The Shapiro Administration this week marked the opening of the North Pocono Trail — highlighting a combined $3.5 million investment in expanding outdoor recreation and improving transportation infrastructure in Lackawanna County.

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The Shapiro Administration this week marked the opening of the North Pocono Trail — highlighting a combined $3.5 million investment in expanding outdoor recreation and improving transportation infrastructure in Lackawanna County.

The event marks the official opening of 3.2 miles of new multi-use trail through the North Pocono area, made possible in part by more than $1.5 million in grant funding from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) for property acquisition, trail design, and development, along with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT)’s $2 million investment to rehabilitate the abandoned Erie and Wyoming Railroad bridge.

The project connects the new trail with the rehabilitation of the county-owned railroad trestle and PennDOT’s reconstruction of the Twin Bridges along the Interstate 84 corridor, expanding recreational opportunities while showcasing the impact of state investment in the region.

“Pennsylvania’s trails are one of our greatest public assets, connecting communities to nature, supporting local economies, and giving people safe and welcoming places to enjoy the outdoors,” said DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn.

“The Twin Bridge Project and the North Pocono Trail Project demonstrate the power of collaboration in transforming infrastructure into lasting community assets,” said PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll. “Pennsylvania’s transportation network extends beyond roadways, with our extensive trail system providing opportunities for recreation, promoting connectivity, and enhancing the quality of life in our communities.”

DCNR provided grant funding for the design and development of the North Pocono Trail, including $61,211 in Land and Water Conservation Fund support awarded in 1981 for acquisition of the property. More recently, Lackawanna County received two Community Conservation Partnership Program (C2P2) Keystone grants: $141,000 in 2017 for Phase 1 trail design and $1.38 million in 2020 for Phase 1 trail development.

PennDOT contributed $2 million through its investment in the rehabilitation of the former railroad trestle, which is owned by Lackawanna County and will become an integral part of the trail system.

The trail provides opportunities for walking, hiking, running, and bicycling while opening public access to the natural landscape of the Roaring Brook corridor. The trailhead is located at 134 Old State Road in Elmhurst Township, where users can begin an out‑and‑back route traveling south toward Dunmore.

Fall turkey season opens

This year, Trick-or-Treating wasn’t the only thing to look forward to on Oct. 31 — the Pennsylvania Game Commission (PGC) announced the fall 2026 turkey season opened in 20 of the state’s 22 Wildlife Management Units (WMUs) on Halloween.

As a reminder, no single-projectile firearms may be used in the fall turkey seasons. Hunters may use shotguns with fine shot and archery gear only. While fall turkey hunters no longer are required to wear fluorescent orange, the PGC highly recommends the use of orange, especially while moving.

Everyone who purchases a hunting license receives one fall turkey tag, as well as one spring tag. During the fall season, any turkey can be harvested, and female turkeys typically account for more than 50 percent of the fall harvest. The length of the fall season in each WMU is dictated by the turkey population trend. Units with increasing population trends can support more fall turkey hunting opportunities.

The annual turkey summer sighting survey was conducted during July and August and the number of turkey sightings was up slightly from last year, with 10,888 reported, compared to 10,674 in 2025.

Within 10 days of harvest, turkey hunters must report harvests to the Game Commission, either by going online to pgc.pa.gov or calling 1-800-838-4431 (toll-free), or mailing in a prepaid post card.

Pa. cold weather life jacket requirement begins

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) reminds boaters, anglers, and hunters that beginning Sunday, November 1, 2026, the annual cold weather life jacket requirement is in effect.

From Nov. 1 through April 30, boaters are required to wear a U.S. Coast Guard approved life jacket while underway or at anchor on boats less than 16 feet in length or on any kayak, canoe, or paddleboard.

The requirement applies to all Pennsylvania waters.

Even on warm, sunny days, from late fall through early spring, water temperatures can remain frigid on rivers, lakes, and streams across the Commonwealth. Sudden cold-water immersion, or cold-water shock, occurs when a person is unexpectedly plunged into cold water resulting in an involuntary gasp where water is often inhaled. This uncontrollable reaction causes panic, hyperventilation, inhalation of water, and inhibits the ability of a person to swim.

By wearing a life jacket, victims can dramatically increase their chances of keeping their heads above water until they can get out of danger or be rescued.

According to Pennsylvania boating accident reports, nearly 80% of all boating fatalities occurred because boaters were not wearing life jackets. Since the mandatory life jacket wear law was enacted in 2012, the PFBC has seen a significant reduction in the percentage of boating incidents resulting in fatalities during the cold weather months.

The PFBC also recommends that anglers participating in ice fishing this winter always wear a life jacket to provide lifesaving protection in the event of a fall through the ice.

Erosion and sediment control planning the focus of extension webinar

Those interested in learning how to improve and implement agricultural erosion and sediment control plans using PAOneStop tools can attend an upcoming webinar from the Center for Agricultural Conservation Assistance Training, administered by Penn State Extension.

“ACAP Conservation Cornerstones: Building Better Erosion Plans” will occur from 9-10 a.m. Dec. 17.

Preventing accelerated soil erosion is essential to protecting Pennsylvania’s streams and waterways from sediment pollution and maintaining water quality, according to organizers.

This webinar will examine common challenges and frequent mistakes in agricultural erosion and sediment control plan development and provide practical strategies for improving plan accuracy, quality and regulatory compliance.

Participants also will receive a demonstration of available planning tools, including PAOneStop, a free web-based platform for developing farm maps, agricultural erosion and sediment control plans, and manure management plans. Attendees will gain practical guidance, resources and techniques they immediately can apply to avoid common pitfalls and streamline the planning process.

The Center for Agricultural Conservation Assistance Training at Penn State Extension is made possible by funding through the Agriculture Conservation Assistance Program, which is administered by the Pennsylvania State Conservation Commission.

Penn State Extension offers this event at no charge, but registration by Dec. 16 is required to receive the link to access the webinar.

A link to the recorded webinar will be emailed to registrants within 10 business days after the live event. Participants can access the recording for six months from the event date.

More information is available on the Penn State Extension website at extension.psu.edu/building-better-erosion-plans.