20:07.3; 7, Kaitlyn Kloss (WW) 20:18.3; 8, Kelcie Fillebrown (Wall) 20:27.8; 9, Betsy DiGiovanni (LL) 20:34.2; 10, Matilda Serrano (N) 20:35.7; 11, Riley Ruch (Cr) 20:36.4; 12, Rylin Wech (Lake) 21:03.9; 13, Sophia Schoenwetter (SP) 21:12.1; 14, Alydia Olsommer (Wall) 21:14.1; 15, Ashlyn Deivert (Cr) 21:18.5.

State qualifiers: Crestwood team, Scranton Prep team, Brown, Jones, Kilker, Kloss, Fillebrown, Digiovanni, Serrano, Wech, Olsommer, Isabella Costa (WA, 16th, 21:21.0).2

Other top WVC finishers: Cora Goguen (Cr, 17th, 21:21.4); Madelyn Graves (T, 18th, 21:28.1); Lily Dorshefski (Cr, 19th, 21:32.5); Ameika Walton (Dal, 21st, 21:37.1); Ayla Schappert (Han, 22nd, 21:46.9); Meghan Griffith (LL, 23rd, 21:48.4); Nevaeh Jeschke (Dal, 24th, 21:51.6); Faith Cadwalader (LL, 28th, 22:06.0); Alyssa Leicht (Cr, 29th, 22:06.1).

Total finishers: 87.

CLASS A BOYS

Team scoring: 1, Riverside (Riv) 40; 2, Holy Cross (HC) 100; 3, Blue Ridge (BR) 137; 4, Holy Redeemer (HR) 144; 5, Elk Lake (EL) 144; 6, Lackawanna Trail (LT) 149; 7, Mountain View 163; 8, Susquehanna (Sus) 189; 9, Old Forge 220; 10, Wyoming Seminary 240; 11, Dunmore (Dun) 256; 12, Forest City 264; 13 MMI Prep 352.

Medalists: 1, Parker Upright (EL) 16:39.1; 2, Jack Davies (Riv) 16:35.3; 3, Marco Nardone (Riv) 16:39.1; 4, Chase Litwin (LT) 16:47.3; 5, Evan Beamer (Sus) 17:04.5; 6, Thomas Gavin (HC) 17:06.8; 7, Caden Moreck (HR) 17:11.7; 8, Andrew Connor (Riv) 17:12.5; 9, Paxton Pingarelli (BR) 17:20.3; 10, Frank Pacelli (HR) 17:24.6; 11, Jahliel Lroche (Dun) 17:31.2; 12, Brady Higgins (Riv) 17:33.6; 13, Trevor Upright (EL) 17:35; 14, Elias Stabinski (HC) 17:37.4; 15, Connor Moore (Riv) 17:46.2.

State qualifiers: Riverside team, Holy Cross time; PUpright, Litwin, Beamer, Moreck, Pingarelli, Pacelli, Laroche, TUpright, Tommy Elick (HR, 16th, 17:52.6), Timothy McNamara (LT, 17th, 18:00.9.

Next top WVC finisher: Robby Mercado (Sem, 39th, 20:25.3).

Total finishers: 83.

CLASS A GIRLS

Team scoring: 1, Old Forge (OF) 20:26.9; 2, Holy Redeemer (HR) 69; 3, Lackawanna Trail (LT) 86; 4, Holy Cross (HC) 102; 5, Elk Lake (EL) 107; 6, Wyoming Seminary (Sem) 130; 7, Mountain View (MtV) 141; 8, Blue Ridge (BR) 161.

Incomplete teams: Dunmore (Dun), Susquehanna (Sus), MMI Prep (MMI), Forest City.

Medalists: 1, Gianna Altavilla (HR) 20:26.9; 2, Leah Smith (HR) 20:37.7; 3, Livvy O’Brien (Dun) 20:48.6; 4, Angelina Cours (LT) 20:51.2; 5, Celia Ludka (Sem) 20:56.2; 6, Elena Bialkowski (OF) 20:56.3; 7, Audrey Anderson (MtV) 21:05.2; 8, Brynn Negvesky (OF) 21:05.4; 9, Josey Kelly (Sus) 21:07.2; 10, Gemma Bistran (HC) 21:07.5; 11, Anna Zaroda (MMI) 21:08.5; 12, Trinity Lord (BR) 21:14.4; 13, Kendyl Weisgold (EL) 21:32.7; 14, Madison Kerr (EL) 21:37.2; 15, Adele Deemer (HR) 21:39.5.

State qualifiers: Old Forge team, Holy Redeemer team, O’Brien, Cours, Ludka, Anderson, Kelly, Bistran, Zaroda, Lord, Weisgold, Kerr.

Next WVC finishers: Cali Gardner (Sem, 24th, 23:09.2); Scarlett O’Hara (HR, 25th, 23:11.4).

Total finishers: 59.

CLASS 3A BOYS

Team scoring: 1, Abington Heights (AH) 37; 2, Hazleton Area (Haz) 69; 3, Wilkes-Barre Area (WBA) 89; 4, West Scranton (WScr) 92; 5, Pittston Area (PA) 93; 6, Delaware Valley 142; 7, Wyoming Valley West 193.

Incomplete team: Scranton.

Medalists: 1, Seamus Wallace (WScr) 16:24.3; 2, Joseph Grad (AH) 17:02.3; 3, Gavin Adams (Haz) 17:07.1; 4, Ben Delgado (WBA) 17:26.2; 5, Cash Radle (PA) 17:40.4; 6, Nick Sutton (AH) 17:40.8; 7, Damian Vargas (Haz) 17:41.6; 8, Dylan Spatz (AH) 18:00.4; 9, Hudson Bottley (Haz) 18:12.1; 10, Owen Scharle (AH) 18:21.5; 11, Noa Thomas (AH) 18:23.6; 12, Sam Augustine (PA) 18:24.4; 13, Mario Marsala (AH) 18:26.4; 14, Cameron Grahowski (WBA) 18:27.7; 15, Tristan Whitbeck (AH) 18:35.9.

State qualifiers: Abington Heights team, Wallace, Adams, Delgado, Radle, Vargas.

Next WVC finishers: Jack Scagliotti (PA, 18th, 19:02.0); Chase Erbacher (WBA, 20th, 19:16.6).

Total finishers: 52.

CLASS 3A GIRLS

Team scoring: 1, Abington Heights (AH) 38; 2, North Pocono (NP) 73; 3, Hazleton Area (Haz) 89; 4, Scranton (Scr) 111; 5, Delaware Valley (DV) 122; 6, Wilkes-Barre Area (WBA) 149; 7, Pittston Area (PA) 163; 8, West Scranton 195.

Incomplete team: Wyoming Valley West (WVW)

Medalists: 1, Grace Holderith (DV) 18:56.4; 2, Marley Gilboy (AH) 19:47.4; 3, Alexa Prushinski WBA) 20:16.2; 4, Meg Bartlebaugh (Scr) 20:17.7; 5, Calli Gilboy (AH) 20:33.3; 6, Evolette Reinard (NP) 20:44.3; 7, Julia Healey (AH) 21:06.1; 8, Megan O’Donnell (NP) 21:08.7; 9, McKenna Williams (AH) 21:18.4; 10, Bianca Perez (Scr) 21:23.0; 11, Ainslie Leib (Haz) 21:39.3; 12, Sarah O’Donnell (NP) 21:44.7; 13, Quinnie Jones (PA) 21:46.2; 14, Ava Hinkle (Haz) 21:47.7; 15, Layla Carballo (AH) 21:49.7.

State qualifiers: Abington Heights team, Holderith, Prushinski, Bartlebaugh, Reinard, O’Donnell.

Next WVC finishers: Jesse White (WVW, 19th, 22:52.5); Zoe Pollock (Haz, 20th, 22:55.9); Jolian Suarez (WBA, 21st, 23:16.2).

Total finishers: 55.