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KINGSTON — Wyoming Valley West hasn’t done the little things right in some time.

And it was the little things — a goal line stand, a field goal, a crucial offensive line injury replacement — that gave the Spartans their first .500 season in nine years.

Wyoming Valley West edged Crestwood 17-16 Friday to earn the No. 2 seed in the District 2/4 Class 6A playoffs. The Spartans will host the district third seed, either Hazleton Area or West Scranton, in the opening round.

“We’re playing a home game at Valley West, and we’re happy about that,” Wyoming Valley West coach Brydon Rukstalis said. “Tonight the energy was there. The crowd was awesome. I think the community is going to come together next week. They deserve it.”

Wyoming Valley West had a game-winning defensive stand on a two-point conversion in the opening minute of the fourth quarter.

Trailing by seven, Crestwood recovered a muffed punt inside the red zone on the first snap of the fourth quarter. Jake Jeckell scored on a 14-yard run on the next play to make it 17-16.

Crestwood kicker Nathan Ciocco lined up for the extra point that would have tied the game. A Valley West illegal procedure penalty was called before the snap, negating the made kick. That gave the Comets a chance to tie or go ahead with the two-point try from a yard and a half out. Crestwood opted to go for the lead, but the Spartans defense bullrushed the Jeckell run before it could get past the goal line.

“We talk about little things, and we don’t always do the little things correctly,” Rukstalis said. “But in that case, we did the little things correctly, and it won us the game.”

Crestwood coach Ryan Arcangeli had no regrets about the decision to go for the lead with nearly a full quarter remaining in the game.

“They gave us that (with the muffed punt), and we gave it to our guy to get those power yards,” he said. “(Valley West) had one more play in them. It wouldn’t change our decision. It was unanimous through the headset. We just came up a little bit short.”

The drive of the season may have gone to Wyoming Valley West’s 11-minute, 26-second scoreless drive that ended the game. The Spartans converted three fourth-and-short plays to extend the drive and kill the clock.

Before a fourth and one at the Spartans’ 49, the Valley West center went down with an injury. Trevor Ruddy moved from left tackle to center, paving the way for quarterback Damien Eastman to sneak the ball up the middle. Eastman’s sneak passed the first down chains by just the nose of the football.

“He [Ruddy] did a phenomenal job,” Rukstalis said. “It’s next man up.”

Xander Jones kicked the game-winning point on a 25-yard field goal with six minutes left in the third quarter.

Trailing 10-7 at halftime, Wyoming Valley West scored on the first play from scrimmage in the second half. Malique Campbell bounced off the first defender and ran 65 yards for a rushing touchdown.

Jeckell finished with two touchdowns for the Comets. He reached the millennium mark for his career on his first score. Teddy Taylor dumped a pass to Jeckell in the backfield that gave Jeckell room to maneuver around the Wyoming Valley West defenders for a 48 yard touchdown that gave the Comets a 10-7 lead with four minutes left in the second quarter.

Jeckell led the Comets with 83 rushing and 75 receiving yards.

Wyoming Valley West 17, Crestwood 16

Crestwood`3`7`0`6 — 16

Valley West`0`7`10`0 — 17

First quarter

CRE — Nathan Ciocco 33 field goal, 3:29

Second quarter

WVW — Malique Campbell 5 run (Xander Jones kick), 6:50

CRE — Jake Jeckell 48 pass from Teddy Taylor (Ciocco kick), 4:00

Third quarter

WVW — Campbell 65 run (Jones kick), 11:47

WVW — Jones 25 field goal, 6:00

Fourth quarter

CRE — Jeckell 14 run (run fail), 11:28

Team statistics`CRE`WVW

First downs`8`11

Rushes-yards`39-121`41-207

Passing yards`81`15

Total yards`202`222

Passing`4-7-0`2-4-0

Sacked-yards lost`0-0`1-3

Punts-avg.`5-28.8`3-34

Fumbles-lost`0-0`4-2

Penalties-yards`3-15`2-15

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — CRE Jeckell 25-83, Riley Wojciechowski 2-0, Taylor 10-38, Matt Bealla 2-2. WVW Campbell 18-120, Gadgidas Reisinger 13-83, Damien Eastman 3-3, Tanner Ragukas 3-2, Omare Otway Kellom 1-2, TEAM 3-(minus-3)

PASSING — CRE Taylor 4-7-81-0; WVW Eastman 2-4-15-0

RECEIVING — CRE Logan Lawson 2-6, Jeckell 2-75; WVW Campbell 1-7, Jaheir Cooper-Mickens 1-8

INTERCEPTIONS — None

MISSED FGs — None