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With a division title, an undefeated regular season and possible home field advantage in the district playoffs up for grabs, Dallas certainly wasn’t looking to waste time on Friday night.

It took the Mountaineers offense just three plays to score. Play number four made it two trips to the end zone.

From there, it was merely a formality as Dallas capped off a 10-0 regular season with yet another dominant win.

Marc Saracinaj had 189 yards rushing and three touchdowns on just eight carries as the Mountaineers locked up the Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 title with a 35-7 win over Berwick at Crispin Field on Friday night.

Hunter Pitcavage added a rushing touchdown, and Brady McCann had a 54-yard touchdown catch on a short pass from Talan Geskey to stake Dallas to an early lead that was never threatened.

The Mountaineers held Berwick scoreless until midway through the fourth quarter after the mercy rule had kicked in.

Gavin Galutia did the honors for the Bulldogs, scoring on a 4-yard run. He finished with 95 yards on 22 carries.

McCann’s touchdown, a short pass from Geskey that the tight end turned and ran all the way for the score, came on Dallas’s third play from scrimmage.

Berwick’s ensuing drive was almost a total opposite: the Bulldogs ate up nearly a full quarter of clock on 20 plays, only to see the drive stall and end in a punt down to the Dallas 20-yard line.

Saracinaj got the ball to start — and end — the drive for Dallas: he rumbled his way for 80 yards and a touchdown to make it 14-0.

He would add a 7-yard touchdown run in the final minute of the second quarter and a 18-yard score in the third quarter to make it a hat trick.

Pitcavage made it a 35-0 game early in the fourth quarter, plunging across the goal line for a one-yard score after his previous run saw him marked down just shy of the end zone.

Berwick, still without quarterback Brady Cleaver since an injury took him out of action several weeks ago, wasn’t able to mount the firepower necessary to cut into the Dallas lead before it got out of hand.

Galutia did some tough running on Berwick’s scoring drive, and Jason Hooks provided a bit of a spark with a 56-yard run on the final possession of the game for the Bulldogs, but time would expire and Dallas could officially claim Division 2 as its own.

It’s the sixth unbeaten regular season for Dallas, most recently accomplishing the feat in 2023, a year that saw the Mountaineers march all the way to the PIAA Class 4A state title game.

Though the power rankings were still shifting late Friday night, Dallas’s win appeared to have put them back atop the field in the District 2 Class 4A seedings, overtaking North Pocono despite the Trojans’ win against West Scranton.

Meanwhile, Berwick (5-5) looks to be headed to Wallenpaupack next week for another quarterfinal matchup in the Class 4A playoffs, with the Bulldogs currently sitting as the fifth seed and the Buckhorns the fourth after their win over Valley View on Friday.

Dallas 35, Berwick 7

Dallas`7`14`7`7 — 35

Berwick`0`0`0`7 — 7

First quarter

DAL — Brady McCann 54 pass from Talan Geskey (David Worth kick) 10:42

Second quarter

DAL — Marc Saracinaj 80 run (Worth kick) 10:58

DAL — Saracinaj 7 run (Worth kick) 1:00

Third quarter

DAL — Saracinaj 18 run (Worth kick) 6:13

Fourth quarter

DAL — Hunter Pitcavage 1 run (Worth kick) 11:13

BER — Gavin Galutia 4 run (Caleb Yost kick) 6:54

Team statistics`DAL`BER

First downs`15`11

Rushes-yards`23-270`40-164

Passing yards`81`48

Total yards`351`212

Passing`4-10-0`6-14-0

Sacked-yards lost`0-0`1-5

Punts-avg.`2-46.5`5-30.2

Fumbles-lost`0-0`1-0

Penalties-yards`5-45`7-55

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — DAL, Geskey 4-40, Pitcavage 6-24, Saracinaj 8-169, Tyce Mason 1-17, Hayden Romeo 1-11, Brock Bolton 3-9. BER, Galutia 22-95, Shiloh Escobar 3-(minus-8), Bryce Cleaver 1-4, Jake Lisnock 7-7, Landon Zapata 2-4, Jason Hook 3-61, David Robbins 1-3, Dayton Adamczyk 1-(minus-2).

PASSING — DAL, Geskey 4-10-0-81. BER, Escobar 3-10-0-27, Lisnock 3-4-0-21.

RECEIVING — DAL, McCann 1-54, Mason 2-14, Jim Youngblood 1-13. BER, Lisnock 1-14, Zapata 4-30, Evan Neiderhiser 1-4.

INTERCEPTIONS — none.

MISSED FGs —none.