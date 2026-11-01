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DETROIT — The Detroit Lions handed the Minnesota Vikings their first loss of the season and had a muted celebration because All-Pro linebacker Jack Campbell was taken to a hospital with a neck injury.

“It’s a little bittersweet,” Detroit coach Dan Campbell said after a 19-15 win on Sunday.

Jared Goff threw a go-ahead, 7-yard touchdown pass to Jameson Williams with 4:35 left and the Lions made plays on both sides of the ball in a key NFC North matchup.

Detroit’s defense held the Vikings to a three-and-out possession and sealed the win with a running game that had 164 yards rushing in the second half to finish with 230 yards against one of the league’s best defenses that was giving up fewer than 100 yards on the ground per game.

The Lions (5-2) have won three straight, including their first two division games, but they were far from joyful following the game after seeing Campbell lay motionless face down on the turf after a tackle.

“That was definitely scary,” Goff said. “He’s a husband and a father.”

The Vikings (6-1) had a chance to stay unbeaten, but the league’s stingiest defense couldn’t hold onto a late lead, after coach Kevin O’Connell chose to punt on fourth-and-5 from his 33.

“We still had all three timeouts and we have total trust and confidence in our defense,” O’Connell said. “We thought we could get a stop and get the ball back.”

Minnesota, which like the Lions didn’t make the playoffs last season, lost for the first time since Nov. 30, 2025, at Seattle.

Detroit’s Jahmyr Gibbs ran for 153 yards, including a 30-yard, tackle-breaking touchdown in the third quarter. Goff was 18 of 25 for 176 yards with a touchdown and his first interception of the season.

Kyler Murray was 17 of 29 for 210 yards with two touchdown and an interception, leading an offensively challenged team that had just 81 yards rushing.

The Lions broke a scoreless tie late in the first quarter on Jake Bates’ 25-yard field goal after their star receivers — Amon Ra-St. Brown and Williams — stunted the first two drives with taunting penalties.

St. Brown had a chance to make up for his flag with a touchdown catch, but the play was reversed after a review that showed he didn’t secure the football as he fell after making a reception with his fingertips and getting both feet in the end zone.

The Vikings went ahead 7-3 early in the second quarter when Murray lofted a 1-yard pass to the left side of the end zone that Justin Jefferson snagged with his left hand before going to the turf and completing the catch.

Lions cornerback D.J. Reed, who broke up a pass in the end zone on the game’s first drive, cut in front of Jordan Addison to make a diving interception late in the second quarter.

Detroit converted a fourth-and-1 from its 47 and Bates later made a 37-yard field goal to make it 7-6.

Murray threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to T.J. Hockenson and a 2-point conversion pass to Jordan Addison for a 15-12 lead midway through the fourth quarter.

Minnesota’s defense, though, allowed Gibbs to run for 17 yards on the next snap and for the running back to gain 9 yards on consecutive carries to set up the game-winning touchdown.

“This is the first adversity we’ve faced in terms of results, and it didn’t happen until Nov. 1,” O’Connell said. “We have some things to work on, so I’m glad we have an extra day before a very tough game against the Buffalo Bills.”

BUCCANEERS 16, FALCONS 10

TAMPA, Fla. — Baker Mayfield didn’t complete a pass but Tampa Bay beat Atlanta behind Bucky Irving and Kenny Gainwell’s rushing on a wet, sloppy field.

The Buccaneers (3-5) set a team record for yards rushing in a game with 324, and became the first team to have zero completions since Buffalo on Sept. 29, 1974. The Bills beat the Jets 16-12 in that one, and that had been the only time a team didn’t complete a pass in the Super Bowl era.

Irving ran for 170 yards and one touchdown on 27 carries, Gainwell ran for 140 on 25 carries and Chase McLaughlin kicked three field goals to stay perfect this season at 19 for 19.

Playing in a driving rain for most of the afternoon, Mayfield was 0 for 3 in his second game back after missing three weeks with a fractured thumb.

BENGALS 43, TITANS 36

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow threw five touchdown passes in regulation and then scrambled untouched for a 9-yard score in overtime as Cincinnati rallied for a victory over Tennessee.

Cincinnati — which has won three straight and is 5-2 for the first time since 2021 — got the ball first in OT and went 70 yards in five plays. Tennessee took over but could not get a first down. Cam Ward, who had the first 300-yard passing game of his two-year career, threw an incomplete pass to Elic Ayomanor on fourth-and-3 at the Tennessee 35.

Tennessee (1-7), which entered as a 13 1/2-point underdog, gave Cincinnati all it could handle while playing without injured wide receiver Carnell Tate and standout pass rusher Jeffery Simmons, who was traded to the Chicago Bears on Thursday.

There were three lead changes and a tie in the fourth quarter alone. The Bengals tied it at 36-all with 1:17 remaining when Burrow connected with Tee Higgins for an 18-yard touchdown.

Burrow completed 33 of 48 passes for 462 yards. It wasn’t a clean game for the seventh-year franchise quarterback, who was picked off three times by Titans safety Amari Hooker.

BRONCOS 28, CHIEFS 24

DENVER — Malcolm Roach sacked Patrick Mahomes on fourth-and-goal on the final play, preserving Denver’s come-from-behind win over Kansas City that vaulted Broncos into first place in the AFC West.

The Broncos (6-2) trailed 24-13 in the third quarter, but Bo Nix threw a 2-yard TD pass to tight end Nate Adkins and found Jaylen Waddle for the 2-point conversion to pull Denver to 24-21.

After Kansas City’s scuffling kicker Harrison Butker missed wide right on a 54-yard field goal attempt in a steady rain — one play after Alex Singleton sacked Mahomes for a 6-yard loss — the Broncos needed just two plays and 35 seconds to take the lead.

Nix hit rookie running back Jonah Coleman for a 51-yard gain and Coleman scored from the 5 yards out on the next snap, putting Denver ahead 28-24 but leaving Mahomes 1 minutes, 56 seconds.

A 32-yard catch by Travis Kelce and several big runs by Kenneth Walker III helped the Chiefs (5-2) get inside the Denver 5-yard line with less than a minute remaining.

Walker’s 3-yard run on first-and-goal put the ball at the 1. Mahomes threw incomplete on second down, Walker was stuffed on third-and-goal and on fourth down, Mahomes was sacked.

JAGUARS 42, COLTS 7

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Trevor Lawrence threw three touchdown passes, including one to recently benched receiver Brian Thomas Jr., and Jacksonville dominated Indianapolis in the rain to extend its home winning streak in the series to 12.

Lawrence also connected with Bhayshul Tuten on a screen in the third quarter and found rookie Nate Boerkircher on a 31-yarder in an opening half filled with big plays for the Jaguars (5-2).

Tuten added a 39-yard scoring scamper in which he broke three tackles, and Rayuan Lane returned an interception 92 yards for a touchdown with 10 seconds to play in the second quarter.

Jacksonville’s 28-0 lead was the third-largest advantage at halftime in franchise history. It came five days after the Colts (2-6) traded two of their best players, defensive tackle DeForest Buckner and longtime guard Quenton Nelson, to kick-start a rebuilding effort.

RAIDERS 38, JETS 33

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Kirk Cousins threw three touchdown passes, including a go-ahead 2-yard toss to Jalen Nailor in the fourth quarter, and ran for another score and Las Vegas snapped a four-game skid with a comeback victory over New York.

Jeremy Chinn sealed it with a toe-tapping interception in the end zone on a desperation heave by Geno Smith in the closing seconds.

Brock Bowers had two TD catches for the Raiders (4-4), who trailed the Jets (2-6) by nine at halftime and allowed New York to score on its first six possessions. Dylan Laube returned a kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown.

Cousins was 19 of 26 for 247 yards and rookie Mike Washington Jr. ran for 83 yards on 25 carries for the Raiders’ struggling backfield. Ashton Jeanty, who earlier in the week said it seemed like the Jets’ defense has players who don’t like to tackle, ran for 9 yards on just two carries but caught three passes for 64 yards — including a big play on the go-ahead scoring drive.

BILLS 36, RAVENS 10

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Josh Allen threw two touchdown passes and scored another rushing, and Buffalo overcame a sloppy first half with a win over Baltimore in an outing the Ravens lost starting quarterback Lamar Jackson and his backup Tyler Huntley to injuries in the first half.

Dalton Kincaid, with a 23-yard touchdown catch, and DJ Moore, with an 11-yarder, scored on consecutive fourth-quarter possessions and the AFC East-leading Bills are off to their ninth 6-1 start in franchise history. James Cook also scored on a 5-yard run and Buffalo has won nine straight under Allen coming out of its bye week.

Buffalo’s defense forced three turnovers plus a fourth down stop, added four sacks and limited the Ravens to 144 total yards.

Though the Ravens were short-handed at quarterback, the outing for Buffalo was considered a step forward for a much-criticized defense that was among the NFL’s statistically worst defense and had allowed 29 or more points in five of six outings.

RAMS 24, CHARGERS 9

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Matthew Stafford passed for 157 yards and a touchdown, Blake Corum and Kyren Williams rushed for scores and Los Angeles overcame a slow start for a victory over the winless Los Angeles.

Puka Nacua had 11 catches for 80 yards and a TD for the Rams (4-4), who won back-to-back games for the first time this season after rallying past their SoFi Stadium roommates.

The Rams have won two of the three editions of this Los Angeles derby since both teams relocated a decade ago.

The Rams didn’t even manage a first down until they trailed 9-3 in the waning moments of the first half, but they made three touchdown drives to take control. Corum, who rushed for 73 yards, made a 23-yard TD run before Nacua caught an 18-yard TD pass late in the third quarter.

Justin Herbert passed for 257 yards and threw two interceptions for the Chargers (0-7), who returned from their bye week and extended their worst start to a season since 2000. Although the offense led by Mike McDaniel showed signs of life with 295 yards, the Bolts are still the NFL’s only winless team after their defense couldn’t stop a Rams offense missing injured Davante Adams.

PATRIOTS 24, DOLPHINS 19

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Drake Maye threw two touchdown passes and rushed for a score as New England came back to beat Miami.

With star receiver AJ Brown inactive because of lingering injuries, Maye completed 16 of 20 passes for 199 yards and the Patriots (5-3) rallied from a 10-point halftime deficit to take a 17-13 lead entering the fourth, then held on after a late Miami rally.

DeMario Douglas caught a pass and weaved through the Dolphins secondary for a 48-yard touchdown catch that put the Patriots up two scores early in the fourth.

The Patriots hadn’t had a clean operation in the first half, but they took advantage of the young Dolphins’ mistakes in the second, outscoring Miami 21-0 until Malik Willis threw a 35-yard touchdown to rookie Kevin Coleman Jr. with two minutes left.

After an unsuccessful two-point try by Miami, Stevenson recovered Bradley Pinion’s onside kick, and New England kept the ball from there.