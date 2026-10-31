Milwaukee Brewers manager Pat Murphy holds up the Commissioner’s Trophy on Friday during a parade and rally for the team after they won their first World Series championship on Wednesday.

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And then there were four.

With the Milwaukee Brewers 2026 World Series Championship, the only major league baseball franchises that have never won the title are the Tampa Bay Rays, Colorado Rockies, San Diego Padres and Seattle Mariners.

Not only did the Brewers take home the championship, they did it the old fashioned way.

During an era where launch angles and swinging for home runs is the norm and players throughout the majors make too many mental mistakes, Milwaukee blazed its way to MLB’s best record and the World Series trophy by working together as a team and playing smart baseball.

The Brewers starting rotation and bullpen pitch well. Their hitters are disciplined at the plate, making opposing pitchers work hard by rarely chasing after pitches out of the strike zone. They spray hits all over the field and consistently move runners forward by hitting the ball behind the runner to the right side. They bunt and play hit and run. They steal and run the bases well, and their fielders play strong defense.

Milwaukee committed just 72 errors during the regular season. That is the seventh-fewest in major league baseball. Second-baseman Brice Turang, a 2024 Rawlings Gold Glove winner, is again a finalist for the 2026 award. Left fielder Jackson Chourio is also a Gold Glove finalist with a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage this year.

The Brewers are definitely worthy World Series Champions. With an excellent regular season record of 103 wins and 59 losses, Milwaukee followed that up with eleven wins and only two losses in the post-season. They swept the powerful Dodgers in four straight National League Championship Series games, returning the favor since Los Angeles swept Milwaukee last year.

Tampa managed to win only one game during this World Series, and that was in extra innings.

In short, the Brewers are a manager’s dream, and that is why Milwaukee’s leader Pat Murphy has won the National League Manager of the Year Award multiple times. From the front office to the vendors, grounds crew, and parking attendants, everyone associated with the Milwaukee Brewers is on the same page.

All are committed to the “uncommon mindset” and resilience Murphy preaches daily. The Brewers don’t play for individual glory, they play to win together as a team. That’s how smart baseball is always be played.

It’s a tradition in Milwaukee, one of major league baseball’s smaller markets with a modest team payroll ($146 million), to play together in order to compete with the big-market, high-spending Los Angeles Dodgers ($433 million), New York Mets ($359.4 million), New York Yankees ($341.8 million), Philadelphia Phillies ($322.1 million) and Toronto Blue Jays ($315.8 million).

Only two Brewers are above the $20 million annual salary mark; Christian Yelich at $23.4 million and Brandon Woodruff at $22 million. While those numbers are hard for everyday fans to comprehend nor justify, they are relatively modest when compared to the highest paid players on the bigger market teams.

Although the Dodgers won the World Series in 2024 and 2025, this year’s Brewers provide hope that small-market teams can win without going overboard, spending freely and signing the top free agents to record-setting contracts.

That subject will be at the center of discussions as MLB and the Players’ Association work toward a new labor agreement. The current contract ends on December 1 and most baseball experts fear a long, drawn-out stalemate.

For the good of the game, fans, and the economies in all MLB cities and beyond, let’s hope baseball begins on time next year. As of now, that appears to be a longshot at best.

During his clubhouse comments prior to popping the champagne following game five, Murphy told his players to remember those who came before them and established the Milwaukee Brewers way. He mentioned owner and former MLB commissioner Bud Selig “who got things started” and pointed skyward to recognize Bob Uecker, the legendary voice of the Brewers for 54 seasons, who passed away in 2025.

Then Murphy spoke about Hall of Famer Robin Yount, an all-around team player who spent the entirety of his 20-year MLB career with the Brewers. Yount won MVP awards at two different positions, shortstop in 1982 and after he moved to centerfield in 1989 because that was where the team needed him to play.

“It starts back when Robin played and the way he played the game,” Murphy said. “That sets the tone for the Milwaukee Brewers…and he’s still here celebrating with you guys. And he comes all the time. Because this is a connection you’ll remember for life.”

Yount threw out the first pitch in game one, honored Uecker, and was in the winning clubhouse celebrating with the team after it won the championship.

He and his Brewers teammates came close in 1982, losing game seven of the World Series to the St. Louis Cardinals. The 71-year-old has been waiting ever since for a Brewers championship, pleased it finally happened “while I’m still here to enjoy it.”

Nothing will erase the sting Yount felt losing in ’82, but this year’s victory comes close. As for the City of Milwaukee and Brewers fans, their time has finally arrived.

It doesn’t get much better than that.

In the classic movie Bull Durham, Bulls’ manager Joe Riggins, played by actor Trey Wilson, tells his lackluster players they are losing because of poor fundamentals and laziness. He famously calls them “lollygaggers” and sets them straight.

“This is a simple game,” he says. “You throw the ball. You hit the ball. You catch the ball.”

The Milwaukee Brewers do all of that, and more, extremely well. That’s why they are World Champions and the current envy of every other organization in the major leagues.

Let’s hope those teams are watching and taking notes.

David Jolley is a writer, author, public relations and marketing communications consultant, sports fan and historian. For more content, visit davidajolley.com.