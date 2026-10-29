Wyoming Area knows where it will be playing next Friday, just not who it will be playing.
Pittston Area knows who it will be playing next Friday, just not where it will be playing.
The long-time cross-river rivals square off at 7 p.m. Friday at Pittston Area in what could be the most entertaining game of the final regular-season weekend of Wyoming Valley Conference football.
Wyoming Area (7-2) has locked up the second seed in the District 2 Class 3A playoffs. That would mean a home game, but the opponent is uncertain. There are three candidates — Lake-Lehman, Mid Valley and Western Wayne — and the Warriors have defeated all of them this season.
Pittston Area (6-3) will play in the District 2 Class 5A championship game next weekend against Abington Heights (5-4), provided there is no craziness in the District 2 power rankings. Right now, Abington Heights holds a razor-thin lead in the power rankings and would host the game.
Abington Heights’ edge is because of part of the power rankings system called Opponents Weighted Winning Percentage (OWP in the piaad2.org standings). The Comets’ OWP is 0.6522 while Pittston Area’s 0.5997.
So the Patriots need to win, have Abington Heights lose to Delaware Valley and hope the numbers calculate to a home game Week 11. All are possible.
Del Val has won 10 district championships in the last 11 years, including Class 5A in 2025, but is 3-6. However, three losses have been by seven points or less, including a 14-7 setback to D2-3A top seed Scranton Prep.
All that can wait until late Friday night. The Warriors and Patriots have a task at hand.
1. The Carmelo Falcone Award has been presented annual to the game MVP since 1978.
The last three winners were all Wyoming Area running backs — Aaron Crossley (2023), Lidge Kellum (2024) and Nick Ciampi (2025).
The last Patriot to win the award was quarterback Drew DeLucca in 2022.
2. While the aforementioned Wyoming Area running backs were the main ball carriers for their teams, the Warriors have more of a running back by committee approach this season.
Nicholas Kondrosky has been the quasi-committee chairperson with a team highs in carries with 77 and rushing TDs with eight. He has 483 yards.
Dominic Bartell has 57 rushes for 374 yards and six touchdowns. Semaj Morris has 506 yards and seven TDs on just 34 rushes.
3. Pittston Area leading rusher Jude Ferentino didn’t play in last Friday’s 42-12 victory over Wyoming Valley West.
Kayden Bailey started and his workload was light because of the score but impressive. He rushed five times for 47 yards and three touchdowns.
4. The main candidates for game MVP are Pittston Area’s Lucas LoPresto and Wyoming Area’s Luke Kopetchny.
5. LoPresto was an all-state selection last season. He lines up everywhere on offense and leads WVC Division 1 with 96 points and 43 receptions. His 780 receiving yards and nine TD catches lead the entire WVC.
Plus, he’s a ballhawk as a defensive back and an outstanding kick returner.
6. Kopetchny, who has committed to Brown University, moved from receiver to quarterback because incumbent starter Jack Gravine suffered a season-ending injury during the track season.
A two-time all-state selection in basketball, Kopetchny has thrown for 636 yards and 12 TDs and has rushed for 375 yards and five TDs, averaging 6.8 yards per carry.
His forte, though, is defense where he leads the entire WVC with seven interceptions.
5. The strangest statistic belongs to Pittston Area tight end John Jadus.
Jadus has caught seven two-point conversion passes. That’s more two-point conversions than 10 of the other 11 WVC teams. Only Lake-Lehman with eight has more than Jadus.
6. Although they are rivals, Pittston Area helped out Wyoming Area in 1974.
Wyoming Area played its home games at Pittston Area that season due to extensive renovations at its stadium, including the construction of the fieldhouse at the main entrance.
7. The schools were both founded in 1966, but didn’t play each other until 1967.
8. The game was played on Thanksgiving for about a dozen years, with the last Turkey Day matchup in 1977.
9. The teams have played on the final weekend of the regular season except in 2000 and 2001.
Those years, the WVC and Lackawanna Conferences merged to form the Northeast Pennsylvania Football Conference. The Warriors and Patriots played on Week 4 both seasons. The NEPFC dissolved after two years.
10. Wyoming Area and Pittston Area have met just once in the postseason. Wyoming Area defeated the Patriots 28-21 in the 2003 District 2 Class 3A championship game.
Oddly, the two WVC teams played at a Lackawanna Conference site, Scranton Memorial Stadium. The rumored reason was concerns about the artificial turf at Wilkes-Barre Memorial Stadium.
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