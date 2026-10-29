🔊 Listen to this

The District 2 girls volleyball championship picture continue to take shape on Thursday night with five of the six district title matches now set.

Berwick and Dallas will square off in next week’s first district final, the District 2 Class 5A final, which is currently scheduled to be played on Tuesday at a time and date yet to be announced.

Crestwood and Tunkhannock will meet in the Class 4A district final after semifinal wins for each on Thursday night.

The Class 3A final will be Holy Redeemer and Western Wayne, each earning a semifinal victory on Thursday as well.

The Class 2A and Class 6A finals were set on Wednesday night. The District 2/4 Class A semifinals will begin on Monday, with MMI Prep the top seed and lone District 2 representative in the field.

Berwick 3, North Pocono 0

The top-seeded Bulldogs defeated North Pocono in the back half of a semifinal doubleheader at Berwick. Set scores were 25-14, 25-8 and 25-27 in favor of Berwick.

Taylor Riera-Gomez had 12 kills, Julia Rauch had 32 assists and Emmy Superko added 12 digs for Berwick.

In the other Class 5A district semi, Dallas went the distance but managed to grind out a win over Abington Heights after winning the final two sets to rally from a 2-1 deficit.

Crestwood 3, Nanticoke Area 0

The Comets are through to the District 2 Class 4A championship match after sweeping Nanticoke Area in the semis on Thursday.

Set scores were 25-14, 25-20 and 25-21 in favor of Crestwood.

Haley Verazin (7 kills), Alyvia Schneider (11 digs, 7 service points) and Callie Welch (6 kills, 5 blocks) led Nanticoke Area.

Holy Redeemer 3, Montrose 1

The Royals won the first two sets 25-21 and 25-23, Montrose won the third 25-21 but Redeemer rallied to win the fourth 26-24 to punch their ticket to the District 2 Class 3A finals.

Elizabeth Bilbow had 25 kills and 10 service points. Olivia Dutko had 49 assists, and Gillian Parsons added 18 kills.

FIELD HOCKEY

Crestwood 10, Wallenpaupack 1

The Comets scored five goals in the first quarter and bulldozed their way back to the District 2 Class 2A title game.

Addison Korpusik had four goals to lead Crestwood. Allie Myers and Piper Kleban-Harden added two goals each, while Emily King and Gabby Carlin each scored once.

Isla Centak made six saves for the Comets, who will play Dallas in the District 2 Class 2A final on Tuesday at Wyoming Valley West’s Spartan Stadium.

Dallas, the third seed in the District 2 Class 2A field, traveled to Abington Heights and knocked off the Comets 3-1 to earn their spot in Tuesday’s championship game.

Lake-Lehman 1, Wyoming Seminary 0

The Black Knights took down the top seed in the District 2 Class A field, and they’re headed to face Wyoming Area in the district title game on Wednesday.

Julianna Hillard scored the game’s lone goal with an assist from Kate Hynick.

BOYS SOCCER

Lake-Lehman 6, Montrose 1

The Black Knights broke the game open with five goals in the second half to beat Montrose in the District 2 Class 2A quarterfinals.

Kason Wojnarski had a hat trick to lead Lake-Lehman. Kolby Shook had two goals and Landon James added one goal.

Adam Sorensen had the lone goal for Montrose.

Lake-Lehman will advance to the Class 2A semifinals on Tuesday. They’ll play the winner of Saturday’s Mid Valley/Western Wayne quarterfinal contest.

Dallas 9, Crestwood 0

Jackson Johns had a hat trick to lead the top-seeded Mountaineers as they defeated Crestwood in the District 2 Class 3A quarterfinals.

Luke Tellis, Abe Hobson-Tomascik and Kevin Osipower each added two goals.

Dallas will wait for Friday’s Wallenpaupack/Pittston Area winner in the district semifinals.

Elsewhere in the District 2 Class 3A quarters, North Pocono picked up a 1-0 win over Honesdale. The Trojans will play Abington Heights on Tuesday in the semis.

Wyoming Seminary 5, Old Forge 0

The Blue Knights got their District 2 Class A title defense started in strong form with a win over Old Forge. Sem led 3-0 at the half and added two more scores in the second half.

Liubomyr Vasylynka scored twice off assists from George Rolland. Rolland assisted Jackson Jones with Seminary’s first goal and closed out the first-half scoring off an assist from Caden Hoban.

Max Magistro scored off an assist from Ayden Acernese for a 2-0 lead.

Wyoming Seminary will play Riverside in the semifinals on Tuesday. Riverside defeated Holy Cross 3-2 in double overtime on Thursday night in the quarters.

GIRLS SOCCER

Wyoming Valley West 1, Pittston Area 0

Stella Wojciechowski scored the lone goal as Valley West defeated Pittston Area in the District 2/4 Class 4A quarterfinals.

The Spartans will play Wilkes-Barre Area in the semifinal round on Tuesday. Wilkes-Barre Area defeated West Scranton 6-1 in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

The other Class 6A semi on Tuesday will be Nanticoke Area at Williamsport. Nanticoke Area beat Delaware Valley 1-0 and Williamsport defeated Hazleton Area 3-1.

FIELD HOCKEY

District 2 Class 2A Semifinals

Crestwood 10, Wallenpaupack 1

Wallenpaupack`0`0`0`1 — 1

Crestwood`5`2`3`0 — 10

First Quarter — 1. CRE, Piper Kleban-Harden (Allie Myers) 14:24; 2. CRE, Emily King (Stella Janosczyk) 13:18; 3. CRE, Addison Korpusik (Kasey Obes) 11:07; 4. CRE, Korpusik (Gabby Carlin) 7:24; 5. CRE, Korpusik (Myers) 0:00. Second — 1. CRE, Carlin (Obes) 13:56; 2. CRE, Myers 6:22. Third — 1. CRE, Korpusik (Obes) 12:49; 2. CRE, Myers 11:18; 3. CRE, Kleban-Harden 10:45. Fourth — 1. CRE, Annie James (Addison Shiffler) 7:29; 2. WAL, not reported.

Shots — WAL 7, CRE 20. Saves — WAL 10, CRE 6. Corners — WAL 6, CRE 8.

BOYS SOCCER

District 2 Class 2A Quarterfinals

Montrose`0`1 — 1

Lake-Lehman`1`5 — 6

First Half — 1. LL, Kolby Shook (Landon James) 2:06. Second — 1. LL, James 30:38; 2. LL, Shook (James) 17:39; 3. LL, Kason Wojnarski 16:18; 4. MON, Adam Sorensen (Lucas Mooney) 11:10; 5. LL, Wojnarski (Shook) 5:15; 6. LL, Wojnarski (Shook) 3:16.

Shots — MON 6, LL 40. Saves — MON 10 (Caden Bergman), LL 2 (Brady Windsor). Corners — MON 1, LL 8.

District 2 Class 3A Quarterfinals

Dallas 9, Crestwood 0

Crestwood`0`0 — 0

Dallas`7`2 — 9

First Half — 1. DAL, Luke Tellis; 2. DAL, Jackson Johns (Jason Dyrli); 3. DAL, Tellis (Abe Hobson-Tomascik); 4. DAL, Johns (Hobson-Tomascik); 5. DAL, Kevin Osipower; 6. DAL, Osipower; 7. DAL, Johns. Second — 1. DAL, Hobson-Tomascik (Tellis); 2. DAL, Hobson-Tomascik.

Shots — CRE 2, DAL 14. Saves — CRE 5, DAL 2. Corners — CRE 1, DAL 5.

District 2 Class A Quarterfinals

Wyoming Seminary 5, Old Forge 0

Old Forge`0`0 – 0

Wyo. Seminary`3`2 – 5

First Half – 1. WS, Jackson Jones (George Rolland ) 17:34; 2. WS, Max Magistro (Ayden Acernese) 12:02;3. WS, Rolland (Caden Hoban) 4:47; Second Half – 4. WS, Liubomyr Vasylynka (Rolland) 36:56; 5. WS, Vasylynka (Rolland) 28:56.

Shots — OF 1, WS 35. Saves — OF 12 (Kayto Sengdouangchanh), WS 1 (Cash Hanson Richart/Will Knies). Corners — OF 0, WS 5.