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KINGSTON — Holy Redeemer achieved a program milestone last weekend. The Royals didn’t come close to reaching another Saturday night.

Instead, Midd-West didn’t play like a two-win team, especially on defense as the Mustangs shut down Redeemer for a 21-0 victory in a non-conference game.

Redeemer (5-5) set the program’s mark for wins in a season last Friday, topping the 2022 team which won four games. The program, which started in 2007, has never finished with a winning record and could have done so by defeating Midd-West.

Very little went right.

“The execution was off,” Redeemer coach Vito Quaglia said. “I think a lot of the things we normally do well in the passing game just weren’t there tonight. That’s what I talked about to the boys at the end, pushing through that adversity we have and we couldn’t find another gear.”

Midd-West’s pass rush, led by sack leader Jared Devine, recorded five sacks in the first half. The Mustangs (3-7) also picked off three passes and held the Royals to minus-9 yards and one first down through two quarters.

Even when Redeemer had prime field position in the second half, it couldn’t do anything with it.

On the Royals’ first possession of the second half, quarterback Brady McDermott hit wideout Mike Zbierski with a 32-yard pass to the Midd-West 15-yard line. On the next play, a pass into the end zone was batted into the air and intercepted.

Redeemer got the ball right back when Josh Kriedler intercepted a pass at the Midd-West 20. Three plays netted minus-3 yards and on fourth down Devine forced an incompletion.

Early in the fourth quarter, Redeemer gained possession at the Midd-West 13 after a bad punt snap resulted in a loss of 20 yards. Four more imcompletions followed. An interception by Ryan Zelinka — the fourth of the game for Redeemer — set up the Royals at the Midd-West 22. They moved backwards on four plays.

Redeemer will be back on the field next Friday when the Royals play at Dunmore (10-0) in the District 2 Class 2A semifinals.

Midd-West 21, Holy Redeemer 0

Midd-West`0`14`7`0 — 21

Holy Redeemer`0`0`0`0 — 0

Second quarter

MW — Mason Fultz 21 pass from Witten Carter (kick failed), 5:01

MW — Noah Kratzer 1 run (D’Angelo Drumheller from Carter), 2:23

Third quarter

MW — Fultz 18 run (Konnor Kullman kick), 6:21

Team statistics`MW`HR

First downs`16`3

Rushes-yards`47-134`14-(-41)

Passing yards`103`67

Total yards`237`26

Passing`10-16-4`7-30-5

Sacked-yards lost`5-44`5-48

Punts-avg.`0-0`4-31

Fumbles-lost`4-2`0-0

Penalties-yards`7-71`3-30

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING —Midd-West, Maverick Smith 4-13, Fultz 13-77, Carter 9-4, Kullman 1-(minus-1), Kratzer 8-8, D.Drumheller 3-39, Jiovanni Drumheller 3-6, Jared Devine 1-4, Barry Penepacker 1-3, Graydon VanHorn 1-2, Nich Hummel 1-0, Ronnie Johnson 1-(minus-1), team 1-(minus-20). Redeemer, Jerry Fino 6-(minus-9), Brady McDermott 6-(minus-33), Kevin Arroya 1-0, Lucas Shrader 2-1.

PASSING — Midd-West, Carter 10-15-4-103, Fultz 0-1-0-0. Redeemer, McDermott 6-26-5-69, Max Mohutsky 0-1-0-0, Shrader 1-3-0-(-2).

RECEIVING — Midd-West, Aiden Rose 2-15, D.Drumheller 5-45, Fultz 2-32, Kullman 1-11. Redeemer Mike Zbierski 3-45, Fino 2-20, Ryan Zelinka 1-3, Shrader 1-(minus-1).

INTERCEPTIONS — Midd-West, Fultz 1-0, Vance Gregg 1-11, Rose 1-12, Kullman 1-0, D.Drumheller 1-0. Redeemer Zelinka 2-9, Arroyo 1-0, Josh Kriedler 1-0.

MISSED FGs — Midd-West 36S