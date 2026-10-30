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Wilkes-Barre Area fell behind by four touchdowns in the second half before nearly rallying for a historic comeback, falling 42-34 on the road Friday in a non-conference game.

With the loss, the Wolfpack closes the regular season at 2-8. They entered the week in the fourth and final spot for the District 2/4 Class 6A playoffs and were helped by West Scranton losing to North Pocono on Friday night.

Williamsport had already locked up the top seed in the subregional bracket as the Millionaires finished the regular season at 7-3.

POTTSVILLE 28, HAZLETON AREA 13

The Cougars fell short on the road in a non-conference game to close out the regular season schedule.

With a 3-7 finish and a win by Wyoming Valley West on Friday, Hazleton Area is in line to hit the road next week in the District 2/4 Class 6A playoffs.