🔊 Listen to this

On a chilly Friday night before Halloween, it was all treats and no tricks for the hometown Lake-Lehman Black Knights, as they earned a commanding 28-0 shutout victory on senior night over the Tunkhannock Tigers.

The win lifted the Black Knights to a 5-5 finish in the regular season as they chase a District 2 Class 3A playoff spot under first-year coach Mike Mully. Tunkhannock, also led by a first-year coach in R.J. Haas, closed out the schedule at 2-8.

Senior tailback Anthony Magnotta led the way with a game-high 124-yards rushing on just 13-carries during the festivities.

Magnotta was proud of his team’s effort on the night and picking up a resounding win in his final regular season home game on the black turf.

“Oh, it’s been such a blessing to be a part of this program with such amazing coaches and I’ve had amazing teammates through the years,” Magnotta said. “I wouldn’t wish for anything different. We left everything out on the field tonight and we deserve that win.”

He wasted no time as just 21 seconds into the showdown, Magnotta sprinted down the right sidelines for a 63-yard touchdown run on his team’s first play from scrimmage to take the early 7-0 advantage.

For Lehman’s second score of the evening, the special teams came up big late in the first half with a crucial punt block that set the Knights offense up at the 2-yard line, and on the next play junior quarterback Jesse Strenfel with the help of a Philadelphia Eagles-esque “Tush Push,” scored from 2 yards out to enhance his squad’s lead to 14-0 with 3:59 remaining in the second quarter.

“I had a good feeling on that first play of the game big touchdown before it even happened,” Magnotta said. “It wasn’t just me, my offensive line was incredible. I couldn’t miss that hole. It surprised me that I got that, but we were all excited and it set the tone early.

“The special teams setting up that second touchdown was key, and they are a big part of this team and they just make our job a lot easier.”

After a scoreless third quarter from both sides, the Black Knights converted a fourth-and-1 on the goal line as Strenfel punched it in on a QB sneak on the first play of the fourth quarter to up his team’s lead to 21-0.

For the Knights final score of the night, freshman running back Jeremy Matusick barreled into the end zone from 4 yards out to give Lehman a 28-0 advantage with 4:28 left in the contest.

The Knights defense made multiple stops late in the game with Tunkhannock driving to preserve the shutout.

”This is just a great feeling, we worked really hard,” Magnotta said. “I think our ’backers, our D-line, they’re the hardest workers, so we couldn’t have done it without them, getting that shutout. Northwest last week was a gritty win to snap the two-game losing streak.

“Tonight, I just think all our hearts were in it and we brought home the win. We are hoping for playoffs now.”

Tunkhannock 0, Lake-Lehman 28

Tunkhannock`0`0`0`0 — 0

Lake-Lehman`7`7`0`14 — 28

First Quarter

LL- Anthony Magnotta 63 run (Kolby Shook makes extra pt.), 11:39.

Second Quarter

LL- Jesse Strenfel 2 run (Shook makes extra pt.), 3:59.

Fourth Quarter

LL- Jesse Strenfel 1 run (Shook makes extra pt.), 11:57.

LL- Jeremy Matusick 4 run (Shook makes extra pt.), 4:28.

Team statistics `TU `LL

First downs`11`17

Rushes-yards`31-196`40-258

Passing yards`30`0

Total yards`226`258

Passing’4-16-0-0`0-3-0-0

Sacked-yards lost`2-9`2-3

Punts-avg.`2-33`1-38

Fumbles-lost`0-0`3-2

Penalties-yards`7-65`6-45

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — TU, Lucas Ciprich 18-87, Tye Cokely 2-13, Moses Montero 1-8, Casen Petrak 1-2, Jacob Sult 9-86. LL, Anthony Magnotta 13-124, Devon Albee 2-8, Jesse Strenfel 4-4, Jeremy Matusick 8-50, Macz McBride 7-40, Benjamin Brelsford 3-13, Valentino Cassano 3-19.

PASSING — TU, Tye Cokely 4-16-30-0-0. LL, Jesse Strenfel 0-3-0-0-0.

RECEIVING — TU, Jayden Newell 2-24, Carter O’Neill 1-7, Lucas Ciprich 1-neg.1. LL, None.

INTERCEPTIONS– TU, None. LL, None.

FIELD GOALS — TU, None. LL, None.