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WEST PITTSTON — For nearly the full 60 minutes in Thursday’s district semifinal, Wyoming Area had the ball where they wanted it — in front of the Lackwanna Trail cage with scoring chances rapidly piling up.

All the Warriors were missing was a goal. With time running out, Claudia Rehill ended the long wait for that elusive score.

Rehill found herself in the right place at the right time to redirect a cross in for the score, giving Wyoming Area a 1-0 win over Lackawanna Trail in the District 2 Class A semifinals.

The late-game heroics have the Warriors heading back to a place that they’ve taken up a near-permanent residency over the years — the District 2 Class A title game.

It’ll be a ninth straight berth in the district title game for Wyoming Area, seeking a third district title on Wednesday against Lake-Lehman.

“Trail is a fantastic team, that was a hard, hard win today,” Wyoming Area coach Bree Bednarski. “We’re just going to keep training how we’ve been.”

It wasn’t for lack of trying that the Warriors found themselves deadlocked at zero late in the fourth quarter. Wyoming Area had massive advantages in shots (16-4) and penalty corners (12-1) over Lackawanna Trail.

But the Lions’ defense, anchored by a terrific performance from goalie Payton Laytos, wouldn’t budge. Trail turned away the Warriors at every turn through the first three quarters, and the fourth quarter looked to be trending the same way.

Trail couldn’t really turn many of those defensive stands into any sustained efforts on offense, however, and eventually that caught up to the Lions.

The 12th penalty corner of the game proved to be the game-breaker for Wyoming Area.

A first shot attempt was saved by Laytos, but the rebound made its way over to Shannon Kearns on the right side of the circle.

Kearns fired one across the front of the cage, and Rehill was waiting to send it home to give Wyoming Area the lead — and ultimately, the win.

“We got the corner, Shannon sent it in and I tipped it right in,” Rehill said. “We stayed calm and we were ready to score … it was an intense game, Trail’s a great team, it was really tough.”

The goal came with just 2:40 to play, and there wasn’t much time left for Trail to try and mount a comeback.

Laytos made 13 saves for the Lions, a strong effort against an unrelenting pressure from the Wyoming Area offense.

The District 2 Class A title game will be played at Wilkes-Barre Area High School at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

District 2 Class A Semifinals

Wyoming Area 1, Lackawanna Trail 0

Lackawanna Trail`0`0`0`0 — 0

Wyoming Area`0`0`0`1 — 1

Fourth Quarter — 1. WA, Claudia Rehill (Shannon Kearns) 2:40.

Shots — LT 4, WA 16. Saves — LT 13 (Payton Laytos), WA 2 (Adriana Fanti). Corners — LT 1, WA 12.