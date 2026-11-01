🔊 Listen to this

The District 2 football playoffs will begin Friday with all games set for 7 p.m.

The site for the Class 3A game Lake-Lehman at Scranton Prep hasn’t been determined. Prep uses Dunmore’s stadium for home games, but Dunmore will be hosting a Class 2A semifinal game Friday.

Tickets are $10 and available online at piaad2.org or at the gate in cash. Online sales will begin Monday.

Here are this weekend’s games:

• District 2/4 Class 6A semifinals: Hazleton Area (3-7) at Wyoming Valley West (5-5); West Scranton (3-7) at Williamsport (7-3).

• District 2 Class 5A championship: Pittston Area (6-4) at Abington Heights (6-4).

• District 2 Class 4A quarterfinals: Hanover Area (2-8) at Dallas (10-0); Carbondale Area (7-3) at North Pocono (9-1); Valley View (5-5) at Honesdale (8-2); Berwick (5-5) at Wallenpaupack (6-4).

• District 2 Class 3A semifinals: Mid Valley (6-4) at Wyoming Area (8-2); Lake-Lehman (5-5) at Scranton Prep (9-1) with site to be determined.

• District 2 Class 2A semifinals: Holy Redeemer (5-5) at Dunmore (10-0); Riverside (5-5) at Lakeland (7-3).

• District 2/11 Class A semifinals: Lackawanna Trail (4-6) at Williams Valley (9-1); Marian Catholic (4-6) at Tri-Valley (6-4).