Hanover Area running back Brody Richardson holds the ball out after scoring the second Hawkeye touchdown in the second quarter.

Hanover Area’s Angel Tejada is forced out of bounds by Nanticoke Area’s Elaiph Denson at the end of a long kickoff return in the second quarter.

Nanticoke Area running back David Jackson carries the ball as Hanover Area defenders Lucas Cruz (8), Jose Mercado (66) and (3) Conor Richardson converge in the first quarter.

Hanover Area running back Brody Richardson is tackled by several Nanticoke Area defenders in the second quarter.

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HANOVER TWP. — The Sans Souci Struggle between rivals Hanover Area and Nanticoke Area was just that Friday night.

Sometimes the offenses struggled. Some times the defenses. Special teams weren’t immune from troubles. And there were enough penalty flags to make a nice-sized quilt.

Through it all, Hanover Area was able to endure just a tick more than Nanticoke Area for a 28-21 victory in a Wyoming Valley Conference interdivisional game.

Hanover Area finished its regular season at 2-8. The Hawkeyes, though, might not be done playing.

As of late Friday night, Hanover Area jumped Crestwood (1-9) for the eighth and final spot in the District 2 Class 4A playoffs. That could change once all games are factored into the district power rankings.

“It’s a great feeling,” Hanover Area coach Eric Richardson said. “We’re home, we got the trophy. This is now three years in a row we have the trophy. We’re never going to give that trophy back as long as I’m here.

“The kids knew the importance of it being senior night. There’s an end to everything in your life and they knew this is the last time they are going to be home. There’s still a chance for us to play in Week 11. We’ll see how that falls, we’ll see tonight.”

Minus starting quarterback Logan Richardson, one of the coach’s triplet sons, Hanover Area got the winning touchdown from backup Greg McCoy. McCoy plowed in from a yard out with 4:23 remaining to snap a 21-21 tie.

Then it was up to the defense, which surrendered a 71-yard touchdown run to Justin Johnson to start the fourth quarter that helped knot the game 21-21.

Nanticoke Area (2-8) took over at its 42-yard line on its final possession. A 6-yard run by Johnson on a fourth-and-6 — plus a 15-yard personal foul on Hanover Area — moved the ball to the Hanover Area 33.

A 3-yard run was followed by an incompletion. Hanover Area defensive lineman Ronny Santos recorded his second sack of the game on third down. A fourth-down pass missed its mark.

After both offensive struggled in the first quarter, they combined for three touchdowns in the second.

Hanover Area running back Brody Richardson scored on a 4-yard run early in the second quarter. Johnson then added the first of his three rushing touchdowns — a 6-yarder — less than two minutes later. Richardson’s 9-yard TD run gave the Hawkeyes a 14-7 lead going into halftime.

Nanticoke Area (2-8) tied the score 14-14 on a 16-yard touchdown run by Johnson with 36 seconds left in the third quarter. The tie didn’t last long as Hanover Area’s Angel Tejada returned the ensuing kickoff 83 yards for a touchdown.

Hanover Area 28, Nanticoke Area 21

Nanticoke Area`0`7`7`7 — 21

Hanover Area`0`14`7`7 — 28

Second quarter

HAN — Brody Richardson 4 run (Aiden Hollock kick), 11:13

NAN — Justin Johnson 6 run (Juanpablo Pastuizaca kick), 9:27

HAN — B.Richardson 9 run (Hollock kick), 1:51

Third quarter

NAN — Johnson 16 run (Pastuizaca kick), 0:36

HAN — Angel Tejada 83 kick return (Hollock kick), 0:24

Fourth quarter

NAN — Johnson 71 run (Pastuizaca kick), 11:48

HAN — Greg McCoy 1 run (Hollock kick), 4:23

Team statistics`NAN`HAN

First downs`8`11

Rushes-yards`40-181`34-62

Passing yards`59`89

Total yards`240`151

Passing`2-8-0`4-7-0

Sacked-yards lost`2-10`4-35

Punts-avg.`5-24.6`3-29.3

Fumbles-lost`1-1`2-1

Penalties-yards`13-114`7-61

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — Nanticoke Area, David Jackson 4-3, Jonah Guzman 3-2, Johnson 15-141, Jeremy Smith 7-16, Reagan Jackson 7-26, Chet Beggs 3-(minus-8), Max Leonard 1-1. Hanover Area, B.Richardson 22-106, McCoy 8-(minus-29), team 4-(minus-15).

PASSING — Nanticoke Area, Beggs 2-8-0-59. Hanover Area, McCoy 4-5-0-89, B.Richardson 0-2-0-0.

RECEIVING — Nanticoke Area, Johnson 2-59. Hanover Area, Luke Willis 1-6, Conor Richardson 1-27, Tejada 2-56.

INTERCEPTIONS — none.

MISSED FGs — Hanover Area 35WL