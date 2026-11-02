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The rematch is on in District 2/4 Class 4A boys soccer, as Wyoming Valley West and Wilkes-Barre Area will meet in the district championship game for the second straight season.

Wyoming Valley West, the top seed in the Class 4A playoffs, defeated Scranton 4-3 in the district semifinals on Monday night to earn the right to defend the district championship.

Wilkes-Barre Area, meanwhile, took down Williamsport in Monday night’s other semifinal contest by a 2-1 final score to grab the other spot in the district championship game.

The two schools met last year for the title, with Valley West winning in dramatic fashion after two overtime periods and a shootout.

It was a split in two regular-season meetings, as Valley West won the first game 4-1 on Sept. 17 only for Wilkes-Barre Area to gain a measure of revenge with a 2-1 win on Oct. 8.

This year’s District 2 Class 4A championship match (which is technically a subregional championship due to District 4 Williamsport’s involvement) is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Thursday at Spartan Stadium.

Wyoming Valley West 4, Scranton 3

Chase Evanofski’s third goal of the evening put the Spartans ahead for good in the second half, and Valley West held off Scranton the rest of the way to pick up the semifinal victory.

The two sides were tied 2-2 at the half, with Evanofski and Noah Fetko scoring the two Valley West goals in the opening half.

Evanofski put the Spartans ahead just over a minute into the second half, only for Edwin Tiburcio to tie things up for Scranton at the 57:38 mark.

Just about 90 seconds later, Schuyler Davis had the assist as Evanofski completed the hat trick and gave the Spartans the lead.

Maks Iracki had an assist, as did Evanofski on Fetko’s goal in the first half.

Amani Wilondja scored two goals for Scranton.

Wilkes-Barre Area 2, Williamsport 1

Libenson Charles scored both of Wilkes-Barre Area’s goals in the first half as the Wolfpack withstood a tough test from Williamsport to advance back to the district final.

Charles’ first goal came just under two minutes into the game, as Michael Schneikart set him up to give Wilkes-Barre Area the early lead.

That lead was doubled just a few minutes later, as Charles scored his second goal in the opening 10 minutes of play with an assist from Ronaldo Mejia.

Williamsport got on the board later in the first half courtesy of a Wolfpack own goal, but that was all the scoring the Millionaires had to offer.

Wilkes-Barre Area had a 22-6 advantage in shots on goal and an 8-0 advantage in corner kicks.

Braedon Hollingshead made six saves for the Wolfpack, while Maxwell Fink had a busy day in net for Williamsport with 20 saves.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

MMI Prep 3, Sugar Valley 0

The Preppers are moving on to their first-ever appearance in the District 2/4 Class A subregional finals, sweeping Sugar Valley Rural Charter School to earn their spot in the championship match.

Set scores were 25-17, 25-18 and 25-23 all in favor of MMI Prep.

Victoria Park had nine kills and 11 service points (including two aces) for the Preppers. Alexa Fazio and Kenedy Lutz had eight kills each.

Shreeya Parikh led the team with 26 assists, 14 digs and 19 service points. Marissa Yamulla added 10 digs and 14 service points.

MMI Prep will face off against the winner of Northeast Bradford and Sayre, who were also playing Monday night, in the subregional championship match.

The championship match will be on Thursday, a 4 p.m. start at Athens High School.

H.S. Boys Soccer

District 2 Class 4A Semifinal

Wyoming Valley West 4, Scranton 3

Scranton`2`1 — 3

Valley West`2`2 — 4

First Half — 1. SCR, Amani Wilondja (Yoshua Salumu) 12:11; 2. WVW, Chase Evanofski (Maks Iracki) 15:13; 3. WVW, Noah Fetko (Evanofski) 33:21; 4. SCR, Wilondja (Ben Fried) 36:32. Second — 1. WVW, Evanofski 41:23; 2. SCR, Edwin Tiburcio (Edgar Nolasco) 57:38; 3. WVW, Evanofski (Schuyler Davis) 59:05.

Shots — SCR 14, WVW 19. Saves — SCR 6 (Tom Brogan), WVW 2 (Sergio Gonzalez). Corners — SCR 5, WVW 4.

Wilkes-Barre Area 2, Williamsport 1

Williamsport`1`0 — 1

Wilkes-Barre`2`0 — 2

First Half — 1. WBA, Libenson Charles (Michael Schneikart) 1:48; 2. WBA, Charles (Ronaldo Mejia) 9:33; 3. WIL, own goal 21:43.

Shots — WIL 6, WBA 22. Saves — WIL 20 (Maxwell Fink), WBA 6 (Braedon Hollingshead).