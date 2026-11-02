Notre Dame head football coach Marcus Freeman speaks to the media in a post-game news conference at the end of an NCAA college football game against Navy, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026 in Foxborough, Mass.

🔊 Listen to this

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman was at Hard Rock Stadium, the field that Miami calls home, twice last season.

The first time, he faced the Hurricanes. The second time, he picked the Hurricanes.

Freeman was an ESPN analyst for the College Football Playoff national championship game last season and picked Miami to beat Indiana that night. The reason was clear: He wasn’t going to give the Hurricanes anything that could serve as motivation now.

“Nov. 7, 2026, we play Miami,” Freeman said on that broadcast. “And I know what I would do if somebody picked against us … and I’m not going to give Miami any bulletin-board material. My heart says Indiana, but I’m going to use my head. I’m going to pick Miami.”

Translated: Do not expect the coaches who will lead their teams into Saturday’s showdown — No. 1 Miami (8-0) at No. 4 Notre Dame (7-1) — to wake up any echoes of trash-talking of years gone by, like Jimmy Johnson and the Hurricanes celebrating a 58-7 win over Notre Dame in 1985, or then-Fighting Irish coach Lou Holtz telling his team before it faced the Hurricanes in 1988 at South Bend to “save Jimmy Johnson’s (expletive) for me” if a postgame fight happened to break out.

These days, Freeman and Miami coach Mario Cristobal tend to stick to the high road.

“I think we’re just really focused on doing the things that actually help you win football games,” Cristobal said. “There’s no value in those words. … Predictions, forecasts, narratives, not one of the people talking about those things can block anybody, throw a ball, catch a ball, chase down, make a tackle. You have to be very grateful and humble to be entering the month of November and have a chance to be playing really relevant football.”

There are similarities to the approaches that Freeman and Cristobal tend to take. Both know they are at the helm of high-profile programs where there isn’t a whole lot of ambiguity; college football fans either love Miami or hate Miami, they either love Notre Dame or hate Notre Dame, and there’s no in-between in either case.

Mindful of that, the simple approach is the preferred one.

“Win the day,” Freeman said.

Cristobal said: “Always 1-0 mentality.”

Different words, same thinking. And while neither wants to poke the opponent with outlandish statements based on games of yesteryear, that’s not to say there won’t be some nods to the history between the teams this weekend.

Holtz — who died earlier this year — is being honored on Saturday, with some of the players who served as Notre Dame captains in his era returning to serve as flag presenters. Tony Rice, Ricky Watters and NBA President of League Operations Byron Spruell are among them.

“Our guys will be excited to play in Notre Dame Stadium where we’re honoring Coach Holtz, his life and the impact he’s made,” Freeman said. “And it’ll be an incredible environment. And we’re looking forward to that opportunity versus Miami.”

The stakes for this game are clear. The initial CFP rankings for this season are coming out Tuesday night, and Miami and Notre Dame will know exactly where they stand in the eyes of the selection committee to this point.

But Notre Dame also knows head-to-head results in big games like this matter. Miami beat Notre Dame in Week 1 last season; the Hurricanes wound up leapfrogging the Irish in the final rankings to make the CFP field and go on a run to the national title game.

“The expectations within the walls here are greater than any outside noise or quote-unquote pressure can be,” Cristobal said. “Our players recognize the incredible opportunity that we have in front of us and the incredible opponent we are facing. All focus and all energy to preparing to the best of our abilities.”

Bowen ruled out for Miami game

An injury will force No. 4 Notre Dame to change who wears its defensive radio helmet Saturday against No. 1 Miami.

Coach Marcus Freeman wants fans to make sure it won’t matter when the longtime rivalry returns to Notre Dame Stadium for the Fighting Irish’s biggest game of the season, one filled with playoff implications.

Notre Dame (7-1) announced Monday that starting linebacker Drayk Bowen would not play because of a right ankle injury from Saturday’s 35-13 victory over Navy. Starting safety Brauntae Johnson also will be out with the left foot injury that has kept him sidelined. The hope was Johnson could return this week.

It’s not all bad news, though. All-American cornerback Leonard Moore and linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa are expected to return after each missed two of the last three games. Moore was in the concussion protocol while Viliamu-Asa had a left thumb/left wrist injury. And it’s likely Viliamu-Asa will inherit the “green dot” helmet from Bowen, a duty that could be more difficult than usual.

“I hope it’s so loud when we’re on defense, it really doesn’t matter what coach (Chris) Ash is telling the green dot,” Freeman said. “I hope it’s that loud, and it’s a challenge to our fans to be loud because it impacts the game. I know when we’re on away games and in hostile environments, we have to prepare for it being loud like if you’re not able to hear us, you’re not going to hear the verbal communication on the field and that’s a game-changer.”

Losing Bowen is about more than just who’s relaying the play calls from the defensive coordinator to players on the field. Bowen leads the Irish with 45 tackles, is tied for third with two pass breakups and returned his lone fumble recovery for a 15-yard touchdown in a Week 4 win at Purdue.

He appeared to get injured when his leg got twisted in a pile. Bowen was in street clothes for the start of the second half and in a walking boot after the game. Notre Dame did not say if the Indiana prep star would miss the rest of the season.

Bowen has been a key cog on a team ranked in the top 10 nationally in scoring defense (15.8 points), run defense (85.4 yards), pass defense (150.9), takeaways (16) and No. 1 in total defense (236.2).

Getting Moore and Viliamu-Asa back certainly will help offset the losses of Bowen and Johnson.

Moore is the top-rated cornerback in April’s NFL draft class and is expected to be paired against one of the nation’s top receivers, Heisman Trophy contender Malachi Toney. Moore has only 13 tackles and five pass breakups in large part because teams have thrown away from him. The Hurricanes (8-0) may be more likely to challenge Moore.

Viliamu-Asa has 15 tackles in five games but also has 1 1/2 sacks, one interception and one fumble recovery. And he could face an even bigger challenge if he is wearing the radio helmet.

“Really, the coach-to-player communication is just more of a backup. I’m expecting the stadium to be so loud the coach-to-player communication ain’t helping anybody but the person who has the helmet on,” Freeman said. “It really does impact the offense and that’s the type of environment I’m hoping we have here at Notre Dame Stadium.”

The Irish also could have defensive linemen Francis Brewu and Jason Onye back. Both are listed as questionable this week. A right knee injury has limited Onye to only three games this season. Brewu has continued to play through a left knee injury.