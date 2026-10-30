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FORTY FORT — The start wasn’t exactly pretty for Holy Redeemer on Friday in the District 2 Class A boys soccer quarterfinals.

The finish? Much more in line with where the Royals want to be as they get their postseason run started.

Charlie Schaffer had a hat trick, and Holy Redeemer scored five unanswered goals to defeat Gregory the Great 6-2 and advance to the semifinals.

Mason Williams added two goals, both on direct kicks, and Colin Mortensen added a goal for the Royals, who trailed early in the first half before settling in and running away from Gregory the Great.

“We came out a little shaky to begin with, it did take a little bit of a wake-up call,” Holy Redeemer coach Rob Dougherty said. “They pressured us early and took the lead, but our kids are resilient, they know how to fight and they know how to work hard.”

It was a bit of a chaotic start to the action, as a red card was assessed to Gregory the Great goalie Leo Godfrey about five minutes in that saw him sent off, the Highlanders go a man down and Redeemer set up with a free kick right outside the box.

Williams drilled it to give the Royals the lead, but Gregory the Great had the answer despite the disadvantage.

James Martin scored two goals to give the Highlanders the 2-1 lead with about 16 minutes left in the half.

Redeemer needed to stabilize things, and for that, Schaffer proved to be the man for the job.

The senior captain’s first two goals of the game were the equalizer with 12:38 left and the go-ahead goal with 3:47 left in the opening half.

The Royals took that lead into halftime and never looked back.

“It was a bad start for us, there’s no doubt about it,” Schaffer said. “I’m a senior, this could have been my last game, I just wanted to do the best I could.”

Tino Ferretti assisted on the first goal and Max Shupp was the helper on the second of Schaffer’s goals.

The Redeemer offense matched its first-half output with three more goals in the second half. The defense did a much better job limiting chances for Martin and the rest of the Highlanders attack, allowing this once-close contest to turn into a bit of a runaway.

Williams converted on his second direct kick to open the second-half scoring for Holy Redeemer.

Mortensen added a goal after corralling a loose ball in the box and sending it home, and then Schaffer completed his hat trick with just 19 seconds to go, putting a capper on a strong day for the Royals’ offense.

“We’ve had some tough struggles on offense recently, at the start (of the season) we played well and then we kind of had a lull,” Schaffer said. “To score six goals today, I’m really happy with that.”

Liam Upton had the assist on the final goal for Redeemer. William Conklin made four saves.

Joe Ferguson made 11 saves for Gregory the Great after entering the game to replace DeRosa in the first half. Leo Fitzpatrick had an assist for the Highlanders.

Holy Redeemer will be back in action on Tuesday at 3 p.m. in the District 2 Class A semifinals against Elk Lake. The Warriors defeated Blue Ridge 2-0 in the quarterfinals.

Wallenpaupack 1, Pittston Area 0

In the District 2 Class 3A quarterfinals, Pittston Area’s season came to an end at the hands of the Buckhorns.

Wallenpaupack will play top-seeded Dallas on Tuesday in the semifinals.

Scranton Prep 4, Wyoming Area 1

The Cavaliers took down the Warriors and booked themselves a spot in the Class 2A district semifinals.

Jonas Kremski had the lone goal for Wyoming Area.

Scranton Prep will play Dunmore, the top seed in the District 2 Class 3A field, on Tuesday.

District 2 Class A Quarterfinals

Holy Redeemer 6, Gregory the Great 2

Gregory the Great`2`0 — 2

Holy Redeemer`3`3 — 6

First Half — 1. HR, Mason Williams 35:11; 2. GG, James Martin 24:41; 3. GG, Martin (Leo Fitzpatrick) 16:00; 4. HR, Charlie Schaffer (Tino Ferretti) 12:38; 5. HR, Schaffer (Max Shupp) 3:47. Second — 1. HR, Colin Mortensen 31:37; 2. HR, Willliams 20:14; 3. HR, Schaffer (Liam Upton) 0:19.

Shots — GG 5, HR 15. Saves — GG 11 (Joe Ferguson), HR 4 (William Conklin). Corners — GG 1, HR 6.