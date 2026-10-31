Kyle Larson, center right, is a major favorite to win another Cup Series championship after taking the checkered flag last week at Talladega. With another strong showing Sunday at Martinsville he could win the crown before next week’s season finale.

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MARTINSVILLE, Va. — With NASCAR history waiting to be made Sunday at Martinsville Speedway, Kyle Larson acknowledges being tempted by the tantalizing possibility of wrapping up the Cup Series title.

But he isn’t counting on becoming the first driver in 23 years to clinch the championship before the season finale.

“There are some really good drivers here, so I don’t anticipate clinching anything,” Larson said Saturday before practice and qualifying at Martinsville. “I just want to have a good day and not give up too much before next week.

“It’s tough not to look at that and see what could be done this weekend, but what our team does really well is staying focused. Not being too relaxed but also trying not to put too much pressure on yourself. That is what has pushed us through the Chase.”

Larson has pushed his championship rivals to the brink with two races remaining.

The Hendrick Motorsports star opened a 73-point lead over Denny Hamlin with a last-lap rally for his first victory at Talladega Superspeedway, his third win through eight of 10 races in the Chase.

If Larson leaves Martinsville with a 77-point margin, he will be assured of a second consecutive Cup title and his third overall. According to NASCAR analytics firm Racing Insights, Larson is a 92.3% favorite to win the championship this season, which will conclude Nov. 8 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Only seven of 16 drivers in the Chase remain eligible for the title, and only three are within 100 points of Larson — Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Hamlin, Christopher Bell and Chase Briscoe.

Hamlin leads active drivers at Martinsville in wins (six), top-five finishes (22) and laps led (3,014). It’s been a stressful Chase for Hamlin, who began as the top seed and favorite to win his first Cup championship but has managed only two top fives, with a best of third.

He was in a relaxed mood Saturday while conceding the likelihood that his No. 11 Toyota will again come up short after losing the title to Larson in a heartbreaker at Phoenix Raceway last year.

“It’s the first weekend where there’s truthfully little pressure because the expectations are just so low,” said Hamlin, who finished second in the March 29 race at Martinsville while leading 292 laps. “Everyone believes that it’s kind of a foregone conclusion, and I’m not saying they’re wrong by any means. It’s just what have we got to lose at this point? It doesn’t matter to me at this point in my career if I finish second or fifth in the points, so it’s low pressure, high opportunity for the 11 team.”

Bell, a 2022 Martinsville winner who is 74 points behind Larson, described it as “throwing Hail Marys” to win the season’s final two races.

“We know that’s the only way forward,” Bell said. “In reality, we have nothing to lose, so now the pressure is off.”

Briscoe, who trails Larson by 79 points as the only other driver with multiple wins in the Chase, said he will be more aggressive with bumping his way through the field at Martinsville, a 0.526-mile oval that is the shortest track on the circuit. But moving the competition aside could be trickier after NASCAR removed energy-absorbing foam and softened bumper structures to discourage slam tactics with the highly durable Next Gen car.

“I’m going to have my spotter remind me of that all day,” Bell said. “That is a super critical thing that has the potential to be a really big change for Martinsville, especially the way that the restarts and stackups happen. It’s going to be a talking point for sure.”

Larson has learned to avoid trouble at Martinsville since joining Hendrick Motorsports, which has a record 31 wins at the track. He has been ninth or better with six top fives over the past eight races at Martinsville.

A strong result Sunday could make him the first Cup champion to clinch early since Matt Kenseth in 2003, the last season before NASCAR switched to determining the champion over the final 10 races. Larson also could become the first back-to-back champion since Jimmie Johnson won five in a row for Hendrick in 2006-10.

“It would definitely be an amazing accomplishment for sure,” Larson said.

HAMLIN WINS POLE

With his career-best sixth pole position this season, Hamlin made NASCAR history while trying to put the brakes on Larson’s potentially historic run.

Hamlin, who will turn 46 on Nov. 18, became the oldest pole sitter in 156 Cup Series races at Martinsville, turning a 98.492-mph lap on the 0.526-mile oval to beat teammate Ty Gibbs (98.241).

“That’s awesome,” said Hamlin, who is 5 months older than Morgan Shepherd was when he won the April 1987 pole. “There’s times I feel like Father Time’s catching up. If that’s true, then you wouldn’t have been able to sit on six poles. It’s what drives me that I’ve got a shot and still am decent enough. So I’d love to keep setting those old man records.”

Larson qualified third at 98.114 mph and reiterated that he isn’t expecting to become the first Chase driver to clinch the championship ahead of the season finale.

“I think everybody else is convinced that we’re going to lock it up here this weekend,” said Larson, who noted that Hamlin would have gained a maximum 76 points at Martinsville if he had finished one spot better in the March 29 race that was won by Chase Elliott. “Denny’s really good here. I’m more just kind of looking at it like how to keep it up front to leave myself a buffer for next week. We’ll see how the race plays out, but that’s kind of my mindset. Denny’s definitely a much better short track racer than me.”

Five of Hamlin’s series-high six wins at Martinsville have been from the pole position.

“Our job is to stay out in front of (Larson) and then just make them think and just maybe this trickles down to a reasonable number,” he said. “You need to gain 25, 30 points probably to even have a remote feeling of optimism, and even that is probably a stretch.”

Teammates Briscoe and Bell and qualified 11th and 14th, respectively.

Austin Cindric qualified fourth ahead of Penske teammate Joey Logano, who is seeking to become the first driver since Rusty Wallace in 1993 to win three consecutive Cup races on short tracks.

TOUGH DRIVER

Riley Herbst is wearing a carbon fiber brace on his left wrist, which was injured in a crash at Talladega, but the 23XI Racing driver plans to complete 500 laps Sunday. Hamlin, who co-owns 23XI with NBA great Michael Jordan, said Harrison Burton is on standby as a relief driver.

“It’s really a pain tolerance thing for (Herbst), and I suspect he’ll try to get it done,” Hamlin said.

ODDS AND ENDS

Hamlin (+400) is the favorite Sunday, followed by the Penske duo of Ryan Blaney (+450) and Logano (+700). … Martinsville is one of four tracks that has played host to a Chase or playoff race since 2004, along with Talladega Superspeedway, Kansas Speedway and Phoenix Raceway. … Chris Buescher will make his 400th Cup start Sunday. The last driver to win in his 400th start was Jimmie Johnson at the 2013 Daytona 500.