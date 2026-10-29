The annual Wyoming Area-Pittston Area rivalry will feature to of the top players in the WVC, Wyoming Area’s Luke Kopetchny, left, and Pittston Area’s Lucas LoPresto, right.

The annual Wyoming Area-Pittston Area rivalry will feature to of the top players in the WVC, Wyoming Area’s Luke Kopetchny, left, and Pittston Area’s Lucas LoPresto, right.

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Wyoming Area knows where it will be playing next Friday, just not who it will be playing.

Pittston Area knows who it will be playing next Friday, just not where it will be playing.

The long-time cross-river rivals square off at 7 p.m. Friday at Pittston Area in what could be the most entertaining game of the final regular-season weekend of Wyoming Valley Conference football.

Wyoming Area (7-2) has locked up the second seed in the District 2 Class 3A playoffs. That would mean a home game, but the opponent is uncertain. There are three candidates — Lake-Lehman, Mid Valley and Western Wayne — and the Warriors have defeated all of them this season.

Pittston Area (6-3) will play in the District 2 Class 5A championship game next weekend against Abington Heights (5-4), provided there is no craziness in the District 2 power rankings. Right now, Abington Heights holds a razor-thin lead in the power rankings and would host the game.

Abington Heights’ edge is because of part of the power rankings system called Opponents Weighted Winning Percentage (OWP in the piaad2.org standings). The Comets’ OWP is 0.6522 while Pittston Area’s 0.5997.

So the Patriots need to win, have Abington Heights lose to Delaware Valley and hope the numbers calculate to a home game Week 11. All are possible.

Del Val has won 10 district championships in the last 11 years, including Class 5A in 2025, but is 3-6. However, three losses have been by seven points or less, including a 14-7 setback to D2-3A top seed Scranton Prep.

All that can wait until late Friday night. The Warriors and Patriots have a task at hand.

1. The Carmelo Falcone Award has been presented annual to the game MVP since 1978.

The last three winners were all Wyoming Area running backs — Aaron Crossley (2023), Lidge Kellum (2024) and Nick Ciampi (2025).

The last Patriot to win the award was quarterback Drew DeLucca in 2022.

2. While the aforementioned Wyoming Area running backs were the main ball carriers for their teams, the Warriors have more of a running back by committee approach this season.

Nicholas Kondrosky has been the quasi-committee chairperson with a team highs in carries with 77 and rushing TDs with eight. He has 483 yards.

Dominic Bartell has 57 rushes for 374 yards and six touchdowns. Semaj Morris has 506 yards and seven TDs on just 34 rushes.

3. Pittston Area leading rusher Jude Ferentino didn’t play in last Friday’s 42-12 victory over Wyoming Valley West.

Kayden Bailey started and his workload was light because of the score but impressive. He rushed five times for 47 yards and three touchdowns.

4. The main candidates for game MVP are Pittston Area’s Lucas LoPresto and Wyoming Area’s Luke Kopetchny.

5. LoPresto was an all-state selection last season. He lines up everywhere on offense and leads WVC Division 1 with 96 points and 43 receptions. His 780 receiving yards and nine TD catches lead the entire WVC.

Plus, he’s a ballhawk as a defensive back and an outstanding kick returner.

6. Kopetchny, who has committed to Brown University, moved from receiver to quarterback because incumbent starter Jack Gravine suffered a season-ending injury during the track season.

A two-time all-state selection in basketball, Kopetchny has thrown for 636 yards and 12 TDs and has rushed for 375 yards and five TDs, averaging 6.8 yards per carry.

His forte, though, is defense where he leads the entire WVC with seven interceptions.

5. The strangest statistic belongs to Pittston Area tight end John Jadus.

Jadus has caught seven two-point conversion passes. That’s more two-point conversions than 10 of the other 11 WVC teams. Only Lake-Lehman with eight has more than Jadus.

6. Although they are rivals, Pittston Area helped out Wyoming Area in 1974.

Wyoming Area played its home games at Pittston Area that season due to extensive renovations at its stadium, including the construction of the fieldhouse at the main entrance.

7. The schools were both founded in 1966, but didn’t play each other until 1967.

8. The game was played on Thanksgiving for about a dozen years, with the last Turkey Day matchup in 1977.

9. The teams have played on the final weekend of the regular season except in 2000 and 2001.

Those years, the WVC and Lackawanna Conferences merged to form the Northeast Pennsylvania Football Conference. The Warriors and Patriots played on Week 4 both seasons. The NEPFC dissolved after two years.

10. Wyoming Area and Pittston Area have met just once in the postseason. Wyoming Area defeated the Patriots 28-21 in the 2003 District 2 Class 3A championship game.

Oddly, the two WVC teams played at a Lackawanna Conference site, Scranton Memorial Stadium. The rumored reason was concerns about the artificial turf at Wilkes-Barre Memorial Stadium.

WEEK 10 AT A GLANCE

Crestwood (1-8) at Wyoming Valley West (4-5)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Crestwood’s Ryan Arcangeli (47-42), 8th year; Valley West’s Brydon Rukstalis (4-5), 1st year

Last Meeting: Crestwood 49-14 in 2025

First Meeting: Valley West 42-13 in 1998

All-Time Series: Valley West 11-7

Scouting Crestwood: The Comets lost their eighth in a row, falling 24-8 to Berwick. They didn’t get on the scoreboard until the final minutes of the game. RB Jake Jeckell has a chance at topping 1,000 yards rushing. He would be the first Comet to reach that mark in the regular season since 2022. Crestwood is clinging to the eighth and final spot in the D2-4A playoff field.

Scouting Valley West: The Spartans enter off their third consecutive flat offensive performance in a 42-12 loss to Pittston Area. They’ve scored just 26 points and have seven turnovers in that span. Three turnovers vs. Pittston Area led directly to three Patriot TDs. A win vs. Crestwood would secure a D2/4-6A home semifinal game, but there is also an extremely remote possibility of missing the postseason outright.

Bottom Line: Neither team is playing well at this juncture, so anything can happen.

Dallas (9-0) at Berwick (5-4)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Dallas’ Rich Mannello (100-42), 12th year; Berwick’s CJ Curry (20-12), 3rd year

Last Meeting: Dallas 42-6 in 2023

First Meeting: Berwick 42-13 in 1998

All-Time Series: Berwick 16-10

Scouting Dallas: Dallas kept on rolling, defeating Hanover Area 42-13 as RB Hunter Pitcavage tied his career high with three rushing touchdowns. The defense held an opponent to under 100 yards rushing for a fifth time this season but will be challenged as Berwick is a run-heavy team. Despite being unbeaten, the Mountaineers fell to second in the D2-4A standings – behind North Pocono (8-1) – but a win here could reverse that.

Scouting Berwick: The Dawgs defeated Crestwood 24-8 for their third win in their last four games. RB Gavin Galutia rushed for a career-high three touchdowns. Berwick had leaned on its running game since QB Brady Cleaver was injured in Week 4. There is still a chance for a D2-4A home quarterfinal game, but a win is necessary. Otherwise, the Dawgs probably end up at the winner of the Wallenpaupack vs. Valley View game next Friday.

Bottom Line: District placement is more important, however, this game will also decide the WVC Division 2 title.

Hazleton Area (3-6) at Pottsville (5-3)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Hazleton Area’s Scott Sacco (4-16), 2nd year; Pottsville’s Mike Brennan (181-121), 2nd year at Pottsville, 27th overall

Last Meeting: Pottsville 42-7 in 2019

First Meeting: Hazleton Area 6-0 in 1992

All-Time Series: Pottsville 9-5

Scouting Hazleton Area: The Cougars scored the only points in the second half in a 14-13 win against Wilkes-Barre Area. RB Xavier Heck had a 46-yard TD run and a two-point catch to put his team ahead for good. Hazleton Area has allowed just 20 points in its last two games after giving up a bundle in several games prior. There’s a chance of a D2/4-6A home semifinal game next Friday, but a win is imperative along with a loss by Wyoming Valley West. Worst case scenario is missing the playoff all together, but that is very unlikely.

Scouting Pottsville: The Crimson Tide, under the direction of former Hazleton Area coach Mike Brennan, are riding a wave of five consecutive wins where they’ve put up some impressive offensive numbers. They have a balanced offense using senior RBs Max Crews and Donovan Durham and sophomore QB Tommy Welsh. The District 11 team is like a few in District 2, needing a win to secure a home playoff game in Class 4A.

Bottom Line: Hazleton Area is playing better, but still have to go with Pottsville.

Nanticoke Area (2-7) at Hanover Area (1-8)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Nanticoke Area’s Joe Shimko (2-7), 1st year; Hanover Area’s Eric Richardson (7-13), 2nd year

Last Meeting: Hanover Area 63-0 in 2025

First Meeting: Nanticoke Area 20-6 in 1967

All-Time Series: Nanticoke Area 33-25-1

Scouting Nanticoke Area: After a one-point win vs. Northwest, the Trojans played an opponent which has been clicking on all cylinders. The result was a 63-21 loss to Wyoming Area. Yahir De La Cruz returned a kickoff for a touchdown, the first special teams TD of the season. However, special teams also gave up two kickoff return touchdowns. Nanticoke Area can still nab the final D2-4A playoff spot, but it will take a win, a Crestwood loss and perhaps help elsewhere.

Scouting Hanover Area: The Hawkeyes completed arguably the toughest two-game stretch in the WVC with a 42-13 loss to Dallas. They lost to District 4 power Shamokin 65-14 a week earlier. The offense should have a much easier time against Nanticoke Area, which has surrendered a WVC-high 364 points. Like Nanticoke Area, there is still a remote chance of getting that final D2-4A playoff berth, with the same chain of events applying.

Bottom Line: The loser is eliminated from the D2-4A postseason; the winner might be as well.

Tunkhannock (2-7) at Lake-Lehman (4-5)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Tunkhannock’s RJ Haas (2-7), 1st year; Lehman’s Mike Mully (4-5), 1st year

Last Meeting: Lehman 26-13 in 2025

First Meeting: Lehman 8-6 in 1982

All-Time Series: Lehman 11-10

Scouting Tunkhannock: The Tigers enter off a 26-0 victory over winless Susquehanna. They shut out an opponent for the first time 24 games. RB Lucas Ciprich ran for 194 yards and is closing in on a 1,000-yard season. They haven’t had a 1,000-yard rusher since 2023. However, Tunkhannock is the only WVC team eliminated from qualifying for the District 2 playoffs entering the final weekend and an Eastern Conference playoff berth looks doubtful.

Scouting Lehman: The Black Knights gutted out a 14-6 win at Northwest where RB Devon Albee powered a running game missing a few pieces. Lehman is currently in the fourth and final playoff position in Class 3A and a win will guarantee a spot since two other teams – Mid Valley and Western Wayne – play each other Friday night. A loss and a Western Wayne win, though, could mean no district playoffs once the power rating bean counting is completed.

Bottom Line: Doesn’t look like a high-scoring game, so the first team to three — maybe two — TDs should win.

Wilkes-Barre Area (2-7) at Williamsport (6-3)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: WBA’s Ciro Cinti (113-116), 8th year at WBA, 21st overall; Williamsport’s Kevin Brown (6-3), 1st year

Last Meeting: WBA 42-14 in 2025

First Meeting: WBA 28-7 in 2019

All-Time Series: Williamsport 5-4

Scouting WBA: The Wolfpack led 13-6 at halftime, only to fall 14-13 to Hazleton Area for their second loss by two or fewer points. They ran more plays than Hazleton Area, 57-28, and had an 18-9 first down advantage, but as in some earlier games the end zone has eluded them. The defending D2/4-6A champions are clinging to the fourth and final playoff spot and should be able to qualify unless West Scranton upsets one-loss North Pocono. Still, a solid performance – win or lose – is necessary.

Scouting Williamsport: The Millionaires lost 41-34 to District 6 power Hollidaysburg, which is the likely opponent for the D2-5A champ in Week 12. QB Tevin Williams, in his second game back after a medical issue, combined for 350 yards passing and rushing. He’ll be the best dual-threat QB the Wolfpack have faced this season. WR Trey Damschroder isn’t big, but has excellent hands and blazing speed. Williamsport has locked up the top seed in the D2/4-6A playoffs.

Bottom Line: There’s a good chance the teams meet again in the postseason next Friday.

Wyoming Area (7-2) at Pittston Area (6-3)

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Wyoming Area’s Randy Spencer (131-68) 18th year; Pittston Area’s Paul Russick (34-36), 2nd year at Pittston Area, 7th overall

Last Meeting: Wyoming Area 41-22 in 2025

First Meeting: Pittston Area 28-7 in 1967

All-Time Series: Wyoming Area 36-24

Scouting Wyoming Area: The Warriors made quick work of Nanticoke Area 63-21. The third quarter was odd where there were five touchdowns in a two-minute span, including three kick return TDs. RB Nicholas Kondrosky recorded his third 100-yard game and scored a career-high three touchdowns – all done on six carries. Semaj Morris had the team’s second kick return TD of the season and Maddox Fink has its third. The victory locked in the second seed in D2-3A.

Scouting Pittston Area: While Wyoming Area was taking care of Nanticoke Area on one side of the Susquehanna River, the Patriots were doing the same with a 42-12 win over Wyoming Valley West. They ran 16 offensive plays in the first half and scored on five of them. Three turnovers helped the cause, including a pick-six by Lucas LoPresto. He would have had another for 100 yards if not for a stumble. Pittston Area will face Abington Heights for the D2-5A title next week. A win here and an Abington Heights loss to Delaware Valley might be enough to put the game on Pittston Area’s field.

Bottom Line: Could be one of the most entertaining meetings of the rivals.

Midd-West (2-7) at Holy Redeemer (5-4)

7 p.m. Saturday

The Coaches: Midd-West’s Jeff Janovich (5-24), 3rd year; Redeemer’s Vito Quaglia (8-32), 2nd year at Holy Redeemer; 4th overall

Last Meeting: Midd-West 34-26 in 2025

First Meeting: Midd-West 27-13 in 2024

All-Time Series: Midd-West 2-0

Scouting Midd-West: The Mustangs defeated winless Central Columbia 14-10 last Friday. Their other victory was 66-0 against Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech, whose only win came via forfeit. Midd-West’s running stats are rather pedestrian, but QB Witten Carter has thrown for 1,465 yards and 11 TDs, albeit with 12 interceptions. The pass rush is led by DE Jared Devine, who has seven sacks. This is the season finale for the D4-4A squad.

Scouting Redeemer: The Royals defeated Montrose 42-9 to set the school record for wins in a season. The program played its first game in 2007. QB Brady McDermott threw three TD passes as Redeemer secured the final spot in the four-team D2-3A playoffs, only the third time the Royals have qualified for districts.

Bottom Line: A sixth Redeemer victory looks very possible.